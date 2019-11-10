DeafDigest Blue – November 10, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

Is there such a thing as “10 Commandments of deaf culture”?

An Australian deaf activist says yes and had her commandments

on video. Problem is it wasn’t captioned and DeafDigest

editor does not understand Australian Sign Language!

There is a bill in Washington, DC to establish an office

for the deaf and hard of hearing. Yet there are complaints

that the bill is not doing anything for the deaf people

that don’t sign – and there are many of them that reside

in the city!

Darlene Zangara is the new executive director of the

Minnesota Commission of the Deaf, DeafBlind & Hard of

Hearing.

A strange controversy is going on at Lake Hefner Parkway

at Oklahoma City. A playground specifically designated for

deaf children disappeared. It was located near a billboard,

and there was a state law saying playgrounds cannot be

located near it.

A deaf celebrity as a victim of road rage? Unfortunately, yes.

Two-time Olympics swimmer Terence Parkin, South Africa, was

assaulted by an enraged driver. The whole incident was

on video and the police is following up on it.

JOB TRAINING UNFAIR TO THE DEAF?

Sometimes a deaf employee is being trained to do a

complicated job task. A hearing employee trains the

deaf employee but gives up because of communication

problems.

But this same hearing employee shows patience with

a new hearing employee that is being trained for this

same complicated job task.

Is it fair to the deaf? No, but we now have ADA,

interpreters and job coaches. In the past we didn’t.

Lip reading tale

A hearing chef was discussing cooking tips with

a future deaf chef.

The deaf chef thought the hearing chef said

while pointing at something on the table:

This is better

The hearing chef actually said:

This is butter

A WASTED ACTING ROLE

What is a waste of time with deaf actors

in hearing movies?

A deaf person would be hired to act in a

hearing film. The role may be small, maybe just

one short scene.

And when the filming is finished, the film

editors would cut out the deaf character.

The deaf community would come to watch the

movie and be disappointed in not seeing the

deaf actor.

A waste of time for everyone. It has

happened from time to time in the past.

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

The fingering of a stenocaptioner needs to be very precise. For example,

the ring finger of the left hand can depress the T key on the top row or

“bank” of keys or the K key on the bottom row of keys. If the captioner

depresses both of those keys at the same time by hitting the crack between

the two keys, the letters T and K will both appear, and when those two

keys are combined together, they become a D in steno.

Since many steno writers start off as court reporters, they learn short

forms for many legal terms. A common way to write the word “testimony” in

steno is TEFT. Another common word for court reporters is “defendant.” A

common way to write that word in steno is TKEFT, which is seen by a steno

writer as DEFT.

Even though the words “testimony” and “defendant” do not sound at all

alike, you may see mistakes like these by captioners or court reporters:

“The testimony is sitting at the counsel table with his attorneys.”

“He was sworn, and he gave his defendant in a straightforward manner.”

As you can probably tell, these should read as follows:

“The defendant is sitting at the counsel table with his attorneys.”

“He was sworn, and he gave his testimony in a straightforward manner.”

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Larry Fleischer

whose untimely passing hit the Deaf Community real

hard. Larry wore many hats, all at the same time –

Deaf Culture, promoting ASL, Deaf Education, Deaf

Sports, Deaf Films, Deaf Issues consultant, and what

have you. The last time DeafDigest editor chatted

with Larry was at the Deaf Films Festival at

Tampa in 2004. A Californian, he flew to Florida

at the same time, not only just to attend the Film

Festival but to consult with a local law enforcement

agency regarding a deaf inmate that was in prison.

He rented a car, drove all the way from coast

to coast, meaning Florida’s east coast to Florida’s

west coast, just to attend the Festival. He stayed

at the Festival for few hours before driving back

to the East coast!

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Diago Cortizas, a Spanish man, has lived in Hanoi,

Vietnam for many years, owning a shop that sells

fashion clothing. One of his best embroiderers is

a deaf woman. He would not know what to do if she

left him for another job!

