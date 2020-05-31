DeafDigest Blue – May 31, 2020
Blue Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
Top stories about the deaf:
The Taipei Film Festival, slated to take place
in June, will feature one of the films –
“Silent Forest” which shows deaf students
getting into horseplay while riding on the
school bus.
……….
David Scott, a South African comedian, who operates
under the name The Kiffness expressed his public
respect for the deaf and the interpreters. In the
past the nation was notorious for fake-interpreters
and comedians that showed no respect for interpreters!
………
Sixteen senior citizen residential facilities have been
formally accused by The National Fair Housing Alliance
of discriminating against the deaf. A court case is
possible.
………
Sometime soon, the deaf of Armenia will finally
get captions on their TV programs and in movie
theaters. It was announced in a newspaper story.
……..
Said a newspaper headline:
Interpreters the silent screen stars of pandemic pressers
Silent Screen does not mean deaf people are silent.
READ WHAT THEY SAY
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
This week’s ASL video in youtube
NOTHING FOR THE DEF IN AAA TRAVEL BOOK
The AAA distributes travel books for its
members that want to travel.
The travel book has a section on travel
advice for the disabled.
Any advice for deaf travelers in that
travel section?
Zero!
This week's ASL video in youtube:
Lip reading tale
A hearing friend passed through another
hearing man and a deaf friend in the hallway
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
This is Tyler
The hearing person actually said:
This is Taylor
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HEARING PEOPLE SELDOM ASK DEAF THIS QUESTION
A hearing person comes to a deaf person, but
often asks this question:
Can you lipread?
He never asks – what do you prefer – lipreading
or texting or notewriting or interpreter? It is
always – can you lipread?
It is very frustrating.
This week's ASL video in youtube:
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Some people are irritated or bothered by realtime captions covering
graphics or other information that is being displayed on the television
screen. They don’t understand why the captioner doesn’t just move the
captions or adjust them so that the underlying information is visible. I
have heard comments that the captioner must be either too lazy or stupid,
and that’s why they cover the graphics.
What people should realize is that in many markets, especially for local
news, the captioner cannot see the video of what is being presented. The
realtime captioner may be sitting in his/her home office in Montana,
captioning a news broadcast from Florida. They are working off of an audio
feed only.
If the practice of covering graphics bothers you, let the television
station or producers of the show know. Maybe they could hire a local
captioner or one who has access via satellite or cable transmission, or
they could set a policy for where the captioner should place the captions
that doesn’t interfere with their graphics. Don’t blame the individual
captioner.
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Different parts of brain used for Deaf Grammar?
Yes, according to scientists from Dalhousie
University’s Neuroscience Institute in Nova
Scotia, Canada working together with colleagues
at University of Rochester.
DeafDigest editor remembers a lecture from a
Deaf Education professor from Iowa way back in the
sixties, which basically said the same thing.
So, is it a new story or an old story?
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
A group of deaf Mental Health First Aid instructors
were trained at the University of Missouri-St. Louis,
and they are certificated to of assistance to those in need.
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
