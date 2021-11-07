DeafDigest Blue – November 07, 2021

DeafDigest Blue – November 7, 2021

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

Top stories about the deaf:

Buffalo mayor Byron Brown and his challenger

India Walton both have been accused of not

keeping up with their promise to provide the

deaf with interpreters and TV captions.

A deaf person blew up when he lipread a

hearing person that said “deaf people are

poor things, to be pitied for their deafness”

Sign language and ergonomics?

Do not know what is the connection but Department of Health’s

announcement said it is compulsory to undergo ergonomics

awareness on sign language!

Sign language uncomfortable when a person uses it?

Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

has hired deaf administrators to these positions, principal

and vice principal. These two hires are the first time

in school history to have deaf administrators on the

top level.

Samsung has set up a sign language teaching

system in one Istanbul neighborhood to help

hearing people communicate with a lonely

deaf man!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HIRING FRUSTRATIONS

Story is almost always the same over the

years. It is that a deaf CEO wants to hire the

deaf for positions in his company. But at the

end he hires the hearing instead of the deaf.

Why? Deaf discriminating against the deaf?

No. It is difficult to find qualified deaf

applicants for these jobs.

As a result, he hires the hearing. And

the Deaf Community always gets upset about

these hired hearing persons!

It is a situation no one wins.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/hiring/

Lip reading tale

Is it misery or is it a mystery?

Could either word – misery and/or mystery

be accurately lipread?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A MOVIE HOUSE MANAGER IN A NEWSPAPER STORY

A newspaper had a story about a movie house

manager.

The story said that every day he is busy –

counting ticket sales, counting candy and popcorn

sales, giving duties to his staff, checking

newspapers to make sure movie titles and

times are correct, etc, etc, etc.

The newspaper did not mention one thing –

that he should make sure that captions will

work with the films that he would show

at the movie house.

DeafDigest worried that hearing people

think captions are not important!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/movie-manager/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

In addition to certifying realtime court reporters, the National Court

Reporters Association (NCRA) also offers a certification for realtime

captioners. The Certified Realtime Captioner (CRC) examination is a

two-part examination consisting of a written knowledge test and a skills

test.

According to NCRA, “The Certified Realtime Captioner (CRC) is NCRA’s

foundational certification designed for entry-level captioners who would

like to begin working in the broadcast or CART captioning fields.”

In order to be eligible to take the CRC exam, one must complete NCRA’s CRC

Workshop or take the Caption Masters training program. After completion of

the workshop or program, a candidate must pass the CRC online skills test

(literary matter at 180 wpm) and the written knowledge test (50

questions).

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The FCC is now telling the churches that they

must caption their TV programs. A few years back

the FCC allowed 300 churches to get away without

captions – but not any more.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

There are things we take for granted but without

realizing the facts. Well, in the case of SWCID,

Howard College has never owned the deaf college

property! This college leased the deaf land from

the US Department of Education for years. This

will change since Howard College is reaching a

deal to buy the land from the US government.

This means the deaf land will be SWCID’s own.

