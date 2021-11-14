DeafDigest Blue – November 14, 2021
Blue Edition
http://deafdigest.com/
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Employment ads web site:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/hiring/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/movie-manager/
This week’s ASL videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/tree/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/ttymachines/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
CONNECTING MADE EASY!
Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From
TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the
technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.
For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit
http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Who can best define deafness. The deaf people
themselves or the hearing (family member, service
professionals, friends, etc? The deaf activist
said:
No one can define us except for us ourselves
……..
The Centre, an agency in Canada is now asking the
deaf community for their input with accessibility
standards, while watching TV and videos with
captions.
……..
Deafness is a Barrier. Help Tear It Down
(said an activist)
or
deaf people can do anything except to hear
(said over the years by quite a few activists)
so, which is true?
………..
The Idaho Springs, CO police officer, accused of
unnecessary use of force against deaf person,
has resigned from the force. Lawsuit against
him is pending.
……….
A Hollywood insider said:
We need to have deaf writers and deaf creative talent
involved in the process of planning deaf film projects
from the beginning
…………
…………
CONNECTING MADE EASY!
Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From
TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the
technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.
For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit
http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HARD TO FIGURE OUT DEAF FAMILY TREE
There are many deaf parents that have deaf children.
And these deaf children marry deaf spouses, and again,
have deaf children, and so on.
And 15-20 years later, when a deaf member sits down
and tries to figure out his family tree, he may have
a hard time.
DeafDigest editor has spoken with several deaf
individuals, those from big deaf family backgrounds.
They often do not remember who married which and who
married whom and so on.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/tree/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
A hearing person said Moe Biller had his postal union
donate $5,000 to the funding of Gallaudet
Deaf President Now protest during the eighties.
A deaf person thought hearing person was saying
Miller
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HEARING PEOPLE DON’T REALIZE TTY MACHINES ARE OLD FASHIONED
We hate it when we use the VRS to speak to a bank or a
credit card company or a department store, and they tell us
we must use our TTY machine to communicate with them.
We try to explain to them that many deaf people have
stopped using the TTY because it is old fashioned.
And when they don’t believe us and continue to tell
us to use our TTY, we only get more frustrated.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
We have looked at five different certifications that the National Court
Reporters Association (NCRA) offers, so it might be helpful to learn a
little more about NCRA.
The National Court Reporters Association, a national professional
organization with a membership of over 14,000, was founded in 1899. NCRA
represents a variety of professionals in the court reporting industry.
Captioners, court reporters, and legal videographers are all focused on
capturing the spoken word.
The National Court Reporters Association website offers this information
about NCRA:
“National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) is internationally recognized
as the premier educational and informational resource for its members and
the public. Through its actively involved membership, the association
impacts legislative issues and the global marketplace.”
The mission statement as adopted by the NCRA Board of Directors states:
“NCRA promotes excellence among those who capture and convert the spoken
word to text and is committed to supporting every member in achieving the
highest level of professional expertise.”
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Many companies in many nations would not hire the deaf.
But Take One Animation Studio, based in the Philippines,
was willing to hire the deaf to become animators. Yes,
these deaf candidates had to be trained to learn how to
become animators. And after a group of seven deaf
individuals completed the training sessions, they were
hired.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Not really about the deaf specifically, but it might as
well as be deaf-related. Many local governments are broke,
and as a result, some of them are beginning to charge
drivers responsible for accidents. Many of these accidents
send fire trucks and police to the scene – and it costs
money. Now – the big question is – what if the driver
is deaf and gets into an accident? Does he have to pay
for interpreters that are sent to the scene?
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-