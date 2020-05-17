DeafDigest Blue – May 17, 2020
Top stories about the deaf:
Did Joseph Stalin, the long time past Russian
dictator have a deaf son? Russian historians
said yes – the son was Yakov, from his first
marriage. Sad to say, Stalin didn’t like the
son and pretty much gave him a hard time,
not wanting to raise him.
Census Bureau is seeking part-time job applicants.
What about the deaf?
Yes.
An embarrassment for Governor Cuomo?
The federal judge ordered him to provide
interpreters at his daily public updates.
A big issue among the British deaf that watch
the sitcom EastEnders is the late deafened
character Ben Mitchell. Will he recover his
hearing or be permanently deaf? So as not to
ruffle the feathers of deaf fans, the sitcom
writers are working closely with the National
Deaf Children’s Society to make sure the
plot is acceptable to the deaf!
Italy’s TIM Foundation has been working with
the national deaf organization to provide
face masks for the deaf on a nationwide basis.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
CHINESE SIGN LANGUAGE VS USA ASL
In China, there are two different deaf sign
languages.
One is Chinese Sign Language. The other
one is Shanghai Sign Language.
Many deaf Chinese people hate Chinese
Sign Language. It is the same as in USA with
100 percent fingerspelling!
Shanghai Sign Language is different. It is
like our own ASL with these signing gestures
and no fingerspelling!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
Lip reading tale
A hearing history buff was talking about the
1950’s Cold War days with a deaf history
buff.
The deaf person thought hearing person said:
MacArthur was a bad person
The hearing person actually said:
McCarthy was a bad person
Note:
MacArthur was General Douglas MacArthur that
President Harry Truman fired during the
Korean War
McCarthy was Senator Joseph McCarthy, the
most controversial person on Capital Hill
during these early 1950’s days.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF HOUSE IS IMPORTANT
For the deaf parents, a Deaf House is very
important.
They can see what their children are doing
(jumping, running around, banging on tables,
fighting with each other, etc).
Hearing parents can hear. Deaf parents
can’t hear. This is the reason for the
Deaf House!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Now more than ever, it is important for people to have access to
information concerning their health and safety. For many people,
captioning is the only way they can understand TV shows, videos, and
online content.
As viewers of closed captioning, we are very concerned that these
communications are captioned for accessibility. Different providers have
been in the news lately because of their efforts in providing captioning
on the internet or failing to provide captioning of their material.
What we need to remember is that it is not the just the quantity of
captioning that is important, but it is very important that the quality of
captioning be maintained. Captioning must be accurate in order to provide
meaningful accessibility.
If an organization says that they caption their videos, yet the accuracy
rate is only 80% to 90%, that is not good enough to be considered
accessible. If one or two words out of every ten are wrong, it is
impossible to understand the message being conveyed.
We should educate ourselves on what is considered good captioning, and we
must not accept captioning that does not truly provide access. It is up to
all of us, as viewers of captioning, to provide feedback to the companies
so that they know where their captioning efforts are succeeding and where
they are failing. Inaccurate captions are not providing equal access.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The video relay funding issue has continued as a hot
topic on deaf-related internet sites all week. What
caused it, the NECA which recommended a lowered funding
rate or the FCC which is to approve (or disapprove)
NECA’s recommendations?
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Two Japanese credit card companies – Sumitomo Mitsui
Card and JCB have agreed to accept video relay
calls from the deaf that want to discuss their
credit card matters. Here in USA, the deaf people
are often hassled in their efforts to contact
credit card companies via relay services.
DeafDigest
Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
