DeafDigest Blue – May 20, 2018

Top stories about the deaf:

A bill was passed to change the functions of the

state Commission of Deaf, Deafblind and Hard-of-Hearing

in Minnesota. Reason was to make more efficient the

commission functions.

For many years, deaf people of Finland faced

discrimination. A recent workshop sponsored by the

Finnish Association of the Deaf has addressed

this issue.

A deaf leader in New Zealand complained that

closed captions really do not help the deaf

because they rely on New Zealand sign language

interpreters. For that reason, he said that

the deaf are the last to know when the government makes an announcement.

Kalindi Persadh has become the first deaf woman

to enroll at a medical school in South Africa

(UKZN Nelson Mandela School of Medicine).

There was a story of some deaf people, with

CI’s, going through Electrotherapy in order

to relieve the pain inside their heads!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

CHEAP OR EXPENSIVE

Many states are broke; many school systems are

broke.

They have a hard time deciding – to hire cheap

interpreters or expensive interpreters. Also, to

hire cheap CART operators or expensive CART

operators.

A cheap interpreter and a cheap CART operator

may show low quality with many mistakes. An

expensive interpreter and an expensive CART

operator will show best quality with very

few errors.

What is the best choice? It is hard to

decide, but DeafDigest prefers expensive

interpreters and expensive CART operators

because of less errors.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SOME STATE LEGISLATORS ARE FUNNY

This is a true story. Years ago, a deaf political

advocate wanted his home state to pass a bill to give

discounts for deaf people that use TTY to make long

distance calls.

People told him that the legislators will vote

against the bill. This deaf leader did his homework,

practicing with friends on debates, reading on legislative

rules, making contacts with deaf community, etc.

He arrived at the state capitol ready for a fight;

his arms were carrying materials to show the

legislators.

The legislators saw him and told him to go home

because they already passed the bill before he

arrived.

Was the deaf man happy? No, he was very upset

because he felt he wasted his time doing his

homework! And he drove more than 2 hours from his

home for nothing.

Lip reading tale

Outside, the rain was heavy

The deaf son thought his hearing mother said:

It is boring

The hearing mother actually said:

It is pouring

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

One thing that I think some people don’t consider when they are working with CART captioners is where the CART captioners will sit or how they will position themselves to the proceedings so that they can hear what is going on.

I read somewhere that a person who was a CART consumer thought that, as a group, sign language interpreters had better hearing than CART captioners. I really don’t believe that that is true. I think, as a group, our hearing is about the same.

I believe that one of the differences might be that interpreters are many times right in the middle of what is being said, but a CART captioner might be positioned over to the side. A sign language interpreter is often able to look directly at the person speaking, while the person speaking is often behind or out of sight of the CART captioner.

Sometimes a CART captioner might be more looked upon as a machine rather than as a person who has to be able to see and hear what is going on. People have to remember that, just because a CART captioner is using a machine, it is not the machine that is inputting the information to be translated. The person sitting behind the keys has to hear, understand, and input what is being said.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Can we imagine a percentage of proceeds from NASCAR

earmarked for a school for the deaf?

Of course not. Proceeds go into NASCAR individuals’

pockets. Well, in South Korea, a percentage of proceeds from

its motorboat racing industry go to The Nippon Foundation.

This foundation, over the years, have used the money to

finance educational and training programs for the deaf

in several nations.

The most recent recipient is a new bilingual school

for the deaf, the first in Japan.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

At the Gallaudet graduation ceremony, the featured speaker was

Raymond H. LaHood, the head of the US Department of

Transportation. He gave a great speech, emphasizing his

roots with the deaf – his agency hiring the deaf, serving

the congressional district that includes Illinois School

for the Deaf and serving on the Gallaudet board of trustees.

Yet, what LaHood did not mention was interesting. He did not

mention anything about his agency’s work in helping the

deaf truck drivers get their Class B commercial driver’s

licenses! This was a major breakthrough that LaHood did not

mention. Maybe he felt the Gallaudet audience was not appropriate

for his comments about deaf truckers?

