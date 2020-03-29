DeafDigest Blue – March 29, 2020
Blue Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
Top stories about the deaf:
Adam Kamani, who is deaf, was written up in
a Manchester (Great Britain) newspaper
as a real estate tycoon, owning his
investment fund company, a property
development company and general merchandise
sales web site.
The most difficult language to lipread is
the languages of India. This is what one
story on lipreading said.
A key procedure towards full web accessibility
for the deaf is User experience. It was said
that understanding the design needs of the deaf
(captions) is a major part of User experience.
Interpreters are badly needed during this pandemic,
especially in California. Yet California’s notorious
AB5 law dealing with independent contrctors, has
sown confusion among interpreters and the deaf
community that needs them.
Hearing Astronauts becoming Deaf Martians?
Is this a joke? Not according to researchers
from the Medical University of South Carolina.
They are saying it could happen once the
astronauts touch down on Mars.
READ WHAT THEY SAY
ONE REASON WHY SOME DEAF PEOPLE HAVE CI
Some deaf people accept CI for different reasons.
Some may be late-deafened and a CI will help them
follow voices and sounds. Some just want to follow
noises – such as police siren, hearing people yelling
at them, a firecracker explosion, etc.
But there is another reason why some deaf people
want CI. They suffer from tinnitus. And for some
of them CI helps kill off tinnitus.
Always kill off? Yes, in some cases – and no, in
other cases.
Those that accept CI to kill off tinnitus and when
it doesn’t, are very disappointed.
Lip reading tale
A hearing fan was talking about football
with a deaf fan – about the NFL football
strike in the 1987 season.
The deaf fan thought the hearing fan said:
Ed Rubber was a good quarterback during the strike
The hearing fan actually said:
Ed Rubbert was a good quarterback during the strike
APPLE HATES GOOGLE; NAD HATES CBS !
Apple and Google both compete against each other
and they both hate each other.
But there were some important issues that Apple
and Google had to discuss. As a result, the CEOs of
Apple and Google met at a coffee cafe for a meeting.
They met at coffee cafe which is a neutral location
since Apple CEO won’t go to Google office, and the
Google CEO won’t go to the Apple office.
Did it happen to the deaf, in the past? Yes,
in 1980, CBS refused to close caption their programs
for the deaf. The deaf from all over USA had
protest rallies in front of CBS offices in big
cities.
The CBS vice president wanted NAD CEO to come
to his office in Washington, DC to discuss it.
The NAD CEO refused to come to CBS office; the
CBS vice president refused to come down to the
street to meet with NAD CEO.
As a result, the protest embarrassed CBS.
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Now more than ever, it is important that people have access to emergency
information. If you see no captioning or poor captioning, please report it
and let people know about it so that something can be done.
The FCC Disability Rights Office addresses disability-related matters,
including access to telecommunications services and equipment; hearing aid
compatibility; access to advanced communications services and equipment;
access to Internet browsers built into mobile phones; telecommunications
relay services; the National Deaf-Blind Equipment Distribution Program;
accessible video programming and video programming apparatus (access to
televised emergency information, closed captioning on television and
television programs on the Internet, video description, and accessible
user interfaces, text menus, and program guides).
If you have specific complaints about accessibility, contact the FCC
Disability Rights Office (DRO) at (202) 418-2518, (844) 432-2275 (ASL
video support direct line), or via email.
Complaints can also be filed online
https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us/articles/204231424-Accessibility-Complaint-Filing-Categories
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Chris Artinian, the Morton Steak House CEO,
is a Coda with a deaf son.
note:
Times have changed and he is no longer
associated with the national steak chain.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
In Vermont, there is a bill that proposes to
form a task force of deaf leaders to deal
with the educational needs of the deaf – because
of the closing of the Austine School for
the Deaf.
note:
what has become of that bill? DeafDigest editor
does not know.
