DeafDigest Blue – March 25, 2018

Top stories about the deaf:

Specsavers, an eyeglasses chain in Scotland, have

been encouraging staff members to learn sign

language to communicate with the deaf.

Dennis Rhoneil Balan, who is deaf, has been

honored as the Photographer of the Week by a

newspaper in the Philippines.

In Kennebec, Maine, the local school district

is scrambling, in face of budgetary cuts

to find money to accommodate the needs of

a new student, deaf, that will enroll this

coming academic year. Two new staffers must

be hired plus purchasing special equipment.

British actress Rita Simons has a deaf daughter.

She made this interesting comment:

Once your hearing is gone, you can’t get it back

The city of Albuquerque in New Mexico is being

accused of not really following closely the

ADA regulations.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF IN DANGEROUS JOBS

Many jobs in the world are dangerous. Carelessness

on these jobs can kill these people.

Do we have deaf people in dangerous jobs? Yes.

We have had deaf cops, deaf people in the military,

a deaf spy, a deaf movie stuntsperson, deaf firemen,

deaf professional football player, a deaf car racer,

a deaf cowboy in rodeos, etc, etc.

If you feel we have no deaf people in dangerous

jobs, you are wrong!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DEAF FUND RAISER

Big schools and big agencies have professional

fund raisers. They go out, meet the public and

ask for money donations for their programs.

Could a deaf person become a fund raiser, asking

hearing people for money?

Yes. One school for the deaf hired a deaf fund raiser,

and he was successful in raising funds (over millions

of dollars).

That deaf person could not use voice phone. How

did he raise funds?

Many different ways – faxes, emails, text pagers,

instant messages, etc.

The job was not easy but he succeeded.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

mature immature

a deaf employee and a hearing employee were talking

about a group of young employees in their office

The deaf employee had problems trying to lipread

the hearing employee.

The deaf employee was not sure if the hearing

employee said:

they are very immature

or

did he say:

they are very mature

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Names can lead to many word boundary problems for CART and broadcast

captioners. Realtime captioners write phonetically syllable by syllable on

their steno machines.

Someone might say, “Where is the bag Dad brought in from the car?”

Iâ€™m sure you can see the trouble for a captioner. That sentence may

translate as, “Where is the Baghdad brought in from the car?”

A captioner must be alert and try to anticipate when something may

translate incorrectly, but sometimes errors will be made. If someone is

speaking over 200 words a minute and the captioner is attempting to hear,

understand, and write everything that is being said, some word boundary

problems may slip through the cracks.

Because many syllables that are parts of words can also be the first or

last syllable of names, sometimes the computer will hook the syllable

together with the wrong word.

Someone could say, “We are going to add Amtrak to our list of carriers.”

A realtime captioner would need to be cautious that that didn’t

translate as, “We are going to Adam track to our list of carriers.”

Trying to anticipate these sorts of problems in advance can sometimes be a

difficult task.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Way back in the seventies and eighties

we had a number of law centers serving

the deaf, including the one at Gallaudet

University.

And now this – the California Center

for Law and the Deaf (CalCLAD) is no

longer part of the Deaf Counseling,

Advocacy and Referral Agency (DCARA).

Will CalCLAD survive as an independent

agency or fall by the wayside of other

closed law centers of the deaf?

This not a good sign for the

deaf in need of legal assistance and

with no deaf law center to turn to.

Yet, in a separate press release

CalCLAD announced summer fellowships

for law students interested in working

with the deaf.

DeafDigest is not sure what to make

of these mixed messages.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The deaf people are not worth the return on the investment

as retrofitting costs is too high – that was the implication

raised by defense attorneys defending some of Big Box

retailers’ refusal to make on-line ordering sites friendly

to the deaf, as well as with the blind! Such stories were

written up in some publications

that section