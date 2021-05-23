DeafDigest Blue – May 23, 2021

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

Top stories about the deaf:

One of the 50 charities that dumped Prince Andrew

is the Royal National Institute For The Deaf

(in UK).

Accessible Employment Guide is being published by

Attitude Is Everything, a non-profit group. It

focuses on including the deaf in the commercial

music industry.

Researchers at Oregon State University are saying

they found a new piece to make gene therapy work,

meaning no more born-deaf babies in the future.

Deaf audience use texts to call-in their responses

and comments both live to Deaf TV. It is taking place in

Great Britain.

Why The Mandalorian is Disney’s greatest Star Wars achievement?

Because it is Troy Kotsur, a deaf actor, that came up

with a new sign language just for that role!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A SLIGHTLY DEAF STUDENT AT US NAVAL ACADEMY

Few years ago, the US Naval Academy had a student

that was slightly deaf.

He should not have been admitted to the Naval

Academy because perfect hearing is required to

operate ships and to lead the sailors on the boat,

etc.

How was he admitted to the academy? He was a

basketball star and the Navy needed good athletes.

That was why the rule was bent!

Lip reading tale

A hearing basketball fan was chatting with

a deaf basketball fan.

The deaf fan thought the hearing fan said:

I root for Milwaukee Ducks

The hearing fan actually said:

I root for Milwaukee Bucks

Note:

There is a team – Anaheim Ducks

and also

University of Oregon Ducks

This week’s ASL video in youtube

FROM TOTAL COMMUNICATION TO TOTAL CONVERSATION?

During the 1970’s, Total Communication was a hot

thing at schools for the deaf (sign language, speech

and lipreading at the same time).

Total Communication has faded away because of bi-bi,

but there is a new name. It is called “Total Conversation.”

It is a new name in the Netherlands – a new relay service

that has sign language, text, video and voice.

Total Communication? Will Americans copy this new name?

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

We have been looking at the initial consonants that stenocaptioners write

with their left hand and the vowels that captioners write with their

thumbs.

We will now take a look at some of the final consonants that captioners

write with their right hand. All the final sounds in words and word

endings are written with the right hand.

The captioner uses the right index finger to depress the F key on the top

bank or the R key on the lower bank, or both keys can be depressed

simultaneously. A slip of the index finger can cause a word that was not

intended.

Some examples of this would be:

When he woke up, his joints were stir.

She heard the whiff of the lawn mower.

She drove the calf to the store.

These should be read as:

When he woke up, his joints were stiff.

She heard the whir of the lawn mower.

She drove the car to the store.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

D.L. Stewart, a columnist with a newspaper in

Dayton, Ohio, is late deafened. He wrote a

column that was titled:

Hearing loss not as funny to those who endure it

He was saying that these “deafness” jokes are

actually not funny in the first place, even though

hearing people may think these are hilarious.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Hayes Jackson is an agent with the Alabama Cooperative

Extension System in Anniston. He is deaf, but functions

as a hearing person. He goes around in the state,

advising people on their needs with agriculture and

nature. He was written up in a local newspaper, praising

him for his enthusiasm while explaining things to

people and answering their questions.

