DeafDigest Blue – May 10, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:
The provincial government of British Columbia
is planning to close up two preschools for
deaf children. Already the parents are protesting.
……….
Is a jinx going on with some abandoned campuses of
deaf schools? There was a story that the old campus
of the Scranton State School for the Deaf has been
put back on the market. Abandoned campuses such as
Virginia School for the Deaf at Hampton, Northern
New York State School for the Deaf, Nebraska
School for the Deaf, Austine School for the Deaf
and possibly others have had a hard time finding
buyers! Some have continued unsold for years.
………
There is a new buzzword (actually a phrase).
It is “digital ally to the deaf community”
but which means the same as deaf-friendly.
………
A hearing student in Kentucky volunteered
to create see-through masks for the deaf.
As a result, she received over 20,000 requests
for these see-through masks!
……..
A clarification of deafness according to
military recruitment guidelines is this –
hearing loss, “that are considered ‘permanently
disqualifying,’ subject to a medical waiver.”
This means granting a waiver means recruit’s
deafness is not an issue whereas a lack of
waiver means it is a permanently disqualifying.
Confusing and vague? Probably so!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
MOST COMMON COMMENT BY ORAL DEAF
If you bump into an oral deaf, what is
their most common comment?
They almost always say:
I am deaf but I don’t sign!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/most-common-comment-by-oral-deaf/
Lip reading tale
A hearing man and a deaf man were talking
about old movies.
The deaf man thought the hearing man said:
I loved the movie – Brooklyn
The hearing man actually said:
I loved the movie – Crooklyn
note:
Crooklyn is a 1994 film directed by Spike Lee;
don’t know if that film was captioned, though!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DEAF INVENTOR IN FLORIDA
Dan Didrick, of Florida, is a deaf inventor.
He knows how to build many things as a craftsman.
One day he saw his deaf friend without a
finger and knew he could not sign ASL very
well without full five fingers on both hands.
Didrick invented an artificial finger
for the deaf man and won a US patent for it.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-person-with-artificial-finger/
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Captioners and court reporters are continuing to look at ways to improve
their skills as some parts of the country start to reopen.
Because many people still have more free time, they are using that time to
work on stenography at home. Steno writers are practicing and tweaking
their writing to be faster and more accurate.
New words are being entered in steno dictionaries every day. In order to
write faster, stenographers look for ways to write fewer strokes on their
machine.
Before the current pandemic hit, many captioners and court reporters had
the words “corona” and “virus” in their dictionaries as two separate
words. Examples of how those might be written would be three strokes for
KOR/OEPB/A and two strokes for SRAOEU/RUS. That would take five total
strokes to write both words.
Now, stenographers are thinking up new ways to write “coronavirus” in one
stroke on their steno machines. Some examples would include KROFRS or
KROIF or KAOEURS.
Steno writers are adding other words to their dictionary and trying to
think of short ways to write them. Some of those include COVID-19, CDC,
quarantine, pandemic, epidemic, hand sanitizer, ventilator, and N95.
Normally, these words would take a stroke for each syllable, but
one-stroke brief forms are being shared.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Bob Wood, Dallas, Texas
who departed us.
Bob may not necessarily be well known nationally, but he
was very much well known in the Dallas area. Said
an acquaintance:
Bob was what’s left of the older generation of deaf club leaders,
with the Dallas Association of the Deaf. He was the club
mainstay, a typical bonafide deaf club leader who was the
kindred one. Unlike most old deaf clubs that ceased to
exist, the Dallas club was kept alive because of his
presence and influence.
Deaf Culture on the local level is just as important as
the national level, and Dallas has continued to thrive
because of Bob’s efforts.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Many deaf people in Wales said they are forced to
hide their deafness while applying for jobs
on-line. They said they won’t be hired if the
employers knew of their deafness.
