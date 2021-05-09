DeafDigest Blue – May 9, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

Nigeria’s Dr Abiodun Olusesi is Ear, Nose and

Throat (ENT) surgeon. He has been advocating to

end hearing impairment in his nation. He said

no one can afford CI’s and since the government

won’t subsidize it, why continue with it!

……….

Will the use of VR device help the deaf function

in a Zoom setting? A deaf person said yes.

……..

A British TV morning show greeted viewers with

a Deaf Awareness Week announcement. One thing

went wrong – no captions. Yes, the Deaf

Community is upset.

……….

Ole Miss has been slapped with a lawsuit by a

former deaf student for not captioning anything

on the campus during his student days.

…………

During a newspaper interview, a deaf person said:

I have great memory and great detail, and it helps

me overcome my deafness

……….

This week’s ASL video in youtube

FINALLY SOME DEAF FRIENDLY FOOD TRUCKS

What is a Deaf Friendly Food Truck?

There are few trucks that have their

menus listed with #1, #2, #3, #4, etc

dishes.

Very easy for the deaf customer to

show the numbers on his finger for their

food truck menu choice.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/few-friendly-food-trucks/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing traveler and a deaf traveler were

ready to go out and travel.

The deaf traveler thought the hearing traveler said:

Make sure to back our bags

The hearing traveler actually said:

Make sure to pack our bags

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HIRING A CONSULTANT IN A MOVIE FOR NOTHING

From time to time Hollywood people hire a deaf Consultant

to work with directors and producers in a big filming

that involves a deaf actor.

And sometimes hiring the consultant is a waste of time

and waste of money.

Why? Because when filming is finished, the film editors

may cut out scenes that involve deaf actors!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-actors-cut-out-of-movies/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

We have seen that the stenocaptioner’s left hand produces the initial

consonants in words, and we have seen that the top key for the captioner’s

middle finger is P, and the top key for the index finger is H.

If both the P and the H are depressed together, you get the M sound. With

a slip of the index finger, a captioner can accidentally turn a P into an

M or vice versa.

Some examples of this would be:

She thought his ideas were good and had some parrot.

The flags were flying at half-past.

Her favorite color was mink.

These should be read as:

She thought his ideas were good and had some merit.

The flags were flying at half-mast.

Her favorite color was pink.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The Ann Arbor (Michigan) personnel office is looking for

the perfect person for the city administrator position.

Part of the job description asks for – the physical

ability to walk, stand, stoop, bend, reach, pull, push,

lift, finger, feel, grasp, talk, see, hear and perform

repetitive motions. Because nobody is perfect, it means

the deaf AND hearing applicants would not qualify!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Deaf people that receive SSDI will be glad to learn that creditors

cannot immediately hold their funds in order to pay off their bills.

And the banks, which hold these SSDI deposits, must follow criteria.

For more information, these SSDI recipients should check with

their Social Security representatives.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

