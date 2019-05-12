DeafDigest Blue – May 12, 2019
Top stories about the deaf:
Author David Nightingale, not deaf, wrote that
Xenophobia includes some deaf people that are
anti-hearing!
A report of deaf health care issues in New
Zealand said that lack of interpreters
have led to unnecessary procedures, longer
hospital stays and higher medical costs.
The Scranton School for Deaf and Hard of Hearing
is now celebrating its 10th year. Previously it
was Scranton State School for the Deaf, operated
by the state. It was then turned over to Western
Pennsylvania School for the Deaf.
Columbus Police (Ohio) is now distributing
communications cards to help communicate with
the deaf.
The Eastern North Carolina School for the Deaf
Advisory Board is worried about the House Bill 932,
Residential School Administration, that may affect
the way the school is funded and controlled.
YOUR RESTAURANT CHOICE
YOUR RESTAURANT CHOICE
You have a choice as a deaf patron. Which
restaurant would you go to?
A restaurant next door to your home that
is not deaf friendly – waiters no patience
with the deaf, cannot read the cash register,
menus hard to point to, etc.
Or would you walk 6 blocks to a restaurant
that is very deaf-friendly!
Your choice.
Lip reading tale
A deaf woman was chatting with a hearing woman
in the hallway. Another woman was passing
through between them.
The deaf woman thought her hearing friend said:
This is Carolyn
The hearing woman actually said:
This is Harolyn
(Harolyn is a first name that a few women have)
A BIG DEAF HAIRSTON CONFUSION
A BIG DEAF HAIRSTON CONFUSION
There are two deaf people with the same Hairston
name. The first one is Eugene Hairston, who was one
of the world’s best boxers in the late forties.
The second one is Ernest Hairston, whom for many
years, was the chief of the Captioned Films and Media
Services in US Department of Education. Both of them
are not related to each other.
Both are black – and there is so much confusion.
Some people thought Ernest was a boxer. Some people
thought Eugene worked with Captioned Films.
DeafDigest editor often had to make clarifications
when some deaf people confused both men!
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Although CART captioners and broadcast captioners use steno machines that
have computers built in to record their steno strokes, they usually do not
use the steno machines themselves to translate their steno strokes into
the English that is read by the consumers or clients. The captioners send
their steno strokes to a laptop or desktop computer, which then translates
the steno strokes into text.
Many of the steno machines nowadays offer a small screen where the
captioner can see translations of the steno notes, but in order to get
those steno strokes into a form that can be sent to an encoder or
displayed on a CART screen, a laptop or desktop computer is generally
necessary.
There are special software programs that hold “dictionaries” that the
captioners have created which tell the computer how to translate each
steno stroke that is written. These programs are called computer-aided
transcription (CAT) programs. The CAT program is loaded on the laptop or
desktop computer, and the steno machine is hooked up either via a cable or
wirelessly to communicate with that computer.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
It is official. Scranton State School for the Deaf
will not close, but oversight of that school will be
assumed by the Western Pennsylvania School for the
Deaf (WPSD).
Agreement was made on a three-year plan to convert
the school into a day K-8 program. The school property may
be leased to a third party, possibly Marywood University.
If the university opts not to lease the land, then WPSD
will be the option.
In the long run, Scranton SSD will change into a new
WPSD satellite program.
This is the second such development this year involving
schools for the deaf. Two charter programs for the deaf
in St Paul, Minnesota merged into a single charter
program.
We probably will be seeing more such significant
developments down the road as schools for the deaf
adapt to the changing times.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
A deaf person who voted in a local polling place in
Kashmir was beaten up by the locals; they wanted
to boycott the election and felt the deaf man broke
ranks.
