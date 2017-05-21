DeafDigest Blue – May 21, 2017
Blue Edition
Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/scoreboard-captions/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-asl-no/
This week’s ASL videos in youtube http://deafdigest.com/videos/wyoming/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/spinalmeningitis/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— construction company, deaf owner http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Try products from Harris Communications risk free for 30 days!
We carry an unbeatable selection of products for the Deaf,
including vibrating alarm clocks, door signalers, emergency
alerting products, books/media and much more! With so much
to choose from, deciding can be hard-but we’ve made
shopping easier by offering free shipping and returns.
Orders placed within the contiguous 48 states are shipped
for free. If you are not satisfied with your purchase
for any reason, return it within 30 days. We’ll give
you a full refund and even pay the shipping to send
it back.
Our knowledgeable customer service is here for you
during the first 30 days and beyond. Ask your toughest
questions- we’re dedicated to making sure you’re 100%
satisfied with your purchase.
Shop now: http://bit.ly/HarrisCommDDB16
Contact us at:
mailto:info@harriscomm.com if you have questions.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always
confidential
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/joseph-wiedenmayer-deaf-foreign-service-diplomat/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Schools for the deaf in Wales have been criticized for
not doing much to educate their students. this was the
scathing report issued by the National Deaf Children’s Society.
Former South Dakota School for the Deaf superintendent
Larry Puthoff wrote a guest editorial in a Sioux Falls newspaper, crediting the school for his success
in life and apologized for not thanking the teaching
staff for their efforts in teaching their deaf students.
Interpreters in Great Britain said they lack legal
protection by the government in case of issues
with deaf clients.
There was a story in a newspaper in New Zealand about
some doctors refusing to sign deafness certificates
for deaf patients that want to get drivers’ licenses.
Captioning is a waste of time for kids. Said who?
Harley Hamilton, a computer scientist at Georgia Tech.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
http://www.drrattner.com/contact/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting you read everything that they say.
Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts required.
For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
GALLAUDET STUDENTS ARRESTED FOR BEING DRUNK IN PUBLIC??
Many deaf people, in the past, many years ago, suffered
from Spinal Meningitis that made them deaf.
People with Spinal Meningitis have poor balance at
night. Many years ago, cops arrested some Gallaudet students
that were walking at night outside of the Gallaudet
campus because they thought the students were drunk!
It was not true. The cops did not realize that Spinal
Meningitis causes poor balance at night.
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/spinalmeningitis/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
The deaf person thought the angry hearing person said:
She is a wish
The angry hearing person actually said:
She is a witch
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
PARENTS OF DEAF CHILDREN IN WYOMING HAD CHOICES
Wyoming, for many years, had no state school for the deaf. What
did hearing parents of deaf children do?
They had choices – send their children to schools for the deaf
in Montana or Idaho or Utah or Colorado or Nebraska or South
Dakota. And sometimes, at Model Secondary School for the Deaf.
Some parents researched and interviewed superintendents of these
schools before making a choice. This can’t happen today because
of mainstreaming programs.
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/wyoming/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
People have to be careful not to look at realtime captioners and CART
providers as if they are machines or robots of some sort.
Occasionally a CART provider may be told to sit in a corner of a room
so that he or she won’t be in the way. Many of the speakers might
turn their backs on the CART provider as they are speaking.
What you have to remember is that if the CART provider cannot hear or
understand what is being said, he or she cannot accurately transcribe
what is being said. It is important that the client communicate
with the CART provider about whether the CART provider should
interrupt in a situation like this.
Some people do not want the CART providers to interrupt the
proceedings. They want CART providers to just do the best that they
can and put in parentheticals like “inaudible” or “indiscernible”
if they cannot hear or understand what is being said.
Many CART providers will not interrupt the proceedings unless they
have been instructed to do so in advance by the CART consumer because
some CART consumers want the CART provider to remain an inconspicuous
as possible.
If you are working with a CART provider and you would like
him or her to interrupt more frequently if ¦he or sh Â¦cannot hear or
understand, make sure you communicate that to the CART provider.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, go to the bottom of the Gold section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Well known evangelist Jerry Falwell passed
away this week.
What was his connection to the deaf? In the
early eighties he opened a TTY Medical Relay
hotline center in a building on the campus of
University of Virginia at Charlottesville.
Deaf people in need of medical assistance
could call the TTY hotline from anywhere in USA
to get medical emergency personnel dispatched
to their homes.
This center lasted for few years before
funding shortages closed it up for good.
This center was viewed with mixed acceptance
by the Deaf Community because of Falwell’s
background.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Jennifer Hennderson, 53, a deaf woman from Jamaica, passed
away after leading a rather ordinary life. But she has become
the focal point of a family feud that led to police intervention.
The issue was where would she be buried. One group wanted her
buried in their cemetery whereas the group wanted her body in
their own cemetery. It led to violence between these family
members! At this point, this issue has not been resolved.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2017 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
DeafDigest conditions and terms
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-digest-conditions-and-terms/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section