DeafDigest Blue – March 5, 2017

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-not-hear-fighting-voices/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-actors-cut-out-of-movies/

This week’s ASL videos in youtube http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-sign-language-at-starbucks /

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-good-and-bad-attitude/

Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
— shop talk we hate

— shop talk we hate http://deafdigest.com/collecti ons/barrys-collections/

DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;

mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always

confidential

Saturday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/new-jers ey-school-for-the-deaf-campus- under-construction-1920s/

Dedication

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Thomas S. Williamson,

an attorney who was not deaf and really had nothing

to do with the deaf – except for one thing – to

spearhead a successful national class-action lawsuit

to force the U.S. Postal Service to provide

interpreters for its deaf employees.

Top stories about the deaf:

Nick Linton, not deaf, is a firefighter with the Waitemata Fire Service

in New Zealand. He set up a new event – Hearing Impaired Emergency Services

to help connect with the deaf community in need of such services.

The deaf of Bermuda will be able to get a new app that will

allow them to communicate, one on one basis with banks,

telecoms and doctors’ offices without using relay services.

The 211 program is doing very well in Nova Scotia. It allows the

deaf to dial up 211 on text to communicate with others.

It may not work in USA, but in New Zealand, a group of

national organizations have formed a coalition to try to

have a new law passed – Accessibility for New Zealanders Act.

Pope Francis granted sainthood to Father Antonio Provolo, born in 1801,

and not deaf. He pioneered education of the deaf in Italy.

READ WHAT THEY SAY

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A SURPRISE FINGERSPELLING AT STARBUCKS

A deaf person goes to the same Starbucks place

for a long time. The staff knows him, knows his

favorite coffee and knows his habits.

Suddenly one morning, one of the staff people,

beautifully fingerspelled –

how do you want your coffee?

It was a surprise because the staff member never

fingerspelled. And she also beautifully signed

thank you.

Did that person know signs for a long time but

hid it from the deaf person? Or did that person

attend sign language classes recently?

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-sign-language-at-starbucks /

Lip reading tale

A deaf person and a hearing person were dining

together at a French restaurant.

The deaf person thought hearing person said:

The claire is very delicious

The hearing person actually said:

The eclaire is very delicious

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A TALE OF TWO DEAF SONS OF TWO BIG MANUFACTURERS

Why are some deaf people successful in moving up

the job ladder while other some deaf people are not

successful?

It may be just one word – attitude. One deaf son,

after graduating from college, was hired by his

father. He told the son to start at the bottom and

to learn his way up. He did – and many years later

he is the company vice president.

Another deaf son, after graduating from college,

told his father he must start at the top and said

he did not go to college to learn how to sweep the

factory floors. To this day, this deaf son is still

jobless, after many years.

Very important for deaf people to have good

attitudes.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-good-and-bad-attitude/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As we are reading through captioning errors, one of the easier types of captioning errors to understand is homophones. Since stenocaptioners primarily write phonetically rather than typing out words letter by letter, it is fairly easy for them to make this sort of error.

What many people may not think about is how frequently a captioner has to differentiate between words that sound alike. A captioner may know the correct spelling of a word but choose the wrong steno outline.

Some examples of this kind of error would be: “It would seamless interesting to him.” “After the actor received his queue, he gave his line.” “He let his car idol for a couple minutes.” “The seen at the haunted mansion was rather Erie.” And one where the stenocaptioner really has to maintain his/her focus: “The reign would seam to be heaven scent.”

These should read as follows: “It would seem less interesting to him.” “After the actor received his cue, he gave his line.” “He let his car idle for a couple minutes.” “The scene at the haunted mansion was rather eerie.” “The rain would seem to be heaven sent.”

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

There are cowboys that round up cattle in the wild.

There are also cowboys that round up cattle in the

stockyards. Two different kinds of cowboys, but

still a cowboy, nevertheless.

Anyway there was an obituary of Meyer Rosenblatt,

a deaf man, who departed us recently.

As a young man before he moved on, he was a

cowboy, rounding up cattle in the Omaha

stockyards.

Were there other deaf cowboys, or was he the

only one? Do not know, but at any rate, DeafDigest

dedicates this edition to Meyer.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Ed Waterstreet, who started Deaf West from scratch to

become the nation’s #1 deaf theatrical group, has

retired as the Artistic Director. Replacing him is David Kurs.

Very difficult for a theatrical group to survive these

tough economic times, no matter if it is a deaf group

or a hearing group. That Deaf West has survived over

the years is a testimony to Ed’s skills. Thank you,

Ed for enriching our cultural horizons. Kurs, after

graduating from Gallaudet, worked for the famous

comedian Danny DeVito, as a young man before

moving on.

that section