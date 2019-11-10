DeafDigest Blue – November 10, 2019
Top stories about the deaf:
Is there such a thing as “10 Commandments of deaf culture”?
An Australian deaf activist says yes and had her commandments
on video. Problem is it wasn’t captioned and DeafDigest
editor does not understand Australian Sign Language!
There is a bill in Washington, DC to establish an office
for the deaf and hard of hearing. Yet there are complaints
that the bill is not doing anything for the deaf people
that don’t sign – and there are many of them that reside
in the city!
Darlene Zangara is the new executive director of the
Minnesota Commission of the Deaf, DeafBlind & Hard of
Hearing.
A strange controversy is going on at Lake Hefner Parkway
at Oklahoma City. A playground specifically designated for
deaf children disappeared. It was located near a billboard,
and there was a state law saying playgrounds cannot be
located near it.
A deaf celebrity as a victim of road rage? Unfortunately, yes.
Two-time Olympics swimmer Terence Parkin, South Africa, was
assaulted by an enraged driver. The whole incident was
on video and the police is following up on it.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
JOB TRAINING UNFAIR TO THE DEAF?
Sometimes a deaf employee is being trained to do a
complicated job task. A hearing employee trains the
deaf employee but gives up because of communication
problems.
But this same hearing employee shows patience with
a new hearing employee that is being trained for this
same complicated job task.
Is it fair to the deaf? No, but we now have ADA,
interpreters and job coaches. In the past we didn’t.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
Lip reading tale
A hearing chef was discussing cooking tips with
a future deaf chef.
The deaf chef thought the hearing chef said
while pointing at something on the table:
This is better
The hearing chef actually said:
This is butter
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A WASTED ACTING ROLE
What is a waste of time with deaf actors
in hearing movies?
A deaf person would be hired to act in a
hearing film. The role may be small, maybe just
one short scene.
And when the filming is finished, the film
editors would cut out the deaf character.
The deaf community would come to watch the
movie and be disappointed in not seeing the
deaf actor.
A waste of time for everyone. It has
happened from time to time in the past.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
The fingering of a stenocaptioner needs to be very precise. For example,
the ring finger of the left hand can depress the T key on the top row or
“bank” of keys or the K key on the bottom row of keys. If the captioner
depresses both of those keys at the same time by hitting the crack between
the two keys, the letters T and K will both appear, and when those two
keys are combined together, they become a D in steno.
Since many steno writers start off as court reporters, they learn short
forms for many legal terms. A common way to write the word “testimony” in
steno is TEFT. Another common word for court reporters is “defendant.” A
common way to write that word in steno is TKEFT, which is seen by a steno
writer as DEFT.
Even though the words “testimony” and “defendant” do not sound at all
alike, you may see mistakes like these by captioners or court reporters:
“The testimony is sitting at the counsel table with his attorneys.”
“He was sworn, and he gave his defendant in a straightforward manner.”
As you can probably tell, these should read as follows:
“The defendant is sitting at the counsel table with his attorneys.”
“He was sworn, and he gave his testimony in a straightforward manner.”
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Larry Fleischer
whose untimely passing hit the Deaf Community real
hard. Larry wore many hats, all at the same time –
Deaf Culture, promoting ASL, Deaf Education, Deaf
Sports, Deaf Films, Deaf Issues consultant, and what
have you. The last time DeafDigest editor chatted
with Larry was at the Deaf Films Festival at
Tampa in 2004. A Californian, he flew to Florida
at the same time, not only just to attend the Film
Festival but to consult with a local law enforcement
agency regarding a deaf inmate that was in prison.
He rented a car, drove all the way from coast
to coast, meaning Florida’s east coast to Florida’s
west coast, just to attend the Festival. He stayed
at the Festival for few hours before driving back
to the East coast!
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Diago Cortizas, a Spanish man, has lived in Hanoi,
Vietnam for many years, owning a shop that sells
fashion clothing. One of his best embroiderers is
a deaf woman. He would not know what to do if she
left him for another job!
