DeafDigest Blue – May 16, 2021

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/few-friendly-food-trucks/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-actors-cut-out-of-movies/

This week's ASL videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/confused-barber/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-not-hear-fighting-voices/

Top stories about the deaf:

If all goes well, then Will Moseley-Roberts, who is deaf,

may become a physician. He is currently attending medical

school in Scotland. Does Wales have any other deaf

physicians? Do not know.

A former Uber, who is deaf, was fired because of poor

ratings by his passengers. He filed a lawsuit, saying

he never signed the Uber’s technology services agreement

that would permit the company to review his ratings.

This case is in the courts.

A newspaper story in New Zealand said there is a shortage

of interpreters in small towns, but not that so in

major cities. Same as USA!

All three finalists withdrew from the finalist list for the

Superintendent position at Maryland School for the Deaf. For

that reason the search has been paused.

GLOBO Language Solutions has purchased the Crabtree

Interpreting Services (Houston, TX)

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF HAVE TO BE CAREFUL WTIH SOME BARBERS

A deaf man with long hair, walks into a

different barber shop. The barber does not

know him.

He gestures to the barber that he wants

his hair cut short.

Barber is confused. Short? Meaning

cut off almost all of long hair? Or

to cut just a little off the long hair?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/confused-barber/

Lip reading tale

At a farm, the hearing farmer was chatting with

his deaf friend.

The deaf person thought the hearing farmer said:

Be careful of that animal, he will core people if angry

The hearing farmer actually said:

Be careful of that animal, he will gore people if angry

This week’s ASL video in youtube

FIGHTING OR PLAYING?

We often see dogs rough it up with each other. Are they

fighting or playing? Hint – look at dog’s tails and jaws.

We often see hearing people “rough” with each other.

Are they fighting or playing? Hearing people can tell by

listening to their voices – angry voice or playful

voices.

The deaf often cannot tell if it is playing or

fighting!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-not-hear-fighting-voices/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Stenocaptioners use the left pinkie, ring finger, and middle finger to

depress the initial consonants S, K, and W on the bottom row. When the K

and W are depressed together, we get the sound for the letter Q.

These letters can be used together to produce the blended sounds at the

beginning of words. With a slip of one of these fingers, a totally

different word than the captioner intended can appear.

Some examples of this would be:

She wanted chocolate and vanilla squirrel ice cream

When doing weightlifting, swats can be a difficult exercise.

The child drew a circle and a scare.

These should be read as:

She wanted chocolate and vanilla swirl ice cream.

When doing weightlifting, squats can be a difficult exercise.

The child drew a circle and a square.

Gallaudet men's basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

There are some prisons that do not know how to deal with

deaf inmates with health issues that require medication.

An example is the Allegheny County Jail in Pennsylvania.

A deaf inmate needed medication and repeatedly requested it

with the prison staff only to be ignored. After getting out,

he filed a lawsuit in federal court. The county then reached

settlement with him.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The American Bar Association enacted a resolution, asking

companies to hire more and more disabled and deaf attorneys.

Will this help? Well, to date, only five companies have

pledged to hire deaf attorneys – either as outside counsel

or as an in-house attorney.

