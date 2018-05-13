DeafDigest Blue – May 13, 2018
Blue Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year
This week’s ASL videos in youtube
Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
— insults by hearing
— insults by hearing
Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
Top stories about the deaf:
The Florida Supreme Court said that a student
injured during an incident at the now-closed
National Deaf Academy in 2015 was the result
of staff negligence and not due to medical
malpractice.
The Lexington, KY mayoral race has seven
candidates. One of them – William Weyman –
is deaf and used an interpreter to respond
to questions from the audience at an
event.
A deaf employee at a restaurant chain Texas
was given a free hearing aid, costs chipped
in by his fellow employees. What made it
so unusual was that this deaf employee
was only two months into his job!
People are still talking about The Silent
Child. Even one newspaper made this comment
that Maisie Sly is the first deaf performer
to be recognized by the Motion Picture Academy
since Marlee Matlin won the Oscar. Recognition?
Not sure what it exactly means – is winning an
award considered recognition, thus ignoring
many, many talented deaf performers over the
years that never won an Oscar?
A scandal is brewing in Canada with respect to
the Cecilia Jeffrey School in Kenora, Ontario.
That facility, in the past, has been accused of
using experimental drugs on deaf children (without
parental consent).
This week’s ASL video in youtube
LINCOLN’S A AND L FINGERSPELLED HANDS?
At the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC,
deaf visitors will notice Abraham Lincoln’s
hands spelled A and L.
Was it planned by the sculptor or was it
unplanned?
Some said it was planned; the National Park
Service said it was not planned. But there are
two things we must understand.
First, Lincoln supported the deaf and signed the
bill to establish Gallaudet University.
Second, the sculptor Daniel Chester French had
a deaf son and knew ASL.
Was it planned or was it unplanned? You decide !
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
This week’s ASL video in youtube
BLACKOUTS AND THE DEAF
We have read in the newspapers about power blackouts
in Kentucky because of bad snow storms. The Amish people
were OK, while their neighbors were not OK. Amish families
do not depend on electricity while we, all do.
Years ago, there was a power black out in New York
City. There was no electricity everywhere. The blind people
were OK while we were not. The blind people do not depend
on lights to walk through the building.
Let us suppose there was no sound everywhere in the
world. The hearing people will suffer; the deaf will
not suffer!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
Lip reading tale
Seeing a dog, the deaf person thought hearing person said:
Dog is linking
The hearing person actually said:
Dog is licking
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
In comparison to sign language interpreting, Communication Access Realtime
Translation (CART) is a relatively new profession, and people may not know
some of the differences from and similarities to using sign language
interpreters.
What people should remember is that most of the time CART captioners are
attempting to write everything that is going on as close to verbatim as
they possibly can. Many times people speak quickly and on top of one
another.
If a speaker is being very dramatic and says, “I had a wonderful,
fantastic, magnificent, awesome trip,” the CART captioner is usually
trying to write all four of those words, “wonderful, fantastic,
magnificent, awesome.” Because ASL interpreters primarily are interpreting
concepts, they may only use one sign for all four of those words.
Sometimes a speaker is speaking in sentence fragments and not completing
his sentences. The CART captioner is still trying to write it verbatim, so
the text may appear a little difficult to read or confusing on the screen.
Once again, an ASL interpreter would be conveying the concept, so people
may not realize that the speaker is speaking in fragments.
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
A signing bartender was featured in the
edition of DC Examiner, a handout newspaper.
His bar hosts Deaf Night once a week; it all
helped that people working the bar has a
deaf relative or has a deaf significant
other.
This bartender said it is much easier
dealing with deaf patrons when the
bar scene is loud; much easier to read
signs than to hear through masses of
noisy patrons!
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
A nervous moment for the Governor Baxter School for the Deaf
near Portland in Maine. The state Education Committee is looking
into ways how charter schools should be funded. Should it be
funded as a line item in the state budget, which was the way it
has been for years – or – should it be made as a part of the
state budget? If it is part of the state budget then the
deaf school will be made vulnerable when legislators cut and
slash the funds.
note:
The school has eventually evolved into a state-wide
deaf education resource center. Students living
in the Portland area are mainstreamed but with
collaboration with the center staff.
