DeafDigest Blue – November 11, 2018

Blue Edition

http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube

This week’s ASL videos in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DEAF HOLLYWOOD MOVIES AND TV SHOWS

Silent Network has assembled a nice collection of Hollywood movies

and TV shows that feature Deaf and Hard of Hearing talent for its

product lineup.

Also included is a selection of Deaf-related books. You might find

something you need for your collection or to buy as gifts for family

and friends for the holidays.

Support Silent Network with your purchase through this link below!

Have fun browsing!

http://thesilentnetwork.tv/?page_id=668

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

In Burao, a large regional city in Somaliland, there

are no secondary schooling opportunities for deaf students.

This is what critics are pointing out to the government.

The Voice is a popular TV program in Great Britain;

amateur signers compete against each other for the

top prize. One of the singers – Colton Smith, is

deaf. He did not win because his deafness gave

him problems on the stage!

A student at an ASL course at University of South Dakota

said that Deaf Culture is real, something that hearing

people not too aware of. She wrote this article in

a campus newspaper.

A new law in Manitoba requires public facilities to

turn on TV captions. This law has made the deaf

community happy.

Deaf Connect, an agency in Great Britain, is facing

a 25 percent budget cut, meaning services will be

curtailed for 300 deaf clients.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel Captioned Telephone!

CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a caller

says over the phone, letting you read everything that they say

– Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly

fees or contracts required.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening

devices we offer, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A RELAY MIX UP

About 10 years ago, before VRS became very popular,

a deaf woman called a TTY relay service to make an

appointment with a podiatrist (a foot doctor).

The relay operator got confused and called the

office of a pediatrician (a baby doctor)!

This misunderstanding created so much confusion

between the deaf woman, the relay operator and

the office of the pediatrician.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

Could a deaf person lip read the difference

between two words – no and know?

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TWO DEAF COUSINS

Two deaf girls attended the same school for the

deaf at the same time some years ago.

They were cousins, but they did not realize it.

Many years later, they met each other again and

realized that they were cousins!

This is not a surprise. We know of many generations

of deaf families, and as a result, some family members

do not realize they are related to each other.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Have you heard people make these statements?

“We don’t need a CART captioner because we already have ASL interpreters

scheduled for this event.” “We will just have CART, and then we wonâ€™t

need the sign language interpreters.”

These statements were made by people who do not understand the needs of

people who are deaf or have a hearing loss. CART and ASL interpreters are

not in competition with one another. They are not interchangeable. They

serve different purposes for different segments of the population.

There are people who are late-deafened who do not know sign language. How

could an ASL interpreter help them understand what is going on?

There are also people whose first language is ASL, and they have

difficulty reading a CART screen. They need the accommodation in their

primary language: ASL.

People who work with the public must understand that ASL is not just

English using your hands. It is a separate language. It is not something

someone with a hearing loss can learn in a few weeks. Its grammar and

syntax are different from the English language.

In order to make a large event totally accessible for people with a

hearing loss, you cannot choose between ASL interpreters or CART. You

really need to have both forms of access.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

How will the Obama administration deal with the

ADA issues?

Said a deaf attorney:

the Republican-appointed judges tended to interpret

the ADA narrowly to favor the defendants. Of course,

there have been disappointing rulings from Democratic

appointees as well

Says DeafDigest – comes out even!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

It was not too long ago when an uproar was heard in

Arkansas over the appointment of a person, knowing

nothing about sign language, as a state interpreter.

This situation has been resolved and now this – the

Advisory Board for Qualified Licensed Interpreters

had its first time-ever board meeting. Of course

this is to ensure that sham hires will never happen

again.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2018 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-