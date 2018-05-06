DeafDigest Blue – May 6, 2018

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— small town deaf social network

Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

Top stories about the deaf:

“Enriched subtitling”? This is a project of a student

in Quatar’s Hamad Bin Khalifa University. Something to

do with enriching the subtitles to help deaf people

improve on their reading and grammar.

A deaf fast-food employee in Canada said she was

fired for “wearing” a hearing aid. The company

said, it is not true, saying it was for a different

reason.

A deaf patient in a nursing home in Illinois was

denied interpreters for two years. As a result, lawsuit

has been filed against Briar Place in Indian Head

Park, IL

One World International Human Rights Documentary Film

Festival which was hosted in Prague featured nearly

130 films from nearly 55 nations. Ten of these

films were deaf-produced.

Need math on how many deaf babies born per hospital?

In Michigan, approximately 175 deaf babies were born

in 84 hospitals on an annual basis. That means

approximately 2 deaf babies per hospital per year.

Lip reading tale

Someone walked by just as when a deaf woman and

a hearing woman were chatting.

The deaf woman thought the hearing woman said:

This is barber

The hearing woman actually said:

This is Barbara

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

There are more situations these days where sign language interpreters and

CART captioners are working together to provide access for people with a

hearing loss. There are conventions, seminars, and meetings where there

are Deaf, late-deafened, and hard-of-hearing participants.

What people should realize is that the most important thing is that all

participants need access to what is taking place. For people who learned

sign language as their first language, they may not be comfortable reading

CART from a computer screen. However, there are people who are

late-deafened or hard of hearing who do not know sign language well enough

to be able to understand what is going on by relying on a sign language

interpreter.

It is important to remember that CART captioners and interpreters have

different roles, but they have a common goal of providing communication

access to all participants.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

How important is pro bono work to the

Sutherland Asbill & Brennan law firm, which

has branches across the nation.

Very much so. The firm averages 60 hours

of pro bono work per attorney. And one such

pro bono work helped win a case against

a Maryland hospital that refused

interpreters for deaf patients.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

(last week’s posting)

Cannot make everyone happy? This is the situation

with the deaf community in Omaha as far as a

billboard posting is concerned.

The Omaha Hearing School had a billboard posting

which said:

The secret’s out… Deaf children can listen and talk

note:

it was learned that the Omaha Hearing School closed

up for good!

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The EMPLODEA, based in the West Africa region is protesting

that deaf job seekers must go through oral English exams –

even though the West African Examination Council

says they do not have to do so!

