DeafDigest Blue – November 12, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:
The Narragansett Historical Society (MA) staged an
event to honor the memory of Florence Breevort Kane.
She was deaf and was a world-renowned sculptor
during the Roaring Twenties. She passed away in
1956.
The Medical Council of India said that students that
belong to either one of the 21 different disabled categories can take medical school entrance exams.
Deafness has been included in these 21 disabled
categories.
An advocate from Connecticut said the governor,
in a budget cutting move, chose to eliminate all
40 state interpreters instead of making across
the board cuts.
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and Board of Parole both asked the U.S. District Court of Nebraska to dismiss parts of ACLU’s class action
lawsuit, with respect to discrimination against
deaf prisoners. They said ACLU has been too
overreaching on violations that have not yet
been committed by prison officials!
Future deaf business entrepreneurs are taking
part in a workshop that is taking place in
Washington, DC. The number of participants
is 27.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DEAF CLUB IN NEW CAR DEALERSHIP?
Years ago, a popular and a well-known deaf man worked
in a Washington, DC new car dealership. He specialized in
sales of new cars for deaf customers.
The dealership general manager hated it when many
deaf friends came to the dealership just to chat with
the deaf salesperson.
This general manager asked his deaf salesman:
is this an auto dealership or is this a deaf social club?
Few weeks later, the deaf salesman quit his job.
Lip reading tale
A deaf supply clerk in office thought hearing
person said:
I need cream
He actually said:
I need ream (of photocopying paper)
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DOG AS A PET OR AS A HEARING EAR DOG?
DeafDigest editor and his wife, with the family dog,
were staying at a hotel in North Carolina as a stopover
on way to Holiday Season vacation in Florida.
The hotel in North Carolina allowed dogs, but there
is an extra charge for it.
The hotel policy is no charge if the dog is certified
as a Service Dog.
DeafDigest editor’s dog is a pet, not a Service
Dog. The hotel, however, said that if the dog’s owner
is deaf, then this dog is “certified” as a Service
Dog, no matter if the dog is a pet!
This was a surprise because DeafDigest editor expected
to pay extra for the dog in the hotel room.
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
One thing that it is important to remember is that many realtime captioners started off as court reporters. Most court reporters learn a steno theory that incorporates a number of brief forms that can be used to save time in court proceedings.
Phrases like “where do you live,” “state your name,” “do you know,” and “I donâ€™t remember” come up frequently in the work of a court reporter. Many court reporters devise ways to write these phrases and many others in one stroke on the steno keyboard.
Some captioners try to delete or eliminate some or all of these phrases from their dictionaries when they start captioning, but sometimes a few of these phrases may remain and may cause some embarrassing errors.
A common way to write “at that time” is with the steno TAT. Unfortunately, if the word “tattered” is not in a steno writer’s dictionary, it might come out as “at that timered.”
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
One of the most discriminated-against-deaf professions
is EMT. Many local fire departments do not want to hire
the deaf as EMT despite their qualifications and their
credentials.
Despite rampart discrimination, we do have a few
deaf individuals serving as EMT.
The newest deaf EMT is Kasey Holland who is now
stationed at Central Ohio Joint Fire District.
When not busy serving at EMT and volunteer
firefighter, she attends classes at Central Ohio Technical
College, majoring in Radiology.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Growing up Bethan Hindson, a deaf woman in United Kingdom,
wanted to become a veterinarian. Everyone told her – no you
can’t because you are deaf. She would not listen. Now she
is winding up her 5th year of studies at the Royal Veterinary
College. And then onwards to a long career working with
animals.
