DeafDigest Blue – March 7, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:
A media in the business world said that individuals
have their own differences – such as deafness, a learning
disorder, vision issues, mobility issues, etc. What
this means that organizations need to make accommodations
for these many differences among many individuals.
……….
Are the deaf people a marginalized group? No, because
we feel very normal, just cannot hear. Yet in an
article, the Popular Science magazine says deaf
people are marginalized. It is an insult.
……….
QR technology is being used in a zoo. This
technology allows the deaf to read descriptions
about animals.
……….
The Los Angeles Times ran a piece, saying that
the movie ‘Sound of Metal’ offers a real
authentic look at Deaf Culture. It is just a
look – that hopefully hearing people will
remember, and not forget what it is all about.
……….
Yet another reason of value of closed captions
for the hearing, many of whom hate it. A
hearing person would watch a TV program late at
night when all family members are asleep –
and turn on the captions to avoid waking them up!
This was pointed out by a captioning advocate.
……….
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF ASL NO; HEARING ASL YES
A hearing woman is dating a deaf man.
The hearing woman wants to learn ASL; the
deaf man refuses to teach her.
She enrolls in ASL class on her own.
She tries ASL on him and he refuses to
use it with her.
Strange relationship?
Lip reading tale
A hearing football fan and a deaf football
fan were comparing quarterbacks.
The deaf fan thought the hearing fan said:
I thought Butler was pretty good with the Bears
The hearing fan actually said:
I thought Cutler was pretty good with the Bears
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
THE CONFUSED WAITERS
It is not an easy job being a waiter at a busy
restaurant. Waiters are responsible for their own
tables. They are always looking at the tables to
see if patrons ask them for gestures – such
as more water, refill the drink, need fork,
want to pay check, etc.
When they serve ASL patrons, then their signs
could be confusing. Sometimes the waiter would
come to them thinking a deaf person asked him
for something.
From time to time DeafDigest editor, signing
in ASL, would have waiters come to him, thinking
he wanted something.
Can be confusing!
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As we began looking at the initial consonants that stenocaptioners use, we
have seen that captioners use combinations of letters to make other
letters.
The steno TK is used for the letter D. Both of these keys can be depressed
simultaneously using the ring finger of the left hand. The T key is
physically located above the K key on the keyboard. The captioner has to
press on the crack between these two keys in order to get the TK steno to
appear.
Occasionally captioning mistakes can occur because a captioner may miss
the T key or K key, or the captioner could shadow a T or a K when they
were not intended. If you sometimes see a T, K, or D sound at the
beginning of a word, see if you can make it make sense by replacing it
with one of the other two sounds.
(Remember, captioners write phonetically, so if the letter C sounds like a
K, most captioners will just write it as a K.)
Some examples of this would be:
They were eating out to celebrate Mother’s Kay.
It would only cost them a few collars more.
He plans to replace the dial in the kitchen floor.
They were eating out to celebrate Mother’s Day.
It would only cost them a few dollars more.
He plans to replace the tile in the kitchen floor.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The buzz in the Deaf Sports Community everywhere
is that the future Deaflympics may be in jeopardy
because of funding issues in many of these member
nations. The nations’ Olympic Commissions do not
want to share their money with the deaf sporting
groups.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
In front of the home of girl scout founder Juliette
Gordon Low in Savannah, Georgia, the Girl Scouts
were told they cannot sell cookies.
What about it? The founder, Juliette Gordon Low, was deaf!
