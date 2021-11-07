DeafDigest Blue – November 07, 2021

DeafDigest Blue – November 7, 2021
Blue Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
Top stories about the deaf:
Buffalo mayor Byron Brown and his challenger
India Walton both have been accused of not
keeping up with their promise to provide the
deaf with interpreters and TV captions.
A deaf person blew up when he lipread a
hearing person that said “deaf people are
poor things, to be pitied for their deafness”
Sign language and ergonomics?
Do not know what is the connection but Department of Health’s
announcement said it is compulsory to undergo ergonomics
awareness on sign language!
Sign language uncomfortable when a person uses it?
Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
has hired deaf administrators to these positions, principal
and vice principal. These two hires are the first time
in school history to have deaf administrators on the
top level.
Samsung has set up a sign language teaching
system in one Istanbul neighborhood to help
hearing people communicate with a lonely
deaf man!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HIRING FRUSTRATIONS
Story is almost always the same over the
years. It is that a deaf CEO wants to hire the
deaf for positions in his company. But at the
end he hires the hearing instead of the deaf.
Why? Deaf discriminating against the deaf?
No. It is difficult to find qualified deaf
applicants for these jobs.
As a result, he hires the hearing. And
the Deaf Community always gets upset about
these hired hearing persons!
It is a situation no one wins.
Lip reading tale
Is it misery or is it a mystery?
Could either word – misery and/or mystery
be accurately lipread?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A MOVIE HOUSE MANAGER IN A NEWSPAPER STORY
A newspaper had a story about a movie house
manager.
The story said that every day he is busy –
counting ticket sales, counting candy and popcorn
sales, giving duties to his staff, checking
newspapers to make sure movie titles and
times are correct, etc, etc, etc.
The newspaper did not mention one thing –
that he should make sure that captions will
work with the films that he would show
at the movie house.
DeafDigest worried that hearing people
think captions are not important!
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
In addition to certifying realtime court reporters, the National Court
Reporters Association (NCRA) also offers a certification for realtime
captioners. The Certified Realtime Captioner (CRC) examination is a
two-part examination consisting of a written knowledge test and a skills
test.
According to NCRA, “The Certified Realtime Captioner (CRC) is NCRA’s
foundational certification designed for entry-level captioners who would
like to begin working in the broadcast or CART captioning fields.”
In order to be eligible to take the CRC exam, one must complete NCRA’s CRC
Workshop or take the Caption Masters training program. After completion of
the workshop or program, a candidate must pass the CRC online skills test
(literary matter at 180 wpm) and the written knowledge test (50
questions).
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The FCC is now telling the churches that they
must caption their TV programs. A few years back
the FCC allowed 300 churches to get away without
captions – but not any more.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
There are things we take for granted but without
realizing the facts. Well, in the case of SWCID,
Howard College has never owned the deaf college
property! This college leased the deaf land from
the US Department of Education for years. This
will change since Howard College is reaching a
deal to buy the land from the US government.
This means the deaf land will be SWCID’s own.
