DeafDigest Blue – March 29, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

Adam Kamani, who is deaf, was written up in

a Manchester (Great Britain) newspaper

as a real estate tycoon, owning his

investment fund company, a property

development company and general merchandise

sales web site.

The most difficult language to lipread is

the languages of India. This is what one

story on lipreading said.

A key procedure towards full web accessibility

for the deaf is User experience. It was said

that understanding the design needs of the deaf

(captions) is a major part of User experience.

Interpreters are badly needed during this pandemic,

especially in California. Yet California’s notorious

AB5 law dealing with independent contrctors, has

sown confusion among interpreters and the deaf

community that needs them.

Hearing Astronauts becoming Deaf Martians?

Is this a joke? Not according to researchers

from the Medical University of South Carolina.

They are saying it could happen once the

astronauts touch down on Mars.

ONE REASON WHY SOME DEAF PEOPLE HAVE CI

Some deaf people accept CI for different reasons.

Some may be late-deafened and a CI will help them

follow voices and sounds. Some just want to follow

noises – such as police siren, hearing people yelling

at them, a firecracker explosion, etc.

But there is another reason why some deaf people

want CI. They suffer from tinnitus. And for some

of them CI helps kill off tinnitus.

Always kill off? Yes, in some cases – and no, in

other cases.

Those that accept CI to kill off tinnitus and when

it doesn’t, are very disappointed.

Lip reading tale

A hearing fan was talking about football

with a deaf fan – about the NFL football

strike in the 1987 season.

The deaf fan thought the hearing fan said:

Ed Rubber was a good quarterback during the strike

The hearing fan actually said:

Ed Rubbert was a good quarterback during the strike

APPLE HATES GOOGLE; NAD HATES CBS !

Apple and Google both compete against each other

and they both hate each other.

But there were some important issues that Apple

and Google had to discuss. As a result, the CEOs of

Apple and Google met at a coffee cafe for a meeting.

They met at coffee cafe which is a neutral location

since Apple CEO won’t go to Google office, and the

Google CEO won’t go to the Apple office.

Did it happen to the deaf, in the past? Yes,

in 1980, CBS refused to close caption their programs

for the deaf. The deaf from all over USA had

protest rallies in front of CBS offices in big

cities.

The CBS vice president wanted NAD CEO to come

to his office in Washington, DC to discuss it.

The NAD CEO refused to come to CBS office; the

CBS vice president refused to come down to the

street to meet with NAD CEO.

As a result, the protest embarrassed CBS.

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Now more than ever, it is important that people have access to emergency

information. If you see no captioning or poor captioning, please report it

and let people know about it so that something can be done.

The FCC Disability Rights Office addresses disability-related matters,

including access to telecommunications services and equipment; hearing aid

compatibility; access to advanced communications services and equipment;

access to Internet browsers built into mobile phones; telecommunications

relay services; the National Deaf-Blind Equipment Distribution Program;

accessible video programming and video programming apparatus (access to

televised emergency information, closed captioning on television and

television programs on the Internet, video description, and accessible

user interfaces, text menus, and program guides).

If you have specific complaints about accessibility, contact the FCC

Disability Rights Office (DRO) at (202) 418-2518, (844) 432-2275 (ASL

video support direct line), or via email.

Complaints can also be filed online

https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us/articles/204231424-Accessibility-Complaint-Filing-Categories

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Chris Artinian, the Morton Steak House CEO,

is a Coda with a deaf son.

note:

Times have changed and he is no longer

associated with the national steak chain.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

In Vermont, there is a bill that proposes to

form a task force of deaf leaders to deal

with the educational needs of the deaf – because

of the closing of the Austine School for

the Deaf.

note:

what has become of that bill? DeafDigest editor

does not know.

