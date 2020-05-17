DeafDigest Blue – May 17, 2020

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Did Joseph Stalin, the long time past Russian

dictator have a deaf son? Russian historians

said yes – the son was Yakov, from his first

marriage. Sad to say, Stalin didn’t like the

son and pretty much gave him a hard time,

not wanting to raise him.

……….

Census Bureau is seeking part-time job applicants.

What about the deaf?

Yes.

………

An embarrassment for Governor Cuomo?

The federal judge ordered him to provide

interpreters at his daily public updates.

………

A big issue among the British deaf that watch

the sitcom EastEnders is the late deafened

character Ben Mitchell. Will he recover his

hearing or be permanently deaf? So as not to

ruffle the feathers of deaf fans, the sitcom

writers are working closely with the National

Deaf Children’s Society to make sure the

plot is acceptable to the deaf!

……..

Italy’s TIM Foundation has been working with

the national deaf organization to provide

face masks for the deaf on a nationwide basis.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

CHINESE SIGN LANGUAGE VS USA ASL

In China, there are two different deaf sign

languages.

One is Chinese Sign Language. The other

one is Shanghai Sign Language.

Many deaf Chinese people hate Chinese

Sign Language. It is the same as in USA with

100 percent fingerspelling!

Shanghai Sign Language is different. It is

like our own ASL with these signing gestures

and no fingerspelling!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing history buff was talking about the

1950’s Cold War days with a deaf history

buff.

The deaf person thought hearing person said:

MacArthur was a bad person

The hearing person actually said:

McCarthy was a bad person

Note:

MacArthur was General Douglas MacArthur that

President Harry Truman fired during the

Korean War

McCarthy was Senator Joseph McCarthy, the

most controversial person on Capital Hill

during these early 1950’s days.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF HOUSE IS IMPORTANT

For the deaf parents, a Deaf House is very

important.

They can see what their children are doing

(jumping, running around, banging on tables,

fighting with each other, etc).

Hearing parents can hear. Deaf parents

can’t hear. This is the reason for the

Deaf House!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Now more than ever, it is important for people to have access to

information concerning their health and safety. For many people,

captioning is the only way they can understand TV shows, videos, and

online content.

As viewers of closed captioning, we are very concerned that these

communications are captioned for accessibility. Different providers have

been in the news lately because of their efforts in providing captioning

on the internet or failing to provide captioning of their material.

What we need to remember is that it is not the just the quantity of

captioning that is important, but it is very important that the quality of

captioning be maintained. Captioning must be accurate in order to provide

meaningful accessibility.

If an organization says that they caption their videos, yet the accuracy

rate is only 80% to 90%, that is not good enough to be considered

accessible. If one or two words out of every ten are wrong, it is

impossible to understand the message being conveyed.

We should educate ourselves on what is considered good captioning, and we

must not accept captioning that does not truly provide access. It is up to

all of us, as viewers of captioning, to provide feedback to the companies

so that they know where their captioning efforts are succeeding and where

they are failing. Inaccurate captions are not providing equal access.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The video relay funding issue has continued as a hot

topic on deaf-related internet sites all week. What

caused it, the NECA which recommended a lowered funding

rate or the FCC which is to approve (or disapprove)

NECA’s recommendations?

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Two Japanese credit card companies – Sumitomo Mitsui

Card and JCB have agreed to accept video relay

calls from the deaf that want to discuss their

credit card matters. Here in USA, the deaf people

are often hassled in their efforts to contact

credit card companies via relay services.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-