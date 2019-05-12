DeafDigest Blue – May 12, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

Author David Nightingale, not deaf, wrote that

Xenophobia includes some deaf people that are

anti-hearing!

A report of deaf health care issues in New

Zealand said that lack of interpreters

have led to unnecessary procedures, longer

hospital stays and higher medical costs.

The Scranton School for Deaf and Hard of Hearing

is now celebrating its 10th year. Previously it

was Scranton State School for the Deaf, operated

by the state. It was then turned over to Western

Pennsylvania School for the Deaf.

Columbus Police (Ohio) is now distributing

communications cards to help communicate with

the deaf.

The Eastern North Carolina School for the Deaf

Advisory Board is worried about the House Bill 932,

Residential School Administration, that may affect

the way the school is funded and controlled.

YOUR RESTAURANT CHOICE

YOUR RESTAURANT CHOICE

You have a choice as a deaf patron. Which

restaurant would you go to?

A restaurant next door to your home that

is not deaf friendly – waiters no patience

with the deaf, cannot read the cash register,

menus hard to point to, etc.

Or would you walk 6 blocks to a restaurant

that is very deaf-friendly!

Your choice.

Lip reading tale

A deaf woman was chatting with a hearing woman

in the hallway. Another woman was passing

through between them.

The deaf woman thought her hearing friend said:

This is Carolyn

The hearing woman actually said:

This is Harolyn

(Harolyn is a first name that a few women have)

A BIG DEAF HAIRSTON CONFUSION

A BIG DEAF HAIRSTON CONFUSION

There are two deaf people with the same Hairston

name. The first one is Eugene Hairston, who was one

of the world’s best boxers in the late forties.

The second one is Ernest Hairston, whom for many

years, was the chief of the Captioned Films and Media

Services in US Department of Education. Both of them

are not related to each other.

Both are black – and there is so much confusion.

Some people thought Ernest was a boxer. Some people

thought Eugene worked with Captioned Films.

DeafDigest editor often had to make clarifications

when some deaf people confused both men!

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Although CART captioners and broadcast captioners use steno machines that

have computers built in to record their steno strokes, they usually do not

use the steno machines themselves to translate their steno strokes into

the English that is read by the consumers or clients. The captioners send

their steno strokes to a laptop or desktop computer, which then translates

the steno strokes into text.

Many of the steno machines nowadays offer a small screen where the

captioner can see translations of the steno notes, but in order to get

those steno strokes into a form that can be sent to an encoder or

displayed on a CART screen, a laptop or desktop computer is generally

necessary.

There are special software programs that hold “dictionaries” that the

captioners have created which tell the computer how to translate each

steno stroke that is written. These programs are called computer-aided

transcription (CAT) programs. The CAT program is loaded on the laptop or

desktop computer, and the steno machine is hooked up either via a cable or

wirelessly to communicate with that computer.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

It is official. Scranton State School for the Deaf

will not close, but oversight of that school will be

assumed by the Western Pennsylvania School for the

Deaf (WPSD).

Agreement was made on a three-year plan to convert

the school into a day K-8 program. The school property may

be leased to a third party, possibly Marywood University.

If the university opts not to lease the land, then WPSD

will be the option.

In the long run, Scranton SSD will change into a new

WPSD satellite program.

This is the second such development this year involving

schools for the deaf. Two charter programs for the deaf

in St Paul, Minnesota merged into a single charter

program.

We probably will be seeing more such significant

developments down the road as schools for the deaf

adapt to the changing times.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

A deaf person who voted in a local polling place in

Kashmir was beaten up by the locals; they wanted

to boycott the election and felt the deaf man broke

ranks.

