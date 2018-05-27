DeafDigest Blue – May 27, 2018

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube

This week’s ASL videos in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— deaf man on stock market trading floor

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Two young deaf leaders won American grants to

embark on a study of deaf life and Deaf Culture

in Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

Adequate medical care for the deaf has continued

to be a big issue in Great Britain – for one reason –

many physicians have never met a deaf patient and

are at a loss on how to communicate with them.

Even with interpreters and video relay services,

these doctors still feel uneasy.

A deaf man who was fired from his job filed

a lawsuit. He said he was never trained for the

tasks he was supposed to do, and which led to

the employers firing him, saying he was

incompetent!

Deafinitely Theatre, in Great Britain, is offering

a training course to help deaf actors for roles

in hearing plays.

An independent film – Chef Darren, that features

deaf chef/owner Darren Weiss at his Manhattan

Beach (CA) restaurant, is being shown locally.

Incidentally there is another chef by the same

last name – Jonathan Weiss, but they are both

not related – but work in the same restaurant

field!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

position opening

Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Success

Gallaudet University

Washington, DC

go to:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!

Captions are provided at no-cost, with no monthly fees or contracts

required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DEAF CLOCK REPAIRMAN

We have had many deaf people that repaired wrist

watches. But have we ever had a deaf person that repaired

a town tower clock. This is a big clock in downtown where

people look at it and depend on it to get the right time?

Yes. The late Lee Brody, who was famous for his past

Phone TTY business, was a tower clock repairman during

his younger days.

The clock was in downtown Fairlawn, New Jersey,

and he walked up the tower from time to time to make

the repairs.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing friend was telling a deaf friend about

an all-time classic movie he watched

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

I liked the Ellen of Troy movie

The hearing person actually said:

I liked the Helen of Troy movie

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A SCARY INCIDENT

A deaf person lived with his hearing family members

in a house.

One morning, a stranger knocked on the door. A

hearing family member yelled “please open the door and

come in.”

The deaf person did not know that a family member

was yelling – and was surprised to see a stranger

come into the house.

Thinking the hearing person came in uninvited,

the deaf person threw him out of the house.

It was not realized until few hours later that

there was a big deaf-hearing misunderstanding.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Today, captioning is not only for people who are deaf or hard-of-hearing.

More and more people are becoming aware of the benefits of captioning and

its many uses.

The primary purpose of captioning is to provide equal access for people

with a hearing loss, but many hearing people are using it in different

ways. Most of us have probably seen captioning on the television screens

in health and fitness clubs, hospitals, airports, and bars and lounges.

Captioning can also be used to help people who are learning English as a

second language and children who are learning to read. It can increase the

literacy skills of deaf and hard-of-hearing students and hearing students

alike.

Even people who read very well can use captioning to help them hear,

understand, and remember the details of a television show, movie,

convention, or seminar. Studies have been done that show that people

remember more of what they see.

All of us should work together to get the very best captioning possible

because it is helping all of us to become better at what we do.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

It has been a long time in coming, but finally

Virginia government has decided to formally close

the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind in

Hampton. It will become a surplus state property on

July 1, 2009.

The school should never have remained in operations

for so many years. There was already another school

in Staunton. For some reason the Virginia government

never could make up their minds – thus dragging

their feet for over 40 years. In the meantime other

southern states quickly made up their minds on merging

their Schools for the Deaf and the Schools for the

Negro Deaf. But not the Virginians until just now!

note:

the abandoned property continues to be a sore

issue. No one knows what to do with this

property, considered a prime piece of land

in Hampton, VA. It was a sprawling campus

years ago.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The school districts of Lancaster County in Pennsylvania

has shown frustration in dealing with rising costs of

special education even though there has been a decline

in special education students!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2018 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

DeafDigest conditions and terms

for sub options, go to deafdigest.com and look at tabs

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section