DeafDigest Blue – May 31, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

The Taipei Film Festival, slated to take place

in June, will feature one of the films –

“Silent Forest” which shows deaf students

getting into horseplay while riding on the

school bus.

……….

David Scott, a South African comedian, who operates

under the name The Kiffness expressed his public

respect for the deaf and the interpreters. In the

past the nation was notorious for fake-interpreters

and comedians that showed no respect for interpreters!

………

Sixteen senior citizen residential facilities have been

formally accused by The National Fair Housing Alliance

of discriminating against the deaf. A court case is

possible.

………

Sometime soon, the deaf of Armenia will finally

get captions on their TV programs and in movie

theaters. It was announced in a newspaper story.

……..

Said a newspaper headline:

Interpreters the silent screen stars of pandemic pressers

Silent Screen does not mean deaf people are silent.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

NOTHING FOR THE DEF IN AAA TRAVEL BOOK

The AAA distributes travel books for its

members that want to travel.

The travel book has a section on travel

advice for the disabled.

Any advice for deaf travelers in that

travel section?

Zero!

Lip reading tale

A hearing friend passed through another

hearing man and a deaf friend in the hallway

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

This is Tyler

The hearing person actually said:

This is Taylor

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

HEARING PEOPLE SELDOM ASK DEAF THIS QUESTION

A hearing person comes to a deaf person, but

often asks this question:

Can you lipread?

He never asks – what do you prefer – lipreading

or texting or notewriting or interpreter? It is

always – can you lipread?

It is very frustrating.

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Some people are irritated or bothered by realtime captions covering

graphics or other information that is being displayed on the television

screen. They don’t understand why the captioner doesn’t just move the

captions or adjust them so that the underlying information is visible. I

have heard comments that the captioner must be either too lazy or stupid,

and that’s why they cover the graphics.

What people should realize is that in many markets, especially for local

news, the captioner cannot see the video of what is being presented. The

realtime captioner may be sitting in his/her home office in Montana,

captioning a news broadcast from Florida. They are working off of an audio

feed only.

If the practice of covering graphics bothers you, let the television

station or producers of the show know. Maybe they could hire a local

captioner or one who has access via satellite or cable transmission, or

they could set a policy for where the captioner should place the captions

that doesn’t interfere with their graphics. Don’t blame the individual

captioner.

Gallaudet men's basketball history book for sale

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Different parts of brain used for Deaf Grammar?

Yes, according to scientists from Dalhousie

University’s Neuroscience Institute in Nova

Scotia, Canada working together with colleagues

at University of Rochester.

DeafDigest editor remembers a lecture from a

Deaf Education professor from Iowa way back in the

sixties, which basically said the same thing.

So, is it a new story or an old story?

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

A group of deaf Mental Health First Aid instructors

were trained at the University of Missouri-St. Louis,

and they are certificated to of assistance to those in need.

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

