DeafDigest Blue – May 24, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

A South African comedian mocked the signing of

an interpreter during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s

speech. The DeafSA, not pleased with the mocking,

has threatened legal action, forcing the comedian

to beg for public forgiveness.

……….

The Congressional Deaf Caucus has asked the White

House to always include terps. Exactly what is

Congressional Deaf Caucus and who is part of it?

Googling it has disclosed Mark Takano and

John Rutherford as co-chairs, and that it was

relaunched in 2019. Does that caucus represent

deaf people that work on the Hill or does it

represent all of the deaf of USA? Do not know!

If there were press releases and published

announcements, then DeafDigest has never seen those.

………

Signing gloves do not help the deaf, said a deaf faculty

member at Seattle Central College. There have been

many versions of Signing Gloves since the first one

came out in the early 1980’s. And all of them failed

badly for one reason – sign language dialects that

the gloves could not recognize.

………

The CIT Group Inc is developing the Jordan Downs Apartments

Project in Los Angeles, reserving 17 units for the deaf and

the disabled.

……..

We have the Deaflympics for top deaf athletes to compete

against each other. We now have the International Abilympics

(in the cake decoration category) for best deaf bakers

to compete against each other. The next one is taking

place in Russia next year.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

WORST BIG CITY SUBWAY SERVICE

Many big cities all over the world have their

own subway systems.

Deaf people that live in these cities have no

problems on the subways and get off at their

stops.

But one city has very bad subway service

for the deaf. It is London. Ticket sellers are

often rude. And many rides are changed at

last minute with different routes or different

platforms. Hearing can hear it with public

announcements. Deaf can’t and there are not

enough public displays to let them know of

changes.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-ride-london-subways/

Lip reading tale

A hearing person and a deaf person were talking

about old time TV programs.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

I loved the pork character

The hearing person actually said:

I loved the Mork character

note:

Mork & Mindy was a popular TV program in the

late seventies and early eighties.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

REMEMBERING A DEAF CROOK

We have several deaf crooks that are in jail

for their crimes.

There is one deaf crook that DeafDigest editor

remembers very well.

That deaf person was a chairperson of a big

deaf national softball tournament. His committee

spent a lot of money for the tournament, but

it was a flop. Few people went to the tournament.

Few months later the committee had a party. The

deaf chairperson gave a short speech. Everyone wanted

to know if tournament made money or lost money.

The chairperson would not admit anything. Suddenly

he pointed to the table with delicious food and told

the committee to grab the food. The chairperson

then “disappeared” from the party. Did he steal the

money for himself?

That person is in jail but for something else.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-crook-in-jail/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Another question that people often ask me when they see me with the steno

machine is how fast someone can write with “one of those machines.”

Most broadcast captioners and CART captioners start off as court

reporters, and so they have passed the same tests that court reporters

take in court reporting school.

In many states, court reporters must pass a test at 225 words per minute

in order to be certified. In order to achieve the Registered Professional

Reporter certification offered by the National Court Reporters Association

(NCRA), a court reporter or captioner must pass tests at speeds up to 225

words per minute. To obtain the Registered Merit Reporter certification,

one must pass tests at speeds up to 260 words per minute.

At the NCRA annual convention, there is a speed contest where contestants

compete at speeds up to 280 words per minute.

Gallaudet men's basketball history book for sale

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

A hot issue among the deaf in California is

AB 2072, a piece of legislation that would

amend the California Newborn Hearing Screening

Program, banning deaf groups from giving

parents information about ASL, Deaf Community

and Deaf Culture.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Because of declining enrollment, Iowa Western Community College

is terminating its ASL interpreter program. Impact will be

felt in the Deaf Community in the western part of Iowa.

