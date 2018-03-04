DeafDigest Blue – March 4, 2018
Blue Edition
Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on sub/unsub and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube
This week’s ASL videos in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always
confidential
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— Oscar top moments, ignoring the deaf
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
The Deaf Women Association of Nigeria have demanded
a special deaf unit in hospitals.
A strike is brewing at the Marlton School for
the Deaf in Los Angeles. The union said the
Unified School District has been illegally
cutting the hours of the school aides.
There was a story of International Deaf Emergency,
an organization that helps the deaf survivors
of catastrophes (earthquakes, hurricanes,
tornadoes, etc) anywhere in the world.
Arts and Disability Forum, an agency in Northern
Ireland, is making funds available for deaf
artists that wish to pursue their love of
paintings.
Sign writing in South Africa? There was a
newspaper story that deaf students can
write South African sign language as
a subject effective this year.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet athletic director job posting
if you are interested, go to:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone!
CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a
caller says over the phone, letting you read everything
that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly
fees or contracts required.
For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive
listening devices we offer, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A SLIGHTLY DEAF STUDENT AT US NAVAL ACADEMY
Few years ago, the US Naval Academy had a student
that was slightly deaf.
He should not have been admitted to the Naval
Academy because perfect hearing is required to
operate ships and to lead the sailors on the boat,
etc.
How was he admitted to the academy? He was a
basketball star and the Navy needed good athletes.
That was why the rule was bent!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
PAGING ACROSS THE CAFE TABLE?
There was a newspaper story about a cafe in HCM City in
Vietnam that is popular with deaf people.
These deaf people communicate with each other while
sipping tea.
They do not communicate with each other by sign
language. They communicate with each other with their
own cell phone pagers!
Why?
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
A deaf fan was watching a basketball game
with a hearing fan.
The fans were booing the bad call by the
referee.
The deaf fan thought hearing fan said:
They are cheering
The hearing fan actually said:
They are jeering
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
“I think I’ll drop out of school and become a CART captioner or broadcast
captioner.” Have you ever heard someone say something like this?
People have heard that you don’t need a four-year degree to be a realtime
captioner, and they think it is something that they could achieve without
much work or effort.
Realtime captioners use the same skills as court reporters, and what many
people don’t realize is that realtime captioners are actually among the
cream of the crop as far as people using those skills.
Court reporters must learn speed and accuracy on the steno machine, and
they also must have good English grammar, vocabulary, and punctuation
skills and excellent listening skills and hearing.
In addition to possessing those skills of a court reporter, broadcast
captioners and CART captioners must be able to understand what is said and
write on their steno machine something they know will come up correctly on
their computer screen. If they hear an unusual word or term, they may have
to fingerspell that word or use a synonym in order to convey the proper
meaning of the word. They do not have time to look up words in a
dictionary or to research something online. They are required to have
knowledge about a wide range of topics.
Although formal education may not be required, a lot of practice and
real-world knowledge is necessary to be a good realtime captioner.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
EEOC is saying that the federal government
do not have enough employees that are disabled,
the deaf included.
A report was distributed last week, saying
the employment rate is the lowest in 20 years.
Why? Either deaf people do not want to work
for the government or the government has not
reached out to these potential deaf employees??
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
There is an alarming trend in Great Britain, of financial
institutions converting to remote customer service
operations on the telephone, and refusing access to
deaf customers, via interpreters. They are still refused
access even when correct code numbers and code answers
are provided. The latest British bank to refuse access
is the Halifax banking chain. Access is still refused
even when the Halifax spokesperson has apologized.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2018 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
DeafDigest conditions and terms
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section