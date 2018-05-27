DeafDigest Blue – May 27, 2018
deaf man on stock market trading floor
Saturday's Deaf Picture for your surprise
Top stories about the deaf:
Two young deaf leaders won American grants to
embark on a study of deaf life and Deaf Culture
in Fiji and Papua New Guinea.
Adequate medical care for the deaf has continued
to be a big issue in Great Britain – for one reason –
many physicians have never met a deaf patient and
are at a loss on how to communicate with them.
Even with interpreters and video relay services,
these doctors still feel uneasy.
A deaf man who was fired from his job filed
a lawsuit. He said he was never trained for the
tasks he was supposed to do, and which led to
the employers firing him, saying he was
incompetent!
Deafinitely Theatre, in Great Britain, is offering
a training course to help deaf actors for roles
in hearing plays.
An independent film – Chef Darren, that features
deaf chef/owner Darren Weiss at his Manhattan
Beach (CA) restaurant, is being shown locally.
Incidentally there is another chef by the same
last name – Jonathan Weiss, but they are both
not related – but work in the same restaurant
field!
A DEAF CLOCK REPAIRMAN
A DEAF CLOCK REPAIRMAN
We have had many deaf people that repaired wrist
watches. But have we ever had a deaf person that repaired
a town tower clock. This is a big clock in downtown where
people look at it and depend on it to get the right time?
Yes. The late Lee Brody, who was famous for his past
Phone TTY business, was a tower clock repairman during
his younger days.
The clock was in downtown Fairlawn, New Jersey,
and he walked up the tower from time to time to make
the repairs.
Lip reading tale
A hearing friend was telling a deaf friend about
an all-time classic movie he watched
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
I liked the Ellen of Troy movie
The hearing person actually said:
I liked the Helen of Troy movie
A SCARY INCIDENT
A SCARY INCIDENT
A deaf person lived with his hearing family members
in a house.
One morning, a stranger knocked on the door. A
hearing family member yelled “please open the door and
come in.”
The deaf person did not know that a family member
was yelling – and was surprised to see a stranger
come into the house.
Thinking the hearing person came in uninvited,
the deaf person threw him out of the house.
It was not realized until few hours later that
there was a big deaf-hearing misunderstanding.
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Today, captioning is not only for people who are deaf or hard-of-hearing.
More and more people are becoming aware of the benefits of captioning and
its many uses.
The primary purpose of captioning is to provide equal access for people
with a hearing loss, but many hearing people are using it in different
ways. Most of us have probably seen captioning on the television screens
in health and fitness clubs, hospitals, airports, and bars and lounges.
Captioning can also be used to help people who are learning English as a
second language and children who are learning to read. It can increase the
literacy skills of deaf and hard-of-hearing students and hearing students
alike.
Even people who read very well can use captioning to help them hear,
understand, and remember the details of a television show, movie,
convention, or seminar. Studies have been done that show that people
remember more of what they see.
All of us should work together to get the very best captioning possible
because it is helping all of us to become better at what we do.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
It has been a long time in coming, but finally
Virginia government has decided to formally close
the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind in
Hampton. It will become a surplus state property on
July 1, 2009.
The school should never have remained in operations
for so many years. There was already another school
in Staunton. For some reason the Virginia government
never could make up their minds – thus dragging
their feet for over 40 years. In the meantime other
southern states quickly made up their minds on merging
their Schools for the Deaf and the Schools for the
Negro Deaf. But not the Virginians until just now!
note:
the abandoned property continues to be a sore
issue. No one knows what to do with this
property, considered a prime piece of land
in Hampton, VA. It was a sprawling campus
years ago.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The school districts of Lancaster County in Pennsylvania
has shown frustration in dealing with rising costs of
special education even though there has been a decline
in special education students!
