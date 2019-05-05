DeafDigest Blue – May 5, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

When The Newfoundland School for the Deaf

in Canada closed up for good in 2010, the

province administrators promised that the

mainstreamed programs would have ASL-fluent

teachers. This has not happened and this has

led to a lawsuit against the province.

An ugly contradiction is taking place in

Scotland. A deaf man was told by

social services agency that he was not

fit for employment. Yet when he applied

for disability benefits he was told he is

not “disabled” enough for it. This ugly

contradiction hit the front pages of a

Scottish newspaper.

A classroom for deaf children at Altamonte

Elementary School in Florida was given

a makeover from design program students

at Seminole Sate College. The hope was

that the makeover would provide encouragement

for the deaf in a classroom setting.

A big irony with a bank refusing to communicate

with the deaf. Danske Bank, in Northern Ireland

refused to communicate with a deaf customer

who noticed fraudulent activity on her

credit card. The bank did her a favor by

stopping the card – but would not follow

this up with the deaf woman. The bank required

her to discuss this matter by herself on the

telephone! As a result she filed discrimination

claim and won monetary damages.

Employers in Hungary have a hard time hiring

people because of the nation’s toughest immigration

laws. For some deaf people seeking employment it

has been a blessing. A factory has 18 deaf

employees – and the employer is begging for more

of them!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HEARING ELECTED OFFICIALS AND DEAF ELECTED OFFICIALS

For many years we have deaf individuals that won

public elections.

Many hearing elected officials run again and win

again, run again and win again.

But many elected deaf officials lose when they

run again.

Why? Maybe hearing voters are disappointed in

deaf elected officials?

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

A hearing gardener was talking to his deaf friend.

The deaf friend thought the hearing friend said:

Look at the boss on the ground

The gardener actually said:

Look at the moss on the ground

A SURPRISE AT SOME MUSEUMS

A SURPRISE AT SOME MUSEUMS

When DeafDigest editor travels, he often visits

art museums.

Always a surprise at some museums. In Madrid,

there was a show of drawings by James Castle,

the deaf artist who could not read or write.

In Richmond, VA there was a show of paintings

by Francisco Goya, the Spanish artist who

became deaf.

Also some museums show paintings of a deaf

person.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

When people find out what I do for a living, one topic that many people

immediately bring up is captioning errors. People are always reading the

screens of CART captioners and broadcast captioners as we write what is

being said, and because we are human, there will always be some mistakes.

Realtime captioners cannot stop and go back to correct mistakes. Everyone

sees the mistakes that we make.

It is very important that users of realtime captioning understand what an

acceptable error rate is and what is not acceptable. Unfortunately, even

if a captioner is writing at 99.9% accuracy, there will still be 10

misstrokes for every 10,000 steno strokes. People often focus on those 10

misstrokes rather than the 9,990 strokes that are correct.

To do a little comparison with something that most of us are familiar

with, imagine if you were typing on a computer keyboard and you were

typing 10,000 keystrokes without taking a break. If you only had 10

incorrect keystrokes, you would probably be very happy with your accuracy.

Of course, there are some captioners and captioning programs out there

that may not be doing a good job, and consumers of captioning should voice

their concerns to help to improve the quality. If there is a mistake in

every sentence or if one in every 10 or 20 words is wrong, it is important

to let the people in charge know that the captioning is not good enough.

Sometimes the people in charge have no idea what good captioning is

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

DeafDigest mentioned last week a CI bill in

Wisconsin that passed legislation. A provision in this

bill, that many of us are not aware of, includes hearing

aids.

How did this bill come into being? It was supported,

rather strongly by the Governor’s Council for the

Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, a mixed group

of ASL and oral individuals.

Said an insider – it was a political bill,

considered a win-win situation by the deaf and the

oral factions on the council.

As a sidebar, the State Superintendent’s Council

for Education of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing is

working on a Wisconsin Agenda, which wishes to provide

an unbiased information on CI’s and use of ASL.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Low turnout among voting Harvard students good or bad?

Well, despite a low turnout, the voting students, the

few of them, overwhelmingly voted to support ASL as

a course for credit!

