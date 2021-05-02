DeafDigest Blue – May 2, 2021
Blue Edition
Top stories about the deaf:
A survey said that 98% of Zimbabwe’s deaf population
do not understand many other local languages – because
the sign language they use is English-based.
……….
To make easier for the deaf in need of assistance,
the FCC is changing the National Suicide Prevention
and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline text number to
988.
……..
Legislation has been introduced to establish the
New York State Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
……….
The Clubhouse, a new but audio-only, deaf-unfriendly
app, has suspended a blind man for a live transcript
to help the deaf!
…………
An experiment with emergency alert system at
Torrance Beach, to help the deaf with emergency
alerts, has hit into technical difficulties.
……….
This week’s ASL video in youtube
GALLAUDET STUDENTS ARRESTED FOR BEING DRUNK IN PUBLIC??
Many deaf people, in the past, many years ago, suffered
from Spinal Meningitis that made them deaf.
People with Spinal Meningitis have poor balance at
night. Many years ago, cops arrested some Gallaudet students
that were walking at night outside of the Gallaudet
campus because they thought the students were drunk!
It was not true. The cops did not realize that Spinal
Meningitis causes poor balance at night.
Lip reading tale
A hearing friend was walking through the forest
with his deaf friend.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
Look at this cash on the ground
The hearing person actually said:
Look at this ash on the ground
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A FAMOUS DEAF ENTERTAINER WITH A SCARY NAME
The word Asphyxia is scary. It means choking the neck
to prevent the person from breathing. Well, there is
a famous entertainer whose name is Asphyxia. She is from
Australia and performs shows for the Grimstones, which
is a circus group that travels all over the world.
And she is deaf! She has been deaf all her life. She
performs everything – puppets, trapeze, hula hoops, etc.
Why Asphyxia? Do not know! Anyway, she is now writing a
book about her life.
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
We have seen that stenocaptioners write the initial consonants P and W
with the middle finger of the left hand, and when they depress both keys
simultaneously, they get the sound for the letter B.
As we have seen with other consonants, the same thing also applies when
these letters are part of a blended sound at the beginning of a word. A
little slip of the finger could totally change the word.
Some examples of this would be:
He checked the air pressure in his swear tire.
She spam across the lake.
The student won the swelling bee.
These should be read as:
He checked the air pressure in his spare tire.
She swam across the lake.
The student won the spelling bee.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The movie – Shogun Assassin – involved perhaps one of the
strangest reverse interpreting assignments of all time!
The original movie version was produced in the early eighties
and was so violent that its showing was banned in some cities.
Director Robert Houston, not deaf, wanting to remake the movie,
hired a group of deaf people, as reverse interpreters. They
advised the scriptwriters what the actors were saying in the
original version – in order to make the remade film a much
better one.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Georgia may be paying the price for indifferent mental health
services for the deaf. A lawsuit is forthcoming, filed by
deaf residents, accusing the state of not doing much with
mental health services.
