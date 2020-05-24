DeafDigest Blue – May 24, 2020
Blue Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Employment ads web site:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-chinese-sign-language/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/important-deaf-house/
This week’s ASL videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-ride-london-subways/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-crook-in-jail/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
A South African comedian mocked the signing of
an interpreter during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s
speech. The DeafSA, not pleased with the mocking,
has threatened legal action, forcing the comedian
to beg for public forgiveness.
……….
The Congressional Deaf Caucus has asked the White
House to always include terps. Exactly what is
Congressional Deaf Caucus and who is part of it?
Googling it has disclosed Mark Takano and
John Rutherford as co-chairs, and that it was
relaunched in 2019. Does that caucus represent
deaf people that work on the Hill or does it
represent all of the deaf of USA? Do not know!
If there were press releases and published
announcements, then DeafDigest has never seen those.
………
Signing gloves do not help the deaf, said a deaf faculty
member at Seattle Central College. There have been
many versions of Signing Gloves since the first one
came out in the early 1980’s. And all of them failed
badly for one reason – sign language dialects that
the gloves could not recognize.
………
The CIT Group Inc is developing the Jordan Downs Apartments
Project in Los Angeles, reserving 17 units for the deaf and
the disabled.
……..
We have the Deaflympics for top deaf athletes to compete
against each other. We now have the International Abilympics
(in the cake decoration category) for best deaf bakers
to compete against each other. The next one is taking
place in Russia next year.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
WORST BIG CITY SUBWAY SERVICE
Many big cities all over the world have their
own subway systems.
Deaf people that live in these cities have no
problems on the subways and get off at their
stops.
But one city has very bad subway service
for the deaf. It is London. Ticket sellers are
often rude. And many rides are changed at
last minute with different routes or different
platforms. Hearing can hear it with public
announcements. Deaf can’t and there are not
enough public displays to let them know of
changes.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-ride-london-subways/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
A hearing person and a deaf person were talking
about old time TV programs.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
I loved the pork character
The hearing person actually said:
I loved the Mork character
note:
Mork & Mindy was a popular TV program in the
late seventies and early eighties.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
REMEMBERING A DEAF CROOK
We have several deaf crooks that are in jail
for their crimes.
There is one deaf crook that DeafDigest editor
remembers very well.
That deaf person was a chairperson of a big
deaf national softball tournament. His committee
spent a lot of money for the tournament, but
it was a flop. Few people went to the tournament.
Few months later the committee had a party. The
deaf chairperson gave a short speech. Everyone wanted
to know if tournament made money or lost money.
The chairperson would not admit anything. Suddenly
he pointed to the table with delicious food and told
the committee to grab the food. The chairperson
then “disappeared” from the party. Did he steal the
money for himself?
That person is in jail but for something else.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-crook-in-jail/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Another question that people often ask me when they see me with the steno
machine is how fast someone can write with “one of those machines.”
Most broadcast captioners and CART captioners start off as court
reporters, and so they have passed the same tests that court reporters
take in court reporting school.
In many states, court reporters must pass a test at 225 words per minute
in order to be certified. In order to achieve the Registered Professional
Reporter certification offered by the National Court Reporters Association
(NCRA), a court reporter or captioner must pass tests at speeds up to 225
words per minute. To obtain the Registered Merit Reporter certification,
one must pass tests at speeds up to 260 words per minute.
At the NCRA annual convention, there is a speed contest where contestants
compete at speeds up to 280 words per minute.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
A hot issue among the deaf in California is
AB 2072, a piece of legislation that would
amend the California Newborn Hearing Screening
Program, banning deaf groups from giving
parents information about ASL, Deaf Community
and Deaf Culture.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Because of declining enrollment, Iowa Western Community College
is terminating its ASL interpreter program. Impact will be
felt in the Deaf Community in the western part of Iowa.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-