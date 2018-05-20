DeafDigest Blue – May 20, 2018
Blue Edition
Top stories about the deaf:
A bill was passed to change the functions of the
state Commission of Deaf, Deafblind and Hard-of-Hearing
in Minnesota. Reason was to make more efficient the
commission functions.
For many years, deaf people of Finland faced
discrimination. A recent workshop sponsored by the
Finnish Association of the Deaf has addressed
this issue.
A deaf leader in New Zealand complained that
closed captions really do not help the deaf
because they rely on New Zealand sign language
interpreters. For that reason, he said that
the deaf are the last to know when the government makes an announcement.
Kalindi Persadh has become the first deaf woman
to enroll at a medical school in South Africa
(UKZN Nelson Mandela School of Medicine).
There was a story of some deaf people, with
CI’s, going through Electrotherapy in order
to relieve the pain inside their heads!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
CHEAP OR EXPENSIVE
Many states are broke; many school systems are
broke.
They have a hard time deciding – to hire cheap
interpreters or expensive interpreters. Also, to
hire cheap CART operators or expensive CART
operators.
A cheap interpreter and a cheap CART operator
may show low quality with many mistakes. An
expensive interpreter and an expensive CART
operator will show best quality with very
few errors.
What is the best choice? It is hard to
decide, but DeafDigest prefers expensive
interpreters and expensive CART operators
because of less errors.
for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SOME STATE LEGISLATORS ARE FUNNY
This is a true story. Years ago, a deaf political
advocate wanted his home state to pass a bill to give
discounts for deaf people that use TTY to make long
distance calls.
People told him that the legislators will vote
against the bill. This deaf leader did his homework,
practicing with friends on debates, reading on legislative
rules, making contacts with deaf community, etc.
He arrived at the state capitol ready for a fight;
his arms were carrying materials to show the
legislators.
The legislators saw him and told him to go home
because they already passed the bill before he
arrived.
Was the deaf man happy? No, he was very upset
because he felt he wasted his time doing his
homework! And he drove more than 2 hours from his
home for nothing.
for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
Lip reading tale
Outside, the rain was heavy
The deaf son thought his hearing mother said:
It is boring
The hearing mother actually said:
It is pouring
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
One thing that I think some people don’t consider when they are working with CART captioners is where the CART captioners will sit or how they will position themselves to the proceedings so that they can hear what is going on.
I read somewhere that a person who was a CART consumer thought that, as a group, sign language interpreters had better hearing than CART captioners. I really don’t believe that that is true. I think, as a group, our hearing is about the same.
I believe that one of the differences might be that interpreters are many times right in the middle of what is being said, but a CART captioner might be positioned over to the side. A sign language interpreter is often able to look directly at the person speaking, while the person speaking is often behind or out of sight of the CART captioner.
Sometimes a CART captioner might be more looked upon as a machine rather than as a person who has to be able to see and hear what is going on. People have to remember that, just because a CART captioner is using a machine, it is not the machine that is inputting the information to be translated. The person sitting behind the keys has to hear, understand, and input what is being said.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Can we imagine a percentage of proceeds from NASCAR
earmarked for a school for the deaf?
Of course not. Proceeds go into NASCAR individuals’
pockets. Well, in South Korea, a percentage of proceeds from
its motorboat racing industry go to The Nippon Foundation.
This foundation, over the years, have used the money to
finance educational and training programs for the deaf
in several nations.
The most recent recipient is a new bilingual school
for the deaf, the first in Japan.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
At the Gallaudet graduation ceremony, the featured speaker was
Raymond H. LaHood, the head of the US Department of
Transportation. He gave a great speech, emphasizing his
roots with the deaf – his agency hiring the deaf, serving
the congressional district that includes Illinois School
for the Deaf and serving on the Gallaudet board of trustees.
Yet, what LaHood did not mention was interesting. He did not
mention anything about his agency’s work in helping the
deaf truck drivers get their Class B commercial driver’s
licenses! This was a major breakthrough that LaHood did not
mention. Maybe he felt the Gallaudet audience was not appropriate
for his comments about deaf truckers?
that section