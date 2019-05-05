DeafDigest Blue – May 5, 2019
Top stories about the deaf:
When The Newfoundland School for the Deaf
in Canada closed up for good in 2010, the
province administrators promised that the
mainstreamed programs would have ASL-fluent
teachers. This has not happened and this has
led to a lawsuit against the province.
An ugly contradiction is taking place in
Scotland. A deaf man was told by
social services agency that he was not
fit for employment. Yet when he applied
for disability benefits he was told he is
not “disabled” enough for it. This ugly
contradiction hit the front pages of a
Scottish newspaper.
A classroom for deaf children at Altamonte
Elementary School in Florida was given
a makeover from design program students
at Seminole Sate College. The hope was
that the makeover would provide encouragement
for the deaf in a classroom setting.
A big irony with a bank refusing to communicate
with the deaf. Danske Bank, in Northern Ireland
refused to communicate with a deaf customer
who noticed fraudulent activity on her
credit card. The bank did her a favor by
stopping the card – but would not follow
this up with the deaf woman. The bank required
her to discuss this matter by herself on the
telephone! As a result she filed discrimination
claim and won monetary damages.
Employers in Hungary have a hard time hiring
people because of the nation’s toughest immigration
laws. For some deaf people seeking employment it
has been a blessing. A factory has 18 deaf
employees – and the employer is begging for more
of them!
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HEARING ELECTED OFFICIALS AND DEAF ELECTED OFFICIALS
For many years we have deaf individuals that won
public elections.
Many hearing elected officials run again and win
again, run again and win again.
But many elected deaf officials lose when they
run again.
Why? Maybe hearing voters are disappointed in
deaf elected officials?
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
Lip reading tale
A hearing gardener was talking to his deaf friend.
The deaf friend thought the hearing friend said:
Look at the boss on the ground
The gardener actually said:
Look at the moss on the ground
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A SURPRISE AT SOME MUSEUMS
When DeafDigest editor travels, he often visits
art museums.
Always a surprise at some museums. In Madrid,
there was a show of drawings by James Castle,
the deaf artist who could not read or write.
In Richmond, VA there was a show of paintings
by Francisco Goya, the Spanish artist who
became deaf.
Also some museums show paintings of a deaf
person.
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
When people find out what I do for a living, one topic that many people
immediately bring up is captioning errors. People are always reading the
screens of CART captioners and broadcast captioners as we write what is
being said, and because we are human, there will always be some mistakes.
Realtime captioners cannot stop and go back to correct mistakes. Everyone
sees the mistakes that we make.
It is very important that users of realtime captioning understand what an
acceptable error rate is and what is not acceptable. Unfortunately, even
if a captioner is writing at 99.9% accuracy, there will still be 10
misstrokes for every 10,000 steno strokes. People often focus on those 10
misstrokes rather than the 9,990 strokes that are correct.
To do a little comparison with something that most of us are familiar
with, imagine if you were typing on a computer keyboard and you were
typing 10,000 keystrokes without taking a break. If you only had 10
incorrect keystrokes, you would probably be very happy with your accuracy.
Of course, there are some captioners and captioning programs out there
that may not be doing a good job, and consumers of captioning should voice
their concerns to help to improve the quality. If there is a mistake in
every sentence or if one in every 10 or 20 words is wrong, it is important
to let the people in charge know that the captioning is not good enough.
Sometimes the people in charge have no idea what good captioning is
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
DeafDigest mentioned last week a CI bill in
Wisconsin that passed legislation. A provision in this
bill, that many of us are not aware of, includes hearing
aids.
How did this bill come into being? It was supported,
rather strongly by the Governor’s Council for the
Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, a mixed group
of ASL and oral individuals.
Said an insider – it was a political bill,
considered a win-win situation by the deaf and the
oral factions on the council.
As a sidebar, the State Superintendent’s Council
for Education of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing is
working on a Wisconsin Agenda, which wishes to provide
an unbiased information on CI’s and use of ASL.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Low turnout among voting Harvard students good or bad?
Well, despite a low turnout, the voting students, the
few of them, overwhelmingly voted to support ASL as
a course for credit!
