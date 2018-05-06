DeafDigest Blue – May 6, 2018
Blue Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year
This week’s ASL videos in youtube
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— small town deaf social network
Top stories about the deaf:
“Enriched subtitling”? This is a project of a student
in Quatar’s Hamad Bin Khalifa University. Something to
do with enriching the subtitles to help deaf people
improve on their reading and grammar.
A deaf fast-food employee in Canada said she was
fired for “wearing” a hearing aid. The company
said, it is not true, saying it was for a different
reason.
A deaf patient in a nursing home in Illinois was
denied interpreters for two years. As a result, lawsuit
has been filed against Briar Place in Indian Head
Park, IL
One World International Human Rights Documentary Film
Festival which was hosted in Prague featured nearly
130 films from nearly 55 nations. Ten of these
films were deaf-produced.
Need math on how many deaf babies born per hospital?
In Michigan, approximately 175 deaf babies were born
in 84 hospitals on an annual basis. That means
approximately 2 deaf babies per hospital per year.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DIFFERENT SIGNS FOR ONE WORD – SOON
In USA, different regions use different
signs for the word – soon.
This video will give you an idea of these
different signs!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A SURPRISE RESEARCH
Many people thought young hearing people become
deaf fast because of loud noise, loud music, etc.
University of Wisconsin research group compared
group of young hearing people and older hearing
people. The research group was surprised to find
that older hearing people lose hearing faster
than younger hearing people.
They think loud noise and loud music will not
cause young hearing people to become deaf.
This is a big surprise to us.
Lip reading tale
Someone walked by just as when a deaf woman and
a hearing woman were chatting.
The deaf woman thought the hearing woman said:
This is barber
The hearing woman actually said:
This is Barbara
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
There are more situations these days where sign language interpreters and
CART captioners are working together to provide access for people with a
hearing loss. There are conventions, seminars, and meetings where there
are Deaf, late-deafened, and hard-of-hearing participants.
What people should realize is that the most important thing is that all
participants need access to what is taking place. For people who learned
sign language as their first language, they may not be comfortable reading
CART from a computer screen. However, there are people who are
late-deafened or hard of hearing who do not know sign language well enough
to be able to understand what is going on by relying on a sign language
interpreter.
It is important to remember that CART captioners and interpreters have
different roles, but they have a common goal of providing communication
access to all participants.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
How important is pro bono work to the
Sutherland Asbill & Brennan law firm, which
has branches across the nation.
Very much so. The firm averages 60 hours
of pro bono work per attorney. And one such
pro bono work helped win a case against
a Maryland hospital that refused
interpreters for deaf patients.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
(last week’s posting)
Cannot make everyone happy? This is the situation
with the deaf community in Omaha as far as a
billboard posting is concerned.
The Omaha Hearing School had a billboard posting
which said:
The secret’s out… Deaf children can listen and talk
note:
it was learned that the Omaha Hearing School closed
up for good!
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The EMPLODEA, based in the West Africa region is protesting
that deaf job seekers must go through oral English exams –
even though the West African Examination Council
says they do not have to do so!
