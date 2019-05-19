DeafDigest Blue – May 19, 2019

A comment by a web sites critic was this:

Often they are sites done by people who care more about

graphic impact than usability

That comment is correct!

Maybe it is a long shot, but Micheál Kelliher,

a deaf Irishman, could become an “elected” public

official without actually getting elected.

Irish law requires candidates for public offices

to submit a list of back ups, in case they cannot

serve despite being elected (resignations, deaths,

etc). Kelliher is one of the back ups.

The Variety newspaper ranked Amazon Prime’s

list of ten best movies. On the list is

Children of a Lesser God, which propelled

Marlee Matlin to Oscar fame.

The Montreal deaf community is asking for a

public forum on how to remove racism and

discrimination against them and to make

sure the deaf people are properly served

with their rights and needs.

Steve Baldwin, Austin, Texas, better

known for his research into the life

of Deaf Smith, is the winner of the

Miles-Mow Literary Award. The NAD used

to give out this award, but it was

abandoned years back.

THESE LUCKY DEAF LEADERS

THESE LUCKY DEAF LEADERS

Years ago two deaf men were not leaders.

They were followers.

But during two big deaf protest

demonstrations in Washington, DC, these

two deaf men, without thinking or planning,

just jumped on stage and encouraged deaf

protesters to continue protesting.

Just about overnight they were

nationally recognized as the leaders

of the Deaf Community, in which they

definitely weren’t!

Lip reading tale

A deaf hockey player was talking with a

hearing hockey player.

The deaf player thought the hearing player said:

I bought Power skates

The hearing hockey player actually said:

I bought Bauer skates

(Bauer is a well-known, world wide, manufacturer

of hockey equipment)

A BIG KETCHUP HASSLE

You go to a fast food restaurant with your hearing

friend.

But before you enter the counter to place your order,

your hearing friend excuses himself to use his cell phone.

You point and gesture and tell the counter person that

you order a hamburger.

The counter person says something you do not understand,

and you tell him you are deaf. The counter person stubbornly

repeats the same thing and you continue to tell him you are

deaf.

So much hassle. You get tired of it – so you run to your

hearing friend and grab him towards the counter to find out

what the counter person was saying.

He was just asking – do you want ketchup? Frustrating

and embarrassing? Yes – but why didn’t the counter person

just point to a ketchup bottle and gesture at it?

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Have you ever wondered when the first steno machine was invented?

The first American patent for a shorthand machine was granted to Miles

Bartholomew in 1879. He continued to make further improvements to that

machine and received another patent in 1884, but his system never advanced

beyond writing one letter per keystroke.

In 1906, inventor and reporter Ward Stone Ireland developed a shorthand

machine using the concept of producing several letters and even several

words with a single keystroke. He obtained his first patent in 1910 and

produced the first stenotype machine, but it weighed 54 pounds, so it was

practical to be used only in a fixed location. He continued to improve his

design, and by 1912 he was able to produce his fourth stenotype machine,

which weighed 8-1/4 pounds.

The key to the success of Ireland’s keyboard was that few keys were used,

and he could reduce or eliminate the awkward reaching for keys. This

keyboard design is the one still in use in court reporting and captioning

shorthand machines today.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

At the Southwest Collegiate Institute for the Deaf

(SWCID), students take vocational classes for careers in

automotive maintenance, construction, dental labs,

computers, etc. For the first time, these vocational

students are able to take classes on the SWCID campus

instead of having to travel to the main campus at

Howard College.

Other students are also able to earn academic credits

for transfers to 4-year colleges.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

After 38 years of nurturing CSD from a local small

town agency to a national high profile agency, Ben

Soukup has announced his retirement, effective June

30th. Replacing him is his son Chris.

note:

CSD has since relocated from Sioux Falls, SD to

Austin, TX.

