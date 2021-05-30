DeafDigest Blue – May 30, 2021
Top stories about the deaf:
Huang Guanjun, who is deaf and an outstanding
long distance runner, was in a group of 21 runners
that perished in a race in China. Weather was great
at the start of the race before suddenly becoming
nasty, thus trapping these runners in freezing
conditions.
‘The Incredible Hulk’ Lou Ferrigno said that
while struggled all his life with his deafness
he tried a couple of hearing aids and these
failed – but found success with his CI.
An activist said ADA basically accommodates
those that use wheelchairs, as opposed to
accommodating all disabled people!
A newly-discovered gene that carries hereditary deafness
has been identified as LOXHD1. Geneticist Marjo Hytonen
made that discovery.
Hormel Foods and Jennie-O (Hormel Foods Corporation)
was awarded the best in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
at the PRWeek’s Brand Film Awards event. The primary
reason was Hormel hiring a deaf refugee who is currently
building up a career at this company.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
MUSIC IN SPORTS
Many deaf people love sports – football, basketball,
etc – no matter.
Many hearing people also love sports for another
reason – music! There is a lot of music during sports
events. Hearing people enjoy two things – watching
sports and listening to the music.
Deaf people often do not realize it!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-and-music-sports/
Lip reading tale
A hearing person was telling his deaf friend
something.
The deaf friend thought the hearing person said:
This is Felix and I am getting a package
The hearing friend actually said:
This is Fedex and I am getting a package
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HEARING HOPE THAT DEAF STAY AWAY
There are many hearing people that wave hi, and smile
when a deaf person walks by him. But at the same time
the mind of the hearing person is:
I hope he does not come to talk to me
And often after many years of saying hi and waving,
the deaf person finally comes to the hearing person to
discuss something.
Suddenly the hearing person’s mind locks up and he
freezes!
Very sad.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/hearing-freezes-at-deaf-2/
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As we take a look at some of the final consonants that captioners write
with their right hand, we see that the P on the top bank and the B on the
bottom bank are written by the middle finger of the right hand.
The captioner depresses both keys simultaneously to get an N sound. A slip
of the finger can cause a word that was not intended.
Some examples of this would be:
He downloaded a song from I tubes.
She is going to rub the race.
He drove the Jean off the road.
These should be read as:
He downloaded a song from iTunes.
She is going to run the race.
He drove the Jeep off the road.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
DeafDigest mentioned Alabama government robbing Peter to
pay Paul, meaning shifting funds from the Telecommunications
Relay Service Fund to pay for other things. The deaf barked
about it but unfortunately, the legislators would not listen
to the deaf.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The British legal system not being fair to the deaf?
Says who? The SignHealth, a social service agency working
with the deaf and representatives from three different
British police jurisdictions are saying so. Their findings
have been presented to Dominic Grieve, an attorney who also
serves as a Member of the Parliament.
