DeafDigest Blue – May 26, 2019

First it was Washington, DC and now it is in

Guangzhou, China that the Starbucks has opened

a sign language staff. Will the USA-China feud

disrupt the Guangzhou store opening?

Arizona Department of Corrections has been facing

accusations that their deaf prisoners are not

given interpreters during their medical

appointments.

The National Resource Center for Inclusive Education

hosted a training event to teach educators on

how to tactfully deal with mainstreamed students.

Orlando Fringe, an annual event in Florida, will

have its interpreters following the stage

performers instead of sitting at the end of the

platform.

The youngest mechanic at the Suburban Toyota dealership

in Troy, Michigan is Noah Range. He is deaf and is just

17 years old. He was profiled in a local TV news

program.

HEARING PERSON ANGRY OR NOT ANGRY?

A hearing person, listening to someone’s voice, will know

if the other hearing person is angry or not.

When a hearing person talks “rough” the deaf person may think

the hearing person is angry. Not always, there are many hearing

people that talk rough but are not really angry!

Often very hard to tell.

Lip reading tale

A hearing gambler wanted to make a bet with a deaf

gambler.

The deaf gambler thought the hearing gambler said:

I will bet you a bug that the Yankees would lose tonite.

The hearing gambler actually said:

I will bet you a buck that the Yankees would lose tonite.

WHO IS BETTER DRIVER – DEAF OR HEARING?

Many hearing people think deaf people cannot drive.

We, the deaf, are successful drivers because we use

our eyes.

Many hearing drivers talk on cell phones, drive

too fast, break too many traffic laws, etc, etc.

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

“Is it hard to become a CART captioner?” When people see me providing CART

services, I am often asked this question.

I usually respond that it is very much like learning another language. Is

it hard to learn Japanese or French? Obviously, some people pick it up

faster than others.

The same is true for CART captioners. It takes some people much longer

than others to learn the skills necessary to become a captioner.

Most CART captioners use a steno machine, and they learn the same basic

skills as court reporters. First they learn a shorthand theory, when they

are basically taught where all the keys are and what combinations of

letters they would use to make other letters.

After that, they spend time building their speed. The first tests they

pass are at around 60 words a minute. They must build their speed to over

200 words per minute. Many schools require that you pass tests at 225

words a minute in order to complete your training.

For some people, the speedbuilding phase can take years. Every person is

different. Some people have done it in a year and a half while others have

taken four or five years or even more.

Would you consider going through that kind of training “hard”? I guess

that is the answer to the question.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

For a sad reason, the dates of October 30th

through November 9th should be considered as

non-historic!

Deaf vacationers will have this last chance

to tour the world – with interpreters provided

by a cruise ship. The Royal Caribbean will no

longer provide interpreters after these cruise

dates.

They will, however, provide interpreters,

just to comply with ADA regulations, if the

tour starts or ends on the American turf –

but not if these are on overseas turf.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

At the meeting of the National Governor’s Association,

a group of governors endorsed a resolution to find jobs

for the deaf and the disabled. One of the supporters

was the Coda governor, Dennis Daugaard of South Dakota.

