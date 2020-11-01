DeafDigest Blue – November 1, 2020
Blue Edition
Top stories about the deaf:
Kay Chiodo, the No Barriers Communications CEO
(San Antonio) said that Bexar County does not
accommodate deaf voters. It was a newspaper
story.
Salisbury University, on the Eastern Shore. of
Maryland, will be adding Deaf Studies as a minor
(not a major) in the next academic year. There
is an increase in deaf population on Maryland’s
shore – as well as with Delaware and Virginia
these states which touch Maryland on each side.
Just hope Salisbury’s graduates will serve
the deaf of Delaware and Virginia, and not just
Maryland only. This region is known as DelMarVa.
Alicia Miller, the CEO of The Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Center (Cape Coral, FL) has been honored by the
Cape Coral Community Foundation for her work with the
agency.
Linkedin, a social media network that connects
professionals with each other, stressed the
importance of captioning their videos. In other
words, if is not captioned, do not dare think of
posting that media!
Fourth Circuit is listening to debates on
video calls by deaf prisoners. The issue is –
was the deaf prisoner’s first amendment rights
violated because of lack of video calls?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
CAPTION-FRIENDLY RESTAURANTS
Deaf people love to go out and eat – no matter
if it is low cost fast food restaurant or a
bar that serves hamburgers or fancy restaurants.
These deaf people know which restaurants are
caption-friendly and which are not!
What is a Caption Friendly restaurant? Captions
always turned on restaurant TV sets are
Caption Friendly? Restaurants that never turn on
captions are not Caption Friendly!
Lip reading tale
A hearing person introduced himself to a deaf person.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
Hi, I am Jack
The hearing person actually said:
Hi, I am Jake
DEAF SOAP OPERA OR DEAF FAMILY FRIENDLY TV SHOW
The ABCFamily network is supposed to show only family
friendly TV programs. Yet there are accusations that
the Switched at Birth is more of a Soap Opera than
as a Family Friendly TV show.
They are saying that if it is really a soap opera
then it should be moved to these daytime soap opera
channels.
There were many plots on the Switched at Birth
episodes that are not appropriate for viewers of the
ABCFamily network.
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
In order to better read through captioning errors, it might be helpful for
us to take a look at what stenocaptioners are dealing with when they are
writing vowels.
On the steno keyboard, the vowels are written with the captioner’s thumbs.
On the keyboard are the keys for A, O, E, and U.
A and O are written with the left thumb, and E and U are written with the
right thumb. The E and U are depressed at the same time in order to write
an I. Captioners can occasionally hit the wrong vowel, and it can totally
change what the word should be.
Some examples of this would be:
Their heated discussion turned into a real bottle.
He was making a last and checking it twice.
She felt like clay on the patter’s wheel.
These should be:
Their heated discussion turned into a real battle.
He was making a list and checking it twice.
She felt like clay on the potter’s wheel.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
the Norwegian Cruise Line has agreed to reimburse
the deaf, and the disabled, for discriminating
against them on tours. Agreement was hammered out
in a settlement in Miami, Florida.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Supertalent is a popular TV program in Germany; creating
a sensation on that program is deaf breakdancer Tobias Kramer.
He performed in a recent program.
