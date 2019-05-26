DeafDigest Blue – May 26, 2019
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube
This week's ASL videos in youtube
Top stories about the deaf:
First it was Washington, DC and now it is in
Guangzhou, China that the Starbucks has opened
a sign language staff. Will the USA-China feud
disrupt the Guangzhou store opening?
Arizona Department of Corrections has been facing
accusations that their deaf prisoners are not
given interpreters during their medical
appointments.
The National Resource Center for Inclusive Education
hosted a training event to teach educators on
how to tactfully deal with mainstreamed students.
Orlando Fringe, an annual event in Florida, will
have its interpreters following the stage
performers instead of sitting at the end of the
platform.
The youngest mechanic at the Suburban Toyota dealership
in Troy, Michigan is Noah Range. He is deaf and is just
17 years old. He was profiled in a local TV news
program.
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
This week's ASL video in youtube
HEARING PERSON ANGRY OR NOT ANGRY?
A hearing person, listening to someone’s voice, will know
if the other hearing person is angry or not.
When a hearing person talks “rough” the deaf person may think
the hearing person is angry. Not always, there are many hearing
people that talk rough but are not really angry!
Often very hard to tell.
Lip reading tale
A hearing gambler wanted to make a bet with a deaf
gambler.
The deaf gambler thought the hearing gambler said:
I will bet you a bug that the Yankees would lose tonite.
The hearing gambler actually said:
I will bet you a buck that the Yankees would lose tonite.
This week's ASL video in youtube
WHO IS BETTER DRIVER – DEAF OR HEARING?
Many hearing people think deaf people cannot drive.
We, the deaf, are successful drivers because we use
our eyes.
Many hearing drivers talk on cell phones, drive
too fast, break too many traffic laws, etc, etc.
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
“Is it hard to become a CART captioner?” When people see me providing CART
services, I am often asked this question.
I usually respond that it is very much like learning another language. Is
it hard to learn Japanese or French? Obviously, some people pick it up
faster than others.
The same is true for CART captioners. It takes some people much longer
than others to learn the skills necessary to become a captioner.
Most CART captioners use a steno machine, and they learn the same basic
skills as court reporters. First they learn a shorthand theory, when they
are basically taught where all the keys are and what combinations of
letters they would use to make other letters.
After that, they spend time building their speed. The first tests they
pass are at around 60 words a minute. They must build their speed to over
200 words per minute. Many schools require that you pass tests at 225
words a minute in order to complete your training.
For some people, the speedbuilding phase can take years. Every person is
different. Some people have done it in a year and a half while others have
taken four or five years or even more.
Would you consider going through that kind of training “hard”? I guess
that is the answer to the question.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
For a sad reason, the dates of October 30th
through November 9th should be considered as
non-historic!
Deaf vacationers will have this last chance
to tour the world – with interpreters provided
by a cruise ship. The Royal Caribbean will no
longer provide interpreters after these cruise
dates.
They will, however, provide interpreters,
just to comply with ADA regulations, if the
tour starts or ends on the American turf –
but not if these are on overseas turf.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
At the meeting of the National Governor’s Association,
a group of governors endorsed a resolution to find jobs
for the deaf and the disabled. One of the supporters
was the Coda governor, Dennis Daugaard of South Dakota.
