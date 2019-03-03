DeafDigest Blue – March 3, 2019
Blue Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+++++++++++++++++++++++
Employment ads web site:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+++++++++++++++++++++++
-+++++++++++++++++++++++
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-illegal/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-blackberry/
This week’s ASL videos in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/bitter-deaf-student-at-college/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-job-or-hearing-job/
-+++++++++++++++++++++++
-+++++++++++++++++++++++
Top stories about the deaf:
Nancy Benham, who served New York State School
for the Deaf (Rome) as assistant superintendent,
is the new superintendent of Colorado School
for the Deaf and Blind.
Some doctors in Great Britain have been setting up
videophones for the benefit of their deaf patients.
Already non-signing deaf are complaining about it.
North Carolina School for the Deaf is now
looking for a new director.
Every famous family has dark secrets. The Rockefeller
Family’s dark secret was John D. Rockefeller that
played a deaf peddler to sell junk. This fact
was posted up in the History web site.
The KZN Blind and Deaf Society in South Africa
was embezzled a significant amount of money
from its treasury. It was learned that the
person who did the embezzling was the agency
director, and he is being taken to justice.
-+++++++++++++++++++++++
-+++++++++++++++++++++++
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel Captioned Telephone!
CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a caller
says over the phone, letting you read everything that they say.
Like captions on TV for the phone! Captions are provided at
no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or contracts required.
For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY
or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive
listening devices we offer, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+++++++++++++++++++++++
-+++++++++++++++++++++++
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
-+++++++++++++++++++++++
This week’s ASL video in youtube
TELLING A STUDENT NOT TO GO TO GALLAUDET OR NTID
Years ago, a principal of a deaf school hated
Gallaudet and NTID.
He told his best students, not to go to either
college but to go to a hearing college. He said it
is best for them.
One student wanted to go to a deaf college,
but the principal used heavy pressure on him
everyday, telling him to go to hearing college.
The stubborn student gave up and went to a
hearing college.
Was he happy? No, he was very bitter about
it. He became a board member of the deaf school
board of directors and used his powers to give
the principal very hard time!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/bitter-deaf-student-at-college/
-+++++++++++++++++++++++
Lip reading tale
A hearing friend and a deaf friend were talking
politics.
The deaf friend thought hearing person said:
Will spend be nominated?
The hearing friend actually said:
Will Pence be nominated?
-+++++++++++++++++++++++
This week’s ASL video in youtube
WORKING AT DEAF PLACE OR WORKING AT HEARING PLACE
A deaf person worked for many years at a hearing
place, where he was the only deaf employee.
His boss would write down his tasks on paper –
#1 task, #2 task, #3 task, etc.
The deaf person would follow the notes while
doing his tasks. Easy. No problem.
The deaf person quit his job at the hearing
workplace to work at a deaf place (agency serving
the deaf).
His new boss was deaf. Not necessary to write
notes? Well. The new boss would sign in ASL very
fast – please do task #1, please do task #2,
please do task #3. It was so fast that he had a
hard time remembering these tasks.
This deaf person realized he made a mistake
by leaving a hearing job for a deaf job!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-job-or-hearing-job/
-+++++++++++++++++++++++
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Captioning and CART technology is changing at a rapid pace. Because we as
a society have developed so many ways of communicating, the methods of
providing access must also change.
Television captioning was the standard way people viewed media for many
years, but now we have the internet, smartphones, and the ability to bring
laptop and tablet computers almost everywhere we go.
For a realtime captioner, keeping up with technology can be a daunting
task. We used to hear that you should upgrade your computer every two
years. Now you must upgrade your services frequently to fit the needs of
your consumers.
Some students request a wireless connection in a classroom. Can you
provide that? Some companies require that you use certain software to
stream over the internet. Can you do that? Videotapes have been replaced
with many other formats. Can your encoder insert captions in other
formats? Your customer wants access wherever he travels. Can you send the
captions to his smartphone?
Keeping up with technological advances may be a challenge for some people
because it can be costly and time consuming, but it can also be very
rewarding. Watching someone read the captions on his or her smartphone for
the first time and seeing the look of excitement and joy can make all the
hard work seem worth it
-+++++++++++++++++++++++
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+++++++++++++++++++++++
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The Harkins movie chain in Arizona is trying
to tell the Ninth Circuit judge that the brief
field by Department of Justice is no good for
various reasons.
Harkins has been saying that the ADA does
not require them to show captioned films
and that as long as the deaf have access to
these movies, then ADA is being complied with.
Said a deaf attorney:
I’d be shocked if the Ninth Circuit refuses the
DOJ’s brief
-+++++++++++++++++++++++
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Jerome Moers,
of Colorado, that departed us. Said an acquaintance:
Colorado has lost a good leader and friend!
As a much younger man at Gallaudet, he was one of the
best players the football team has ever had. After
graduating, he worked with computers – possibly as
one of these earliest deaf computer professionals.
At one time during the sixties, he helped advise
Gallaudet on computer needs. He reportedly told
the Gallaudet administration that they needed to
hire top notch computer professionals instead of
relying on people that were never formally trained
in computers. That Gallaudet is on the cutting edge
of computers can be traced to —–Jerome!
-+++++++++++++++++++++++
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+++++++++++++++++++++++
-+++++++++++++++++++++++
DeafDigest
Copyright 2019 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+++++++++++++++++++++++
-+++++++++++++++++++++++