DeafDigest Blue – May 30, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

Huang Guanjun, who is deaf and an outstanding

long distance runner, was in a group of 21 runners

that perished in a race in China. Weather was great

at the start of the race before suddenly becoming

nasty, thus trapping these runners in freezing

conditions.

……….

‘The Incredible Hulk’ Lou Ferrigno said that

while struggled all his life with his deafness

he tried a couple of hearing aids and these

failed – but found success with his CI.

……..

An activist said ADA basically accommodates

those that use wheelchairs, as opposed to

accommodating all disabled people!

……….

A newly-discovered gene that carries hereditary deafness

has been identified as LOXHD1. Geneticist Marjo Hytonen

made that discovery.

…………

Hormel Foods and Jennie-O (Hormel Foods Corporation)

was awarded the best in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

at the PRWeek’s Brand Film Awards event. The primary

reason was Hormel hiring a deaf refugee who is currently

building up a career at this company.

……….

This week’s ASL video in youtube

MUSIC IN SPORTS

Many deaf people love sports – football, basketball,

etc – no matter.

Many hearing people also love sports for another

reason – music! There is a lot of music during sports

events. Hearing people enjoy two things – watching

sports and listening to the music.

Deaf people often do not realize it!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-and-music-sports/

Lip reading tale

A hearing person was telling his deaf friend

something.

The deaf friend thought the hearing person said:

This is Felix and I am getting a package

The hearing friend actually said:

This is Fedex and I am getting a package

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HEARING HOPE THAT DEAF STAY AWAY

There are many hearing people that wave hi, and smile

when a deaf person walks by him. But at the same time

the mind of the hearing person is:

I hope he does not come to talk to me

And often after many years of saying hi and waving,

the deaf person finally comes to the hearing person to

discuss something.

Suddenly the hearing person’s mind locks up and he

freezes!

Very sad.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/hearing-freezes-at-deaf-2/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As we take a look at some of the final consonants that captioners write

with their right hand, we see that the P on the top bank and the B on the

bottom bank are written by the middle finger of the right hand.

The captioner depresses both keys simultaneously to get an N sound. A slip

of the finger can cause a word that was not intended.

Some examples of this would be:

He downloaded a song from I tubes.

She is going to rub the race.

He drove the Jean off the road.

These should be read as:

He downloaded a song from iTunes.

She is going to run the race.

He drove the Jeep off the road.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

DeafDigest mentioned Alabama government robbing Peter to

pay Paul, meaning shifting funds from the Telecommunications

Relay Service Fund to pay for other things. The deaf barked

about it but unfortunately, the legislators would not listen

to the deaf.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The British legal system not being fair to the deaf?

Says who? The SignHealth, a social service agency working

with the deaf and representatives from three different

British police jurisdictions are saying so. Their findings

have been presented to Dominic Grieve, an attorney who also

serves as a Member of the Parliament.

