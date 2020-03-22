DeafDigest Blue – March 22, 2020
Blue Edition
This week's ASL videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
The Time Magazine ran a full length story
that was titled – How Deaf Advocates Won the
Battle for Closed Captioning and Changed the
Way Americans Watch TV
Canadian deaf advocates are saying that TV
news does not do enough to update the deaf
on Coronavirus issues.
It was learned, in a newspaper story, that
the captions we watch on TV and on the media,
come from Language Metadata Table. Something
to do with conversion of languages into
codes – which in our case, is the captions
codes.
In Toronto, a deaf owner of a condo unit
does not have to pay for the installation
of a flashing fire alarm unit. The
Human Rights Code said the condo corporation
has to pay for it.
Asiah Mason is the new CEO of the Mill Neck Manor
School for the Deaf in New York.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
ASL COURSES POPULAR WITH COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYERS?
There are many, many college football players that
take ASL classes.
Do these football players love ASL and love Deaf
Culture?
No. Many football coaches tell these players to
take ASL classes because they think it is an easy
class for them to pass and to continue playing
football.
An example was a group of 29 football players at
University of Oregon taking these ASL classes.
Maybe this is why the team is very strong since
all of them passed their classes!
Lip reading tale
A deaf woman thought her sister-in-law said:
my nephew sold his truck
She actually said:
my nephew totaled his truck (in an accident)
INTERPRETING AT CHURCH SERVICES
INTERPRETING AT CHURCH SERVICES
Many deaf people go to hearing churches. Some
churches have interpreters. Some other churches
do not have interpreters.
Many churches are not rich; they cannot afford
to pay for certified interpreters. They are always
asking for volunteer interpreters.
Which is better – drive at a long distance to
attend a Deaf Church or to go to a hearing church
near your home?
You will have to decide which is best!
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As a nation, we are going through new and uncharted territory. The
coronavirus is changing the way America lives. More and more people are
trying to work from home.
Some people may not realize that most realtime broadcast captioning and
remote CART services are already being provided from captioners’ homes. In
the early days of captioning, captioners worked from the offices of the
large captioning companies, but more and more captioners have begun
working from their homes over the last 25 years. Captioners need home
offices with the proper equipment and backup systems in place to assure
reliable coverage.
Probably the most important element in a captioner’s home office is
electrical power. Depending on where a captioner lives and what sort of
backup is in place with other captioners to cover assignments, a captioner
may need an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) in case of a power failure.
This will keep the captioner’s equipment running for 15 to 30 minutes,
which should be enough time to notify another captioner to take over the
assignment.
If a captioner does not have another captioner who could quickly take over
in an emergency, he or she will need to keep captioning for a longer time
in the event of a power outage. Then a generator might be necessary.
Now more than ever, it’s important for captioners to stay on the air to
bring important information to people who are relying on their captioning.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The Frat (National Fraternal Society of the Deaf) is
now going through a final dissolution.
Note:
it was the nation’s most powerful deaf organization
with million dollars in assets. Times have changed.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
A landlord in New Orleans has been fined $75,000
for repeatedly hanging up on deaf people that
wanted to rent his apartments. He also has
promised to attend training sessions and to
allow the deaf to rent his apartments.
