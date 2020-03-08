DeafDigest Blue – March 8, 2020
Top stories about the deaf:
A task force will be established to study
the future of Indiana School for the Deaf.
The school will not close up but faces an
uncertain future – to remain as is on the
campus with extensive renovations or to move
to a new location.
A deaf postal delivery person was honored in
Waltham, MA for rescuing a hearing senior
citizen who was in medical distress.
Prisons censor much of printed material
that prisoners want to read. In some prisons
sign language books are censored! Possibly
the wardens were afraid that ASL could become
secret communications among some inmates!
An advocate wrote in an article that deaf people
are never quiet as they use sign language,
and that itself is not “quiet”
An article said that CART is the best way to
help the deaf in the college classroom;
interpreting was not brought up in that article.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
AN APPLAUSE THAT A DEAF SPEAKER HATES
What is an applause from the hearing people that the
deaf speaker, with interpreter, hates?
It is when a deaf speaker gives a wonderful speech
about something. The hearing people stand up and give
a very loud applause after that speech.
One thing was wrong. The applause was for the
interpreter, not for the deaf speaker!
Lip reading tale
A French-speaking hearing man was chatting
with a deaf man, using English.
The deaf man thought the hearing man said
This is foe
The hearing man actually said
This is faux
note:
In French, faux means false and unfortunately
foe and faux are pronounced the same!
NEVER VISITING GALLAUDET OR NTID
We know that many people that live in New York City
have never visited the Statue of Liberty. Or people
that live in Paris, France have never visited the
Eiffel Tower, etc, etc.
What the deaf? There are many deaf people
that live in the Washington, DC area and have never
visited Gallaudet. Also, many deaf people in the
Rochester area that have never visited the RIT campus.
Are these deaf people bored with their own
towns?
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
When some people see a steno machine up close for the first time, they are
often amazed that there are so few keys. They cannot understand how a
stenocaptioner or court reporter can write all of the words they write.
Because there are only 22 keys plus a number bar on a steno machine,
stenocaptioners must use combinations of letters to make other letters.
The only keys actually present on a steno keyboard are
STKPWHRAO*EUFRPBLGTSDZ. All words and phrases and every sound made in the
English language must be written using only those letters.
The letters on the left-hand side of the keyboard are used for the initial
consonants in words, and the letters on the right-hand side of the
keyboard are used for the final consonants. What that means is that a
captioner will use his/her left hand for initial consonants, his/her
thumbs for vowels, and his/her right hand for final consonants.
Stenocaptioners do not depress one key at a time. Rather, whole words and
phrases are written at the same time, as if someone were striking a chord
on a piano.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The Ohio Supreme Court threw out a murder
conviction that was deliberated by a jury
that consisted of a deaf juror. The defense
argument, that the Court agreed, was that
there was no way a deaf juror could
understand the voice nuances in the 911 call
that was introduced as piece of evidence.
Two members of the state Supreme Court did
not agree but was outvoted 5-2.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The Bank of America agreed to a $155,000 settlement
on accessibility discrimination lawsuit filed by a
deaf person, who was denied a chance to discuss
her mortgage needs through a relay center.
