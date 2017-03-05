DeafDigest Blue – March 5, 2017
Blue Edition
Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
This week’s ASL videos in youtube http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— shop talk we hate http://deafdigest.com/collecti
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Try products from Harris Communications risk free for 30 days!
We carry an unbeatable selection of products for the Deaf,
including vibrating alarm clocks, door signalers, emergency
alerting products, books/media and much more! With so much
to choose from, deciding can be hard-but we’ve made
shopping easier by offering free shipping and returns.
Orders placed within the contiguous 48 states are shipped
for free. If you are not satisfied with your purchase
for any reason, return it within 30 days. We’ll give
you a full refund and even pay the shipping to send
it back.
Our knowledgeable customer service is here for you
during the first 30 days and beyond. Ask your toughest
questions- we’re dedicated to making sure you’re 100%
satisfied with your purchase.
Shop now: http://bit.ly/HarrisCommDDB16
Contact us at:
mailto:info@harriscomm.com if you have questions.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always
confidential
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/new-jers
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Dedication
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Thomas S. Williamson,
an attorney who was not deaf and really had nothing
to do with the deaf – except for one thing – to
spearhead a successful national class-action lawsuit
to force the U.S. Postal Service to provide
interpreters for its deaf employees.
Top stories about the deaf:
Nick Linton, not deaf, is a firefighter with the Waitemata Fire Service
in New Zealand. He set up a new event – Hearing Impaired Emergency Services
to help connect with the deaf community in need of such services.
The deaf of Bermuda will be able to get a new app that will
allow them to communicate, one on one basis with banks,
telecoms and doctors’ offices without using relay services.
The 211 program is doing very well in Nova Scotia. It allows the
deaf to dial up 211 on text to communicate with others.
It may not work in USA, but in New Zealand, a group of
national organizations have formed a coalition to try to
have a new law passed – Accessibility for New Zealanders Act.
Pope Francis granted sainthood to Father Antonio Provolo, born in 1801,
and not deaf. He pioneered education of the deaf in Italy.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Survey: Have You ever been arrested or taken to prison?
Survey conducted by Dr. Gabe Lomas, Western Connecticut
State University.
Do click on:
http://deafdigest.com/survey-h
also click to see the video at:
http://bit.ly/dhhcrimjust
Walmart gift cards given to survey participants
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
http://www.drrattner.com/our-t
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
http://www.drrattner.com/conta
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/capt
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter! CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A SURPRISE FINGERSPELLING AT STARBUCKS
A deaf person goes to the same Starbucks place
for a long time. The staff knows him, knows his
favorite coffee and knows his habits.
Suddenly one morning, one of the staff people,
beautifully fingerspelled –
how do you want your coffee?
It was a surprise because the staff member never
fingerspelled. And she also beautifully signed
thank you.
Did that person know signs for a long time but
hid it from the deaf person? Or did that person
attend sign language classes recently?
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Lip reading tale
A deaf person and a hearing person were dining
together at a French restaurant.
The deaf person thought hearing person said:
The claire is very delicious
The hearing person actually said:
The eclaire is very delicious
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A TALE OF TWO DEAF SONS OF TWO BIG MANUFACTURERS
Why are some deaf people successful in moving up
the job ladder while other some deaf people are not
successful?
It may be just one word – attitude. One deaf son,
after graduating from college, was hired by his
father. He told the son to start at the bottom and
to learn his way up. He did – and many years later
he is the company vice president.
Another deaf son, after graduating from college,
told his father he must start at the top and said
he did not go to college to learn how to sweep the
factory floors. To this day, this deaf son is still
jobless, after many years.
Very important for deaf people to have good
attitudes.
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As we are reading through captioning errors, one of the easier types of captioning errors to understand is homophones. Since stenocaptioners primarily write phonetically rather than typing out words letter by letter, it is fairly easy for them to make this sort of error.
What many people may not think about is how frequently a captioner has to differentiate between words that sound alike. A captioner may know the correct spelling of a word but choose the wrong steno outline.
Some examples of this kind of error would be: “It would seamless interesting to him.” “After the actor received his queue, he gave his line.” “He let his car idol for a couple minutes.” “The seen at the haunted mansion was rather Erie.” And one where the stenocaptioner really has to maintain his/her focus: “The reign would seam to be heaven scent.”
These should read as follows: “It would seem less interesting to him.” “After the actor received his cue, he gave his line.” “He let his car idle for a couple minutes.” “The scene at the haunted mansion was rather eerie.” “The rain would seem to be heaven sent.”
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, go to the bottom of the Gold section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
There are cowboys that round up cattle in the wild.
There are also cowboys that round up cattle in the
stockyards. Two different kinds of cowboys, but
still a cowboy, nevertheless.
Anyway there was an obituary of Meyer Rosenblatt,
a deaf man, who departed us recently.
As a young man before he moved on, he was a
cowboy, rounding up cattle in the Omaha
stockyards.
Were there other deaf cowboys, or was he the
only one? Do not know, but at any rate, DeafDigest
dedicates this edition to Meyer.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Ed Waterstreet, who started Deaf West from scratch to
become the nation’s #1 deaf theatrical group, has
retired as the Artistic Director. Replacing him is David Kurs.
Very difficult for a theatrical group to survive these
tough economic times, no matter if it is a deaf group
or a hearing group. That Deaf West has survived over
the years is a testimony to Ed’s skills. Thank you,
Ed for enriching our cultural horizons. Kurs, after
graduating from Gallaudet, worked for the famous
comedian Danny DeVito, as a young man before
moving on.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
DeafDigest
Copyright 2017 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
DeafDigest conditions and terms
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-dig
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section