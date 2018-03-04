DeafDigest Blue – March 4, 2018

Top stories about the deaf:

The Deaf Women Association of Nigeria have demanded

a special deaf unit in hospitals.

A strike is brewing at the Marlton School for

the Deaf in Los Angeles. The union said the

Unified School District has been illegally

cutting the hours of the school aides.

There was a story of International Deaf Emergency,

an organization that helps the deaf survivors

of catastrophes (earthquakes, hurricanes,

tornadoes, etc) anywhere in the world.

Arts and Disability Forum, an agency in Northern

Ireland, is making funds available for deaf

artists that wish to pursue their love of

paintings.

Sign writing in South Africa? There was a

newspaper story that deaf students can

write South African sign language as

a subject effective this year.

A SLIGHTLY DEAF STUDENT AT US NAVAL ACADEMY

Few years ago, the US Naval Academy had a student

that was slightly deaf.

He should not have been admitted to the Naval

Academy because perfect hearing is required to

operate ships and to lead the sailors on the boat,

etc.

How was he admitted to the academy? He was a

basketball star and the Navy needed good athletes.

That was why the rule was bent!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

PAGING ACROSS THE CAFE TABLE?

There was a newspaper story about a cafe in HCM City in

Vietnam that is popular with deaf people.

These deaf people communicate with each other while

sipping tea.

They do not communicate with each other by sign

language. They communicate with each other with their

own cell phone pagers!

Why?

Lip reading tale

A deaf fan was watching a basketball game

with a hearing fan.

The fans were booing the bad call by the

referee.

The deaf fan thought hearing fan said:

They are cheering

The hearing fan actually said:

They are jeering

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

“I think I’ll drop out of school and become a CART captioner or broadcast

captioner.” Have you ever heard someone say something like this?

People have heard that you don’t need a four-year degree to be a realtime

captioner, and they think it is something that they could achieve without

much work or effort.

Realtime captioners use the same skills as court reporters, and what many

people don’t realize is that realtime captioners are actually among the

cream of the crop as far as people using those skills.

Court reporters must learn speed and accuracy on the steno machine, and

they also must have good English grammar, vocabulary, and punctuation

skills and excellent listening skills and hearing.

In addition to possessing those skills of a court reporter, broadcast

captioners and CART captioners must be able to understand what is said and

write on their steno machine something they know will come up correctly on

their computer screen. If they hear an unusual word or term, they may have

to fingerspell that word or use a synonym in order to convey the proper

meaning of the word. They do not have time to look up words in a

dictionary or to research something online. They are required to have

knowledge about a wide range of topics.

Although formal education may not be required, a lot of practice and

real-world knowledge is necessary to be a good realtime captioner.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

EEOC is saying that the federal government

do not have enough employees that are disabled,

the deaf included.

A report was distributed last week, saying

the employment rate is the lowest in 20 years.

Why? Either deaf people do not want to work

for the government or the government has not

reached out to these potential deaf employees??

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

There is an alarming trend in Great Britain, of financial

institutions converting to remote customer service

operations on the telephone, and refusing access to

deaf customers, via interpreters. They are still refused

access even when correct code numbers and code answers

are provided. The latest British bank to refuse access

is the Halifax banking chain. Access is still refused

even when the Halifax spokesperson has apologized.

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

Employment ads web site is at:

