DeafDigest Blue – May 3, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

At the Moscow International Short Film Festival,

one of the competing films is Akam, a horror

story involving a deaf boy.

……….

What is sign language communications? An educator

at University of Victoria (Canada) said it is

from one visually orientated person to another

visually orientated person. DeafDigest is not

sure about that because voice interpreters are

not deaf. Another debate good for another time!

………

Interpreters that can translate from English language

but not from Irish language? Interpreter Amanda Coogan,

that lives in Northern Ireland, said she can

interpret English but not Irish. This was what she

admitted in a newspaper interview.

………

The National Zoo in Washington, DC has two new

Bison, and offered Gallaudet University an opportunity

to name one of them. The Bison is the Gallaudet

mascot, hence the opportunity.

……..

A Deaf Theater advocate said the stage captions

must be of top quality, as opposed to shoddy

captions provided by public domain providers!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

100 MILES PER HOUR FINGERPSPELLING

A restaurant waitress had a deaf couple at

her table.

She bragged of knowing sign language. What

did she do?

She fingerspelled something at about 100 miles

per hour! It was too fast that the deaf person

just nodded his head and ignored her.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing person introduced himself to a deaf person.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

I am from Annapolis

The hearing person actually said:

I am from Indianapolis

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TEXT 911 VS VOICE 911

During an emergency, which is best – Text 911

or Voice 911?

Voice 911 is best, but deaf people cannot use

it.

An advocate said if a hearing person is available,

then do use him to make that Voice 911 call.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As more and more online opportunities become available because people are

working and learning from home, accessibility is important to focus on.

New technologies are emerging, and organizations are providing resources

and information to their communities. People are looking at ways to

caption and interface with videoconferencing software to make it

available.

Captioners are trying to figure out how they can caption to YouTube,

Facebook Live, Zoom, Webex, and other platforms.

If you need something to be captioned in order to participate, please make

sure to let the people planning the meeting or event know of your need.

Much of this is new to everyone involved, and we’re all learning.

Gallaudet men's basketball history book for sale

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

What happens when a host organization invites a

distinguished individual to a big event only to

realize the person’s deafness? Should the

invitation be withdrawn?

It happened to Susan Elliott, the deaf educator who

was the Colorado’s 2009 Teacher of the Year.

The Singapore Ministry of Education invited her

to its Teachers’ Conference only to back out upon

learning of her deafness.

After much uproar, the withdrawn invitation became

a re-invite.

Sigh !

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Dr. Marcus

Delk that departed us. He worked on deaf-related

research projects on behalf of NYU and then

with the National Association of the Deaf

(Deaf Community Analysts) during the early

eighties. The book – The Deaf Population of the

United States was his biggest accomplishment.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

