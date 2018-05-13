DeafDigest Blue – May 13, 2018

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube

This week’s ASL videos in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— insults by hearing

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

The Florida Supreme Court said that a student

injured during an incident at the now-closed

National Deaf Academy in 2015 was the result

of staff negligence and not due to medical

malpractice.

The Lexington, KY mayoral race has seven

candidates. One of them – William Weyman –

is deaf and used an interpreter to respond

to questions from the audience at an

event.

A deaf employee at a restaurant chain Texas

was given a free hearing aid, costs chipped

in by his fellow employees. What made it

so unusual was that this deaf employee

was only two months into his job!

People are still talking about The Silent

Child. Even one newspaper made this comment

that Maisie Sly is the first deaf performer

to be recognized by the Motion Picture Academy

since Marlee Matlin won the Oscar. Recognition?

Not sure what it exactly means – is winning an

award considered recognition, thus ignoring

many, many talented deaf performers over the

years that never won an Oscar?

A scandal is brewing in Canada with respect to

the Cecilia Jeffrey School in Kenora, Ontario.

That facility, in the past, has been accused of

using experimental drugs on deaf children (without

parental consent).

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Are you at Doctor’s office and need an interpreter

Download a card to explain your rights and communication needs from

Healthbridges

Healthbridges is a website for deaf and hard of hearing persons and for

providers who serve them.

Like us on Facebook today! https://www.facebook.com/healthbridges

We work together to make behavioral and physical health care more

accessible for everyone …

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel@ Captioned Telephone!

CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a

caller says over the phone, letting you read everything

that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly

fees or contracts required.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive

listening devices we offer, email:

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

LINCOLN’S A AND L FINGERSPELLED HANDS?

At the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC,

deaf visitors will notice Abraham Lincoln’s

hands spelled A and L.

Was it planned by the sculptor or was it

unplanned?

Some said it was planned; the National Park

Service said it was not planned. But there are

two things we must understand.

First, Lincoln supported the deaf and signed the

bill to establish Gallaudet University.

Second, the sculptor Daniel Chester French had

a deaf son and knew ASL.

Was it planned or was it unplanned? You decide !

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

BLACKOUTS AND THE DEAF

We have read in the newspapers about power blackouts

in Kentucky because of bad snow storms. The Amish people

were OK, while their neighbors were not OK. Amish families

do not depend on electricity while we, all do.

Years ago, there was a power black out in New York

City. There was no electricity everywhere. The blind people

were OK while we were not. The blind people do not depend

on lights to walk through the building.

Let us suppose there was no sound everywhere in the

world. The hearing people will suffer; the deaf will

not suffer!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

Seeing a dog, the deaf person thought hearing person said:

Dog is linking

The hearing person actually said:

Dog is licking

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

In comparison to sign language interpreting, Communication Access Realtime

Translation (CART) is a relatively new profession, and people may not know

some of the differences from and similarities to using sign language

interpreters.

What people should remember is that most of the time CART captioners are

attempting to write everything that is going on as close to verbatim as

they possibly can. Many times people speak quickly and on top of one

another.

If a speaker is being very dramatic and says, “I had a wonderful,

fantastic, magnificent, awesome trip,” the CART captioner is usually

trying to write all four of those words, “wonderful, fantastic,

magnificent, awesome.” Because ASL interpreters primarily are interpreting

concepts, they may only use one sign for all four of those words.

Sometimes a speaker is speaking in sentence fragments and not completing

his sentences. The CART captioner is still trying to write it verbatim, so

the text may appear a little difficult to read or confusing on the screen.

Once again, an ASL interpreter would be conveying the concept, so people

may not realize that the speaker is speaking in fragments.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

A signing bartender was featured in the

edition of DC Examiner, a handout newspaper.

His bar hosts Deaf Night once a week; it all

helped that people working the bar has a

deaf relative or has a deaf significant

other.

This bartender said it is much easier

dealing with deaf patrons when the

bar scene is loud; much easier to read

signs than to hear through masses of

noisy patrons!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

A nervous moment for the Governor Baxter School for the Deaf

near Portland in Maine. The state Education Committee is looking

into ways how charter schools should be funded. Should it be

funded as a line item in the state budget, which was the way it

has been for years – or – should it be made as a part of the

state budget? If it is part of the state budget then the

deaf school will be made vulnerable when legislators cut and

slash the funds.

note:

The school has eventually evolved into a state-wide

deaf education resource center. Students living

in the Portland area are mainstreamed but with

collaboration with the center staff.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2018 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

DeafDigest conditions and terms

for sub options, go to deafdigest.com and look at tabs

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section