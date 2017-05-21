DeafDigest Blue – May 21, 2017

Blue Edition

Barry Strassler, Editor

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Schools for the deaf in Wales have been criticized for

not doing much to educate their students. this was the

scathing report issued by the National Deaf Children’s Society.

Former South Dakota School for the Deaf superintendent

Larry Puthoff wrote a guest editorial in a Sioux Falls newspaper, crediting the school for his success

in life and apologized for not thanking the teaching

staff for their efforts in teaching their deaf students.

Interpreters in Great Britain said they lack legal

protection by the government in case of issues

with deaf clients.

There was a story in a newspaper in New Zealand about

some doctors refusing to sign deafness certificates

for deaf patients that want to get drivers’ licenses.

Captioning is a waste of time for kids. Said who?

Harley Hamilton, a computer scientist at Georgia Tech.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

GALLAUDET STUDENTS ARRESTED FOR BEING DRUNK IN PUBLIC??

Many deaf people, in the past, many years ago, suffered

from Spinal Meningitis that made them deaf.

People with Spinal Meningitis have poor balance at

night. Many years ago, cops arrested some Gallaudet students

that were walking at night outside of the Gallaudet

campus because they thought the students were drunk!

It was not true. The cops did not realize that Spinal

Meningitis causes poor balance at night.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/spinalmeningitis/

Lip reading tale

The deaf person thought the angry hearing person said:

She is a wish

The angry hearing person actually said:

She is a witch

This week’s ASL video in youtube

PARENTS OF DEAF CHILDREN IN WYOMING HAD CHOICES

Wyoming, for many years, had no state school for the deaf. What

did hearing parents of deaf children do?

They had choices – send their children to schools for the deaf

in Montana or Idaho or Utah or Colorado or Nebraska or South

Dakota. And sometimes, at Model Secondary School for the Deaf.

Some parents researched and interviewed superintendents of these

schools before making a choice. This can’t happen today because

of mainstreaming programs.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/wyoming/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

People have to be careful not to look at realtime captioners and CART

providers as if they are machines or robots of some sort.

Occasionally a CART provider may be told to sit in a corner of a room

so that he or she won’t be in the way. Many of the speakers might

turn their backs on the CART provider as they are speaking.

What you have to remember is that if the CART provider cannot hear or

understand what is being said, he or she cannot accurately transcribe

what is being said. It is important that the client communicate

with the CART provider about whether the CART provider should

interrupt in a situation like this.

Some people do not want the CART providers to interrupt the

proceedings. They want CART providers to just do the best that they

can and put in parentheticals like “inaudible” or “indiscernible”

if they cannot hear or understand what is being said.

Many CART providers will not interrupt the proceedings unless they

have been instructed to do so in advance by the CART consumer because

some CART consumers want the CART provider to remain an inconspicuous

as possible.

If you are working with a CART provider and you would like

him or her to interrupt more frequently if ¦he or sh Â¦cannot hear or

understand, make sure you communicate that to the CART provider.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Well known evangelist Jerry Falwell passed

away this week.

What was his connection to the deaf? In the

early eighties he opened a TTY Medical Relay

hotline center in a building on the campus of

University of Virginia at Charlottesville.

Deaf people in need of medical assistance

could call the TTY hotline from anywhere in USA

to get medical emergency personnel dispatched

to their homes.

This center lasted for few years before

funding shortages closed it up for good.

This center was viewed with mixed acceptance

by the Deaf Community because of Falwell’s

background.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Jennifer Hennderson, 53, a deaf woman from Jamaica, passed

away after leading a rather ordinary life. But she has become

the focal point of a family feud that led to police intervention.

The issue was where would she be buried. One group wanted her

buried in their cemetery whereas the group wanted her body in

their own cemetery. It led to violence between these family

members! At this point, this issue has not been resolved.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

that section