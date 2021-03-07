DeafDigest Blue – March 7, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

A media in the business world said that individuals

have their own differences – such as deafness, a learning

disorder, vision issues, mobility issues, etc. What

this means that organizations need to make accommodations

for these many differences among many individuals.

……….

Are the deaf people a marginalized group? No, because

we feel very normal, just cannot hear. Yet in an

article, the Popular Science magazine says deaf

people are marginalized. It is an insult.

……….

QR technology is being used in a zoo. This

technology allows the deaf to read descriptions

about animals.

……….

The Los Angeles Times ran a piece, saying that

the movie ‘Sound of Metal’ offers a real

authentic look at Deaf Culture. It is just a

look – that hopefully hearing people will

remember, and not forget what it is all about.

……….

Yet another reason of value of closed captions

for the hearing, many of whom hate it. A

hearing person would watch a TV program late at

night when all family members are asleep –

and turn on the captions to avoid waking them up!

This was pointed out by a captioning advocate.

……….

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF ASL NO; HEARING ASL YES

A hearing woman is dating a deaf man.

The hearing woman wants to learn ASL; the

deaf man refuses to teach her.

She enrolls in ASL class on her own.

She tries ASL on him and he refuses to

use it with her.

Strange relationship?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-asl-no/

Lip reading tale

A hearing football fan and a deaf football

fan were comparing quarterbacks.

The deaf fan thought the hearing fan said:

I thought Butler was pretty good with the Bears

The hearing fan actually said:

I thought Cutler was pretty good with the Bears

This week’s ASL video in youtube

THE CONFUSED WAITERS

It is not an easy job being a waiter at a busy

restaurant. Waiters are responsible for their own

tables. They are always looking at the tables to

see if patrons ask them for gestures – such

as more water, refill the drink, need fork,

want to pay check, etc.

When they serve ASL patrons, then their signs

could be confusing. Sometimes the waiter would

come to them thinking a deaf person asked him

for something.

From time to time DeafDigest editor, signing

in ASL, would have waiters come to him, thinking

he wanted something.

Can be confusing!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/confusedwaiters/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As we began looking at the initial consonants that stenocaptioners use, we

have seen that captioners use combinations of letters to make other

letters.

The steno TK is used for the letter D. Both of these keys can be depressed

simultaneously using the ring finger of the left hand. The T key is

physically located above the K key on the keyboard. The captioner has to

press on the crack between these two keys in order to get the TK steno to

appear.

Occasionally captioning mistakes can occur because a captioner may miss

the T key or K key, or the captioner could shadow a T or a K when they

were not intended. If you sometimes see a T, K, or D sound at the

beginning of a word, see if you can make it make sense by replacing it

with one of the other two sounds.

(Remember, captioners write phonetically, so if the letter C sounds like a

K, most captioners will just write it as a K.)

Some examples of this would be:

They were eating out to celebrate Mother’s Kay.

It would only cost them a few collars more.

He plans to replace the dial in the kitchen floor.

They were eating out to celebrate Mother’s Day.

It would only cost them a few dollars more.

He plans to replace the tile in the kitchen floor.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The buzz in the Deaf Sports Community everywhere

is that the future Deaflympics may be in jeopardy

because of funding issues in many of these member

nations. The nations’ Olympic Commissions do not

want to share their money with the deaf sporting

groups.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

In front of the home of girl scout founder Juliette

Gordon Low in Savannah, Georgia, the Girl Scouts

were told they cannot sell cookies.

What about it? The founder, Juliette Gordon Low, was deaf!

