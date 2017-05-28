DeafDigest Blue – May 28, 2017

Blue Edition

Barry Strassler, Editor

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/wyoming/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/spinalmeningitis/

This week’s ASL videos in youtube http://deafdigest.com/videos/nationalleaders/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deafshirt/

Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)

— face to face customer service representative, deaf http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

Saturday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/better-picture-of-curtis-hayward/

Top stories about the deaf:

A deaf student in the Miami-Dade County Public Schools

system was not able to watch educational videos

because of no captions. He filed a lawsuit and won.

One of the contenders in the Miss Global Philippines 2017

pageant is deaf. This pageant honors Filipinos that live

anywhere in the world but still retaining the identity

of their home land.

An activist organization in Malaysia said all national

political parties must include needs and goals of

the deaf.

Colleen Tambuscio, a deaf teacher, will be honored by

Princeton University during Commencement on June 6.

She said that Deaf Education could isolate deaf

students in mainstreamed programs if they are kept

separate from their hearing peers.

Deaf children in Luxembourg now have the choice

between a deaf school and a mainstreamed program.

They also now have the right to learn sign language.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

NOT KNOWING WHO ARE OUR LEADERS

Years ago many deaf people knew who Mac Norwood

(captioned movies) was, who Boyce Williams

(voc rehab services), Fred Schreiber (NAD) was.

Times have changed. Do we know who the important

deaf people in federal government are?

Sad to say, no!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/nationalleaders/

Lip reading tale

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

Lets’ go out for some bears

The hearing person actually said:

Lets’ go out for some beers

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF SHIRT, HEARING SHIRT

If you study groups of hearing people and deaf

people, you may notice a difference. Many hearing

people wear shirts without front pockets, and many

deaf people wear shirts with front pockets.

Front pockets? Yes, for pen and pad that we use

to write notes with hearing people. This is called

the Deaf Shirt.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deafshirt/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

“If I decide to be a realtime captioner, can I wear my fuzzy slippers and work out of my home?”

I have heard this question asked on numerous occasions, and the answer is, yes, you can. Most realtime captioners are independent contractors working from their homes.

This may sound like the ideal job, but people have to remember that there are some downsides to it also. Captioners provide captioning primarily for news, entertainment, and sporting events. This may mean you would work many evenings and weekends. You also would probably have to work many holidays. Just think about the parades, special programming, and sporting events that take place on holidays.

Some captioning companies prefer to have their realtime captioners be employees, but most use independent contractors. These independent contractors may work as freelance captioners and do work for more than one captioning company at the same time.

Some captioners may also choose to work directly for TV stations or program producers, and they may negotiate contracts themselves. They would need to consider all of the ramifications of trying to do it on their own; for example, having a backup captioner in the event of illness or equipment failure.

There are only a few large captioning companies in the U.S. Many of the companies are small firms working with only a few captioners. Most people do not realize that, if they are watching the news in Minnesota, the captioner may be working from his or her home in Florida.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

How long does it take for a charter school for the

deaf to win approval by the county school board of

trustees?

In the case of the Las Vegas Charter School of the

Deaf, it took six years.

Said charter school board president Elaine Haines:

a very long onerous 6 year process

The school will open its doors this fall in rented

facilities this fall.

Keep in mind Nevada is one of the few states without

a residential school for the deaf. There are mainstreamed

programs in Las Vegas and in Reno, though.

note:

sad to say, the chartered school closed its doors

after just a few years. Something to do with a

financial scandal, but more likely, due to passing of the school president Elaine Haines.

She was the driving force behind the school and

would not have allowed such financial shenanigans

to take place!

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The Rocky Mountain Deaf School will most likely have a

permanent home. Despite fierce neighborhood opposition,

the Lakewood Planning Commission agreed to the land

rezoning for the school. It is now up to the City

Council to seal the deal.

