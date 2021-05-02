DeafDigest Blue – May 2, 2021

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

Top stories about the deaf:

A survey said that 98% of Zimbabwe’s deaf population

do not understand many other local languages – because

the sign language they use is English-based.

To make easier for the deaf in need of assistance,

the FCC is changing the National Suicide Prevention

and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline text number to

988.

Legislation has been introduced to establish the

New York State Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

The Clubhouse, a new but audio-only, deaf-unfriendly

app, has suspended a blind man for a live transcript

to help the deaf!

An experiment with emergency alert system at

Torrance Beach, to help the deaf with emergency

alerts, has hit into technical difficulties.

READ WHAT THEY SAY

This week’s ASL video in youtube

GALLAUDET STUDENTS ARRESTED FOR BEING DRUNK IN PUBLIC??

Many deaf people, in the past, many years ago, suffered

from Spinal Meningitis that made them deaf.

People with Spinal Meningitis have poor balance at

night. Many years ago, cops arrested some Gallaudet students

that were walking at night outside of the Gallaudet

campus because they thought the students were drunk!

It was not true. The cops did not realize that Spinal

Meningitis causes poor balance at night.

Lip reading tale

A hearing friend was walking through the forest

with his deaf friend.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

Look at this cash on the ground

The hearing person actually said:

Look at this ash on the ground

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A FAMOUS DEAF ENTERTAINER WITH A SCARY NAME

The word Asphyxia is scary. It means choking the neck

to prevent the person from breathing. Well, there is

a famous entertainer whose name is Asphyxia. She is from

Australia and performs shows for the Grimstones, which

is a circus group that travels all over the world.

And she is deaf! She has been deaf all her life. She

performs everything – puppets, trapeze, hula hoops, etc.

Why Asphyxia? Do not know! Anyway, she is now writing a

book about her life.

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

We have seen that stenocaptioners write the initial consonants P and W

with the middle finger of the left hand, and when they depress both keys

simultaneously, they get the sound for the letter B.

As we have seen with other consonants, the same thing also applies when

these letters are part of a blended sound at the beginning of a word. A

little slip of the finger could totally change the word.

Some examples of this would be:

He checked the air pressure in his swear tire.

She spam across the lake.

The student won the swelling bee.

These should be read as:

He checked the air pressure in his spare tire.

She swam across the lake.

The student won the spelling bee.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The movie – Shogun Assassin – involved perhaps one of the

strangest reverse interpreting assignments of all time!

The original movie version was produced in the early eighties

and was so violent that its showing was banned in some cities.

Director Robert Houston, not deaf, wanting to remake the movie,

hired a group of deaf people, as reverse interpreters. They

advised the scriptwriters what the actors were saying in the

original version – in order to make the remade film a much

better one.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Georgia may be paying the price for indifferent mental health

services for the deaf. A lawsuit is forthcoming, filed by

deaf residents, accusing the state of not doing much with

mental health services.

DeafDigest

Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

