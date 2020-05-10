DeafDigest Blue – May 10, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

The provincial government of British Columbia

is planning to close up two preschools for

deaf children. Already the parents are protesting.

……….

Is a jinx going on with some abandoned campuses of

deaf schools? There was a story that the old campus

of the Scranton State School for the Deaf has been

put back on the market. Abandoned campuses such as

Virginia School for the Deaf at Hampton, Northern

New York State School for the Deaf, Nebraska

School for the Deaf, Austine School for the Deaf

and possibly others have had a hard time finding

buyers! Some have continued unsold for years.

………

There is a new buzzword (actually a phrase).

It is “digital ally to the deaf community”

but which means the same as deaf-friendly.

………

A hearing student in Kentucky volunteered

to create see-through masks for the deaf.

As a result, she received over 20,000 requests

for these see-through masks!

……..

A clarification of deafness according to

military recruitment guidelines is this –

hearing loss, “that are considered ‘permanently

disqualifying,’ subject to a medical waiver.”

This means granting a waiver means recruit’s

deafness is not an issue whereas a lack of

waiver means it is a permanently disqualifying.

Confusing and vague? Probably so!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

MOST COMMON COMMENT BY ORAL DEAF

If you bump into an oral deaf, what is

their most common comment?

They almost always say:

I am deaf but I don’t sign!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/most-common-comment-by-oral-deaf/

Lip reading tale

A hearing man and a deaf man were talking

about old movies.

The deaf man thought the hearing man said:

I loved the movie – Brooklyn

The hearing man actually said:

I loved the movie – Crooklyn

note:

Crooklyn is a 1994 film directed by Spike Lee;

don’t know if that film was captioned, though!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DEAF INVENTOR IN FLORIDA

Dan Didrick, of Florida, is a deaf inventor.

He knows how to build many things as a craftsman.

One day he saw his deaf friend without a

finger and knew he could not sign ASL very

well without full five fingers on both hands.

Didrick invented an artificial finger

for the deaf man and won a US patent for it.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-person-with-artificial-finger/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Captioners and court reporters are continuing to look at ways to improve

their skills as some parts of the country start to reopen.

Because many people still have more free time, they are using that time to

work on stenography at home. Steno writers are practicing and tweaking

their writing to be faster and more accurate.

New words are being entered in steno dictionaries every day. In order to

write faster, stenographers look for ways to write fewer strokes on their

machine.

Before the current pandemic hit, many captioners and court reporters had

the words “corona” and “virus” in their dictionaries as two separate

words. Examples of how those might be written would be three strokes for

KOR/OEPB/A and two strokes for SRAOEU/RUS. That would take five total

strokes to write both words.

Now, stenographers are thinking up new ways to write “coronavirus” in one

stroke on their steno machines. Some examples would include KROFRS or

KROIF or KAOEURS.

Steno writers are adding other words to their dictionary and trying to

think of short ways to write them. Some of those include COVID-19, CDC,

quarantine, pandemic, epidemic, hand sanitizer, ventilator, and N95.

Normally, these words would take a stroke for each syllable, but

one-stroke brief forms are being shared.

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Bob Wood, Dallas, Texas

who departed us.

Bob may not necessarily be well known nationally, but he

was very much well known in the Dallas area. Said

an acquaintance:

Bob was what’s left of the older generation of deaf club leaders,

with the Dallas Association of the Deaf. He was the club

mainstay, a typical bonafide deaf club leader who was the

kindred one. Unlike most old deaf clubs that ceased to

exist, the Dallas club was kept alive because of his

presence and influence.

Deaf Culture on the local level is just as important as

the national level, and Dallas has continued to thrive

because of Bob’s efforts.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Many deaf people in Wales said they are forced to

hide their deafness while applying for jobs

on-line. They said they won’t be hired if the

employers knew of their deafness.

