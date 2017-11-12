DeafDigest Blue – November 12, 2017

Blue Edition

Barry Strassler, Editor

http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube

This week’s ASL videos in youtube



http://deafdigest.com/videos/dog-for-the-deaf/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;

mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always

confidential

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— examples of discrimination against deaf

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/the-economist-magazine-cfo/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

The Narragansett Historical Society (MA) staged an

event to honor the memory of Florence Breevort Kane.

She was deaf and was a world-renowned sculptor

during the Roaring Twenties. She passed away in

1956.

The Medical Council of India said that students that

belong to either one of the 21 different disabled categories can take medical school entrance exams.

Deafness has been included in these 21 disabled

categories.

An advocate from Connecticut said the governor,

in a budget cutting move, chose to eliminate all

40 state interpreters instead of making across

the board cuts.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and Board of Parole both asked the U.S. District Court of Nebraska to dismiss parts of ACLU’s class action

lawsuit, with respect to discrimination against

deaf prisoners. They said ACLU has been too

overreaching on violations that have not yet

been committed by prison officials!

Future deaf business entrepreneurs are taking

part in a workshop that is taking place in

Washington, DC. The number of participants

is 27.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting you read everything that they say.

Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free relay service, no monthly fees or contracts required.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com (updated every Monday)

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

http://www.drrattner.com/contact/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DEAF CLUB IN NEW CAR DEALERSHIP?

Years ago, a popular and a well-known deaf man worked

in a Washington, DC new car dealership. He specialized in

sales of new cars for deaf customers.

The dealership general manager hated it when many

deaf friends came to the dealership just to chat with

the deaf salesperson.

This general manager asked his deaf salesman:

is this an auto dealership or is this a deaf social club?

Few weeks later, the deaf salesman quit his job.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A deaf supply clerk in office thought hearing

person said:

I need cream

He actually said:

I need ream (of photocopying paper)

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DOG AS A PET OR AS A HEARING EAR DOG?

DeafDigest editor and his wife, with the family dog,

were staying at a hotel in North Carolina as a stopover

on way to Holiday Season vacation in Florida.

The hotel in North Carolina allowed dogs, but there

is an extra charge for it.

The hotel policy is no charge if the dog is certified

as a Service Dog.

DeafDigest editor’s dog is a pet, not a Service

Dog. The hotel, however, said that if the dog’s owner

is deaf, then this dog is “certified” as a Service

Dog, no matter if the dog is a pet!

This was a surprise because DeafDigest editor expected

to pay extra for the dog in the hotel room.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/dog-for-the-deaf/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

One thing that it is important to remember is that many realtime captioners started off as court reporters. Most court reporters learn a steno theory that incorporates a number of brief forms that can be used to save time in court proceedings.

Phrases like “where do you live,” “state your name,” “do you know,” and “I donâ€™t remember” come up frequently in the work of a court reporter. Many court reporters devise ways to write these phrases and many others in one stroke on the steno keyboard.

Some captioners try to delete or eliminate some or all of these phrases from their dictionaries when they start captioning, but sometimes a few of these phrases may remain and may cause some embarrassing errors.

A common way to write “at that time” is with the steno TAT. Unfortunately, if the word “tattered” is not in a steno writer’s dictionary, it might come out as “at that timered.”

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

One of the most discriminated-against-deaf professions

is EMT. Many local fire departments do not want to hire

the deaf as EMT despite their qualifications and their

credentials.

Despite rampart discrimination, we do have a few

deaf individuals serving as EMT.

The newest deaf EMT is Kasey Holland who is now

stationed at Central Ohio Joint Fire District.

When not busy serving at EMT and volunteer

firefighter, she attends classes at Central Ohio Technical

College, majoring in Radiology.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Growing up Bethan Hindson, a deaf woman in United Kingdom,

wanted to become a veterinarian. Everyone told her – no you

can’t because you are deaf. She would not listen. Now she

is winding up her 5th year of studies at the Royal Veterinary

College. And then onwards to a long career working with

animals.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2017 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

DeafDigest conditions and terms

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-digest-conditions-and-terms/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section