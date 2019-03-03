DeafDigest Blue – March 3, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

Nancy Benham, who served New York State School

for the Deaf (Rome) as assistant superintendent,

is the new superintendent of Colorado School

for the Deaf and Blind.

Some doctors in Great Britain have been setting up

videophones for the benefit of their deaf patients.

Already non-signing deaf are complaining about it.

North Carolina School for the Deaf is now

looking for a new director.

Every famous family has dark secrets. The Rockefeller

Family’s dark secret was John D. Rockefeller that

played a deaf peddler to sell junk. This fact

was posted up in the History web site.

The KZN Blind and Deaf Society in South Africa

was embezzled a significant amount of money

from its treasury. It was learned that the

person who did the embezzling was the agency

director, and he is being taken to justice.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TELLING A STUDENT NOT TO GO TO GALLAUDET OR NTID

Years ago, a principal of a deaf school hated

Gallaudet and NTID.

He told his best students, not to go to either

college but to go to a hearing college. He said it

is best for them.

One student wanted to go to a deaf college,

but the principal used heavy pressure on him

everyday, telling him to go to hearing college.

The stubborn student gave up and went to a

hearing college.

Was he happy? No, he was very bitter about

it. He became a board member of the deaf school

board of directors and used his powers to give

the principal very hard time!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/bitter-deaf-student-at-college/

Lip reading tale

A hearing friend and a deaf friend were talking

politics.

The deaf friend thought hearing person said:

Will spend be nominated?

The hearing friend actually said:

Will Pence be nominated?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

WORKING AT DEAF PLACE OR WORKING AT HEARING PLACE

A deaf person worked for many years at a hearing

place, where he was the only deaf employee.

His boss would write down his tasks on paper –

#1 task, #2 task, #3 task, etc.

The deaf person would follow the notes while

doing his tasks. Easy. No problem.

The deaf person quit his job at the hearing

workplace to work at a deaf place (agency serving

the deaf).

His new boss was deaf. Not necessary to write

notes? Well. The new boss would sign in ASL very

fast – please do task #1, please do task #2,

please do task #3. It was so fast that he had a

hard time remembering these tasks.

This deaf person realized he made a mistake

by leaving a hearing job for a deaf job!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-job-or-hearing-job/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Captioning and CART technology is changing at a rapid pace. Because we as

a society have developed so many ways of communicating, the methods of

providing access must also change.

Television captioning was the standard way people viewed media for many

years, but now we have the internet, smartphones, and the ability to bring

laptop and tablet computers almost everywhere we go.

For a realtime captioner, keeping up with technology can be a daunting

task. We used to hear that you should upgrade your computer every two

years. Now you must upgrade your services frequently to fit the needs of

your consumers.

Some students request a wireless connection in a classroom. Can you

provide that? Some companies require that you use certain software to

stream over the internet. Can you do that? Videotapes have been replaced

with many other formats. Can your encoder insert captions in other

formats? Your customer wants access wherever he travels. Can you send the

captions to his smartphone?

Keeping up with technological advances may be a challenge for some people

because it can be costly and time consuming, but it can also be very

rewarding. Watching someone read the captions on his or her smartphone for

the first time and seeing the look of excitement and joy can make all the

hard work seem worth it

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The Harkins movie chain in Arizona is trying

to tell the Ninth Circuit judge that the brief

field by Department of Justice is no good for

various reasons.

Harkins has been saying that the ADA does

not require them to show captioned films

and that as long as the deaf have access to

these movies, then ADA is being complied with.

Said a deaf attorney:

I’d be shocked if the Ninth Circuit refuses the

DOJ’s brief

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Jerome Moers,

of Colorado, that departed us. Said an acquaintance:

Colorado has lost a good leader and friend!

As a much younger man at Gallaudet, he was one of the

best players the football team has ever had. After

graduating, he worked with computers – possibly as

one of these earliest deaf computer professionals.

At one time during the sixties, he helped advise

Gallaudet on computer needs. He reportedly told

the Gallaudet administration that they needed to

hire top notch computer professionals instead of

relying on people that were never formally trained

in computers. That Gallaudet is on the cutting edge

of computers can be traced to —–Jerome!

