DeafDigest Blue – March 22, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

The Time Magazine ran a full length story

that was titled – How Deaf Advocates Won the

Battle for Closed Captioning and Changed the

Way Americans Watch TV

Canadian deaf advocates are saying that TV

news does not do enough to update the deaf

on Coronavirus issues.

It was learned, in a newspaper story, that

the captions we watch on TV and on the media,

come from Language Metadata Table. Something

to do with conversion of languages into

codes – which in our case, is the captions

codes.

In Toronto, a deaf owner of a condo unit

does not have to pay for the installation

of a flashing fire alarm unit. The

Human Rights Code said the condo corporation

has to pay for it.

Asiah Mason is the new CEO of the Mill Neck Manor

School for the Deaf in New York.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ASL COURSES POPULAR WITH COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYERS?

There are many, many college football players that

take ASL classes.

Do these football players love ASL and love Deaf

Culture?

No. Many football coaches tell these players to

take ASL classes because they think it is an easy

class for them to pass and to continue playing

football.

An example was a group of 29 football players at

University of Oregon taking these ASL classes.

Maybe this is why the team is very strong since

all of them passed their classes!

INTERPRETING AT CHURCH SERVICES

Lip reading tale

A deaf woman thought her sister-in-law said:

my nephew sold his truck

She actually said:

my nephew totaled his truck (in an accident)

INTERPRETING AT CHURCH SERVICES

Many deaf people go to hearing churches. Some

churches have interpreters. Some other churches

do not have interpreters.

Many churches are not rich; they cannot afford

to pay for certified interpreters. They are always

asking for volunteer interpreters.

Which is better – drive at a long distance to

attend a Deaf Church or to go to a hearing church

near your home?

You will have to decide which is best!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As a nation, we are going through new and uncharted territory. The

coronavirus is changing the way America lives. More and more people are

trying to work from home.

Some people may not realize that most realtime broadcast captioning and

remote CART services are already being provided from captioners’ homes. In

the early days of captioning, captioners worked from the offices of the

large captioning companies, but more and more captioners have begun

working from their homes over the last 25 years. Captioners need home

offices with the proper equipment and backup systems in place to assure

reliable coverage.

Probably the most important element in a captioner’s home office is

electrical power. Depending on where a captioner lives and what sort of

backup is in place with other captioners to cover assignments, a captioner

may need an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) in case of a power failure.

This will keep the captioner’s equipment running for 15 to 30 minutes,

which should be enough time to notify another captioner to take over the

assignment.

If a captioner does not have another captioner who could quickly take over

in an emergency, he or she will need to keep captioning for a longer time

in the event of a power outage. Then a generator might be necessary.

Now more than ever, it’s important for captioners to stay on the air to

bring important information to people who are relying on their captioning.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The Frat (National Fraternal Society of the Deaf) is

now going through a final dissolution.

Note:

it was the nation’s most powerful deaf organization

with million dollars in assets. Times have changed.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

A landlord in New Orleans has been fined $75,000

for repeatedly hanging up on deaf people that

wanted to rent his apartments. He also has

promised to attend training sessions and to

allow the deaf to rent his apartments.

