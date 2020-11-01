DeafDigest Blue – November 1, 2020

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

Top stories about the deaf:

Kay Chiodo, the No Barriers Communications CEO

(San Antonio) said that Bexar County does not

accommodate deaf voters. It was a newspaper

story.

……….

Salisbury University, on the Eastern Shore. of

Maryland, will be adding Deaf Studies as a minor

(not a major) in the next academic year. There

is an increase in deaf population on Maryland’s

shore – as well as with Delaware and Virginia

these states which touch Maryland on each side.

Just hope Salisbury’s graduates will serve

the deaf of Delaware and Virginia, and not just

Maryland only. This region is known as DelMarVa.

……….

Alicia Miller, the CEO of The Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Center (Cape Coral, FL) has been honored by the

Cape Coral Community Foundation for her work with the

agency.

……..

Linkedin, a social media network that connects

professionals with each other, stressed the

importance of captioning their videos. In other

words, if is not captioned, do not dare think of

posting that media!

………

Fourth Circuit is listening to debates on

video calls by deaf prisoners. The issue is –

was the deaf prisoner’s first amendment rights

violated because of lack of video calls?

CAPTION-FRIENDLY RESTAURANTS

Deaf people love to go out and eat – no matter

if it is low cost fast food restaurant or a

bar that serves hamburgers or fancy restaurants.

These deaf people know which restaurants are

caption-friendly and which are not!

What is a Caption Friendly restaurant? Captions

always turned on restaurant TV sets are

Caption Friendly? Restaurants that never turn on

captions are not Caption Friendly!

Lip reading tale

A hearing person introduced himself to a deaf person.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

Hi, I am Jack

The hearing person actually said:

Hi, I am Jake

DEAF SOAP OPERA OR DEAF FAMILY FRIENDLY TV SHOW

The ABCFamily network is supposed to show only family

friendly TV programs. Yet there are accusations that

the Switched at Birth is more of a Soap Opera than

as a Family Friendly TV show.

They are saying that if it is really a soap opera

then it should be moved to these daytime soap opera

channels.

There were many plots on the Switched at Birth

episodes that are not appropriate for viewers of the

ABCFamily network.

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

In order to better read through captioning errors, it might be helpful for

us to take a look at what stenocaptioners are dealing with when they are

writing vowels.

On the steno keyboard, the vowels are written with the captioner’s thumbs.

On the keyboard are the keys for A, O, E, and U.

A and O are written with the left thumb, and E and U are written with the

right thumb. The E and U are depressed at the same time in order to write

an I. Captioners can occasionally hit the wrong vowel, and it can totally

change what the word should be.

Some examples of this would be:

Their heated discussion turned into a real bottle.

He was making a last and checking it twice.

She felt like clay on the patter’s wheel.

These should be:

Their heated discussion turned into a real battle.

He was making a list and checking it twice.

She felt like clay on the potter’s wheel.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

the Norwegian Cruise Line has agreed to reimburse

the deaf, and the disabled, for discriminating

against them on tours. Agreement was hammered out

in a settlement in Miami, Florida.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Supertalent is a popular TV program in Germany; creating

a sensation on that program is deaf breakdancer Tobias Kramer.

He performed in a recent program.

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

