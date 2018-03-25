DeafDigest Blue – March 25, 2018
Top stories about the deaf:
Specsavers, an eyeglasses chain in Scotland, have
been encouraging staff members to learn sign
language to communicate with the deaf.
Dennis Rhoneil Balan, who is deaf, has been
honored as the Photographer of the Week by a
newspaper in the Philippines.
In Kennebec, Maine, the local school district
is scrambling, in face of budgetary cuts
to find money to accommodate the needs of
a new student, deaf, that will enroll this
coming academic year. Two new staffers must
be hired plus purchasing special equipment.
British actress Rita Simons has a deaf daughter.
She made this interesting comment:
Once your hearing is gone, you can’t get it back
The city of Albuquerque in New Mexico is being
accused of not really following closely the
ADA regulations.
DEAF IN DANGEROUS JOBS
Many jobs in the world are dangerous. Carelessness
on these jobs can kill these people.
Do we have deaf people in dangerous jobs? Yes.
We have had deaf cops, deaf people in the military,
a deaf spy, a deaf movie stuntsperson, deaf firemen,
deaf professional football player, a deaf car racer,
a deaf cowboy in rodeos, etc, etc.
If you feel we have no deaf people in dangerous
jobs, you are wrong!
for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DEAF FUND RAISER
Big schools and big agencies have professional
fund raisers. They go out, meet the public and
ask for money donations for their programs.
Could a deaf person become a fund raiser, asking
hearing people for money?
Yes. One school for the deaf hired a deaf fund raiser,
and he was successful in raising funds (over millions
of dollars).
That deaf person could not use voice phone. How
did he raise funds?
Many different ways – faxes, emails, text pagers,
instant messages, etc.
The job was not easy but he succeeded.
for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
Lip reading tale
mature immature
a deaf employee and a hearing employee were talking
about a group of young employees in their office
The deaf employee had problems trying to lipread
the hearing employee.
The deaf employee was not sure if the hearing
employee said:
they are very immature
or
did he say:
they are very mature
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Names can lead to many word boundary problems for CART and broadcast
captioners. Realtime captioners write phonetically syllable by syllable on
their steno machines.
Someone might say, “Where is the bag Dad brought in from the car?”
Iâ€™m sure you can see the trouble for a captioner. That sentence may
translate as, “Where is the Baghdad brought in from the car?”
A captioner must be alert and try to anticipate when something may
translate incorrectly, but sometimes errors will be made. If someone is
speaking over 200 words a minute and the captioner is attempting to hear,
understand, and write everything that is being said, some word boundary
problems may slip through the cracks.
Because many syllables that are parts of words can also be the first or
last syllable of names, sometimes the computer will hook the syllable
together with the wrong word.
Someone could say, “We are going to add Amtrak to our list of carriers.”
A realtime captioner would need to be cautious that that didn’t
translate as, “We are going to Adam track to our list of carriers.”
Trying to anticipate these sorts of problems in advance can sometimes be a
difficult task.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Way back in the seventies and eighties
we had a number of law centers serving
the deaf, including the one at Gallaudet
University.
And now this – the California Center
for Law and the Deaf (CalCLAD) is no
longer part of the Deaf Counseling,
Advocacy and Referral Agency (DCARA).
Will CalCLAD survive as an independent
agency or fall by the wayside of other
closed law centers of the deaf?
This not a good sign for the
deaf in need of legal assistance and
with no deaf law center to turn to.
Yet, in a separate press release
CalCLAD announced summer fellowships
for law students interested in working
with the deaf.
DeafDigest is not sure what to make
of these mixed messages.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The deaf people are not worth the return on the investment
as retrofitting costs is too high – that was the implication
raised by defense attorneys defending some of Big Box
retailers’ refusal to make on-line ordering sites friendly
to the deaf, as well as with the blind! Such stories were
written up in some publications
