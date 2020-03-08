DeafDigest Blue – March 8, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

A task force will be established to study

the future of Indiana School for the Deaf.

The school will not close up but faces an

uncertain future – to remain as is on the

campus with extensive renovations or to move

to a new location.

A deaf postal delivery person was honored in

Waltham, MA for rescuing a hearing senior

citizen who was in medical distress.

Prisons censor much of printed material

that prisoners want to read. In some prisons

sign language books are censored! Possibly

the wardens were afraid that ASL could become

secret communications among some inmates!

An advocate wrote in an article that deaf people

are never quiet as they use sign language,

and that itself is not “quiet”

An article said that CART is the best way to

help the deaf in the college classroom;

interpreting was not brought up in that article.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

AN APPLAUSE THAT A DEAF SPEAKER HATES

What is an applause from the hearing people that the

deaf speaker, with interpreter, hates?

It is when a deaf speaker gives a wonderful speech

about something. The hearing people stand up and give

a very loud applause after that speech.

One thing was wrong. The applause was for the

interpreter, not for the deaf speaker!

Lip reading tale

A French-speaking hearing man was chatting

with a deaf man, using English.

The deaf man thought the hearing man said

This is foe

The hearing man actually said

This is faux

note:

In French, faux means false and unfortunately

foe and faux are pronounced the same!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

NEVER VISITING GALLAUDET OR NTID

We know that many people that live in New York City

have never visited the Statue of Liberty. Or people

that live in Paris, France have never visited the

Eiffel Tower, etc, etc.

What the deaf? There are many deaf people

that live in the Washington, DC area and have never

visited Gallaudet. Also, many deaf people in the

Rochester area that have never visited the RIT campus.

Are these deaf people bored with their own

towns?

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

When some people see a steno machine up close for the first time, they are

often amazed that there are so few keys. They cannot understand how a

stenocaptioner or court reporter can write all of the words they write.

Because there are only 22 keys plus a number bar on a steno machine,

stenocaptioners must use combinations of letters to make other letters.

The only keys actually present on a steno keyboard are

STKPWHRAO*EUFRPBLGTSDZ. All words and phrases and every sound made in the

English language must be written using only those letters.

The letters on the left-hand side of the keyboard are used for the initial

consonants in words, and the letters on the right-hand side of the

keyboard are used for the final consonants. What that means is that a

captioner will use his/her left hand for initial consonants, his/her

thumbs for vowels, and his/her right hand for final consonants.

Stenocaptioners do not depress one key at a time. Rather, whole words and

phrases are written at the same time, as if someone were striking a chord

on a piano.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The Ohio Supreme Court threw out a murder

conviction that was deliberated by a jury

that consisted of a deaf juror. The defense

argument, that the Court agreed, was that

there was no way a deaf juror could

understand the voice nuances in the 911 call

that was introduced as piece of evidence.

Two members of the state Supreme Court did

not agree but was outvoted 5-2.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The Bank of America agreed to a $155,000 settlement

on accessibility discrimination lawsuit filed by a

deaf person, who was denied a chance to discuss

her mortgage needs through a relay center.

