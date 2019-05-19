DeafDigest Blue – May 19, 2019
Top stories about the deaf:
A comment by a web sites critic was this:
Often they are sites done by people who care more about
graphic impact than usability
That comment is correct!
Maybe it is a long shot, but Micheál Kelliher,
a deaf Irishman, could become an “elected” public
official without actually getting elected.
Irish law requires candidates for public offices
to submit a list of back ups, in case they cannot
serve despite being elected (resignations, deaths,
etc). Kelliher is one of the back ups.
The Variety newspaper ranked Amazon Prime’s
list of ten best movies. On the list is
Children of a Lesser God, which propelled
Marlee Matlin to Oscar fame.
The Montreal deaf community is asking for a
public forum on how to remove racism and
discrimination against them and to make
sure the deaf people are properly served
with their rights and needs.
Steve Baldwin, Austin, Texas, better
known for his research into the life
of Deaf Smith, is the winner of the
Miles-Mow Literary Award. The NAD used
to give out this award, but it was
abandoned years back.
THESE LUCKY DEAF LEADERS
THESE LUCKY DEAF LEADERS
Years ago two deaf men were not leaders.
They were followers.
But during two big deaf protest
demonstrations in Washington, DC, these
two deaf men, without thinking or planning,
just jumped on stage and encouraged deaf
protesters to continue protesting.
Just about overnight they were
nationally recognized as the leaders
of the Deaf Community, in which they
definitely weren’t!
Lip reading tale
A deaf hockey player was talking with a
hearing hockey player.
The deaf player thought the hearing player said:
I bought Power skates
The hearing hockey player actually said:
I bought Bauer skates
(Bauer is a well-known, world wide, manufacturer
of hockey equipment)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
A BIG KETCHUP HASSLE
A BIG KETCHUP HASSLE
You go to a fast food restaurant with your hearing
friend.
But before you enter the counter to place your order,
your hearing friend excuses himself to use his cell phone.
You point and gesture and tell the counter person that
you order a hamburger.
The counter person says something you do not understand,
and you tell him you are deaf. The counter person stubbornly
repeats the same thing and you continue to tell him you are
deaf.
So much hassle. You get tired of it – so you run to your
hearing friend and grab him towards the counter to find out
what the counter person was saying.
He was just asking – do you want ketchup? Frustrating
and embarrassing? Yes – but why didn’t the counter person
just point to a ketchup bottle and gesture at it?
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Have you ever wondered when the first steno machine was invented?
The first American patent for a shorthand machine was granted to Miles
Bartholomew in 1879. He continued to make further improvements to that
machine and received another patent in 1884, but his system never advanced
beyond writing one letter per keystroke.
In 1906, inventor and reporter Ward Stone Ireland developed a shorthand
machine using the concept of producing several letters and even several
words with a single keystroke. He obtained his first patent in 1910 and
produced the first stenotype machine, but it weighed 54 pounds, so it was
practical to be used only in a fixed location. He continued to improve his
design, and by 1912 he was able to produce his fourth stenotype machine,
which weighed 8-1/4 pounds.
The key to the success of Ireland’s keyboard was that few keys were used,
and he could reduce or eliminate the awkward reaching for keys. This
keyboard design is the one still in use in court reporting and captioning
shorthand machines today.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
At the Southwest Collegiate Institute for the Deaf
(SWCID), students take vocational classes for careers in
automotive maintenance, construction, dental labs,
computers, etc. For the first time, these vocational
students are able to take classes on the SWCID campus
instead of having to travel to the main campus at
Howard College.
Other students are also able to earn academic credits
for transfers to 4-year colleges.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
After 38 years of nurturing CSD from a local small
town agency to a national high profile agency, Ben
Soukup has announced his retirement, effective June
30th. Replacing him is his son Chris.
note:
CSD has since relocated from Sioux Falls, SD to
Austin, TX.
