DeafDigest Blue – November 14, 2021

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/hiring/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/movie-manager/

This week's ASL videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/tree/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/ttymachines/

CONNECTING MADE EASY!

Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From

TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the

technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit

http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

Top stories about the deaf:

Who can best define deafness. The deaf people

themselves or the hearing (family member, service

professionals, friends, etc? The deaf activist

said:

No one can define us except for us ourselves

……..

The Centre, an agency in Canada is now asking the

deaf community for their input with accessibility

standards, while watching TV and videos with

captions.

……..

Deafness is a Barrier. Help Tear It Down

(said an activist)

or

deaf people can do anything except to hear

(said over the years by quite a few activists)

so, which is true?

………..

The Idaho Springs, CO police officer, accused of

unnecessary use of force against deaf person,

has resigned from the force. Lawsuit against

him is pending.

……….

A Hollywood insider said:

We need to have deaf writers and deaf creative talent

involved in the process of planning deaf film projects

from the beginning

…………

…………

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HARD TO FIGURE OUT DEAF FAMILY TREE

There are many deaf parents that have deaf children.

And these deaf children marry deaf spouses, and again,

have deaf children, and so on.

And 15-20 years later, when a deaf member sits down

and tries to figure out his family tree, he may have

a hard time.

DeafDigest editor has spoken with several deaf

individuals, those from big deaf family backgrounds.

They often do not remember who married which and who

married whom and so on.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/tree/

Lip reading tale

A hearing person said Moe Biller had his postal union

donate $5,000 to the funding of Gallaudet

Deaf President Now protest during the eighties.

A deaf person thought hearing person was saying

Miller

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HEARING PEOPLE DON’T REALIZE TTY MACHINES ARE OLD FASHIONED

We hate it when we use the VRS to speak to a bank or a

credit card company or a department store, and they tell us

we must use our TTY machine to communicate with them.

We try to explain to them that many deaf people have

stopped using the TTY because it is old fashioned.

And when they don’t believe us and continue to tell

us to use our TTY, we only get more frustrated.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

We have looked at five different certifications that the National Court

Reporters Association (NCRA) offers, so it might be helpful to learn a

little more about NCRA.

The National Court Reporters Association, a national professional

organization with a membership of over 14,000, was founded in 1899. NCRA

represents a variety of professionals in the court reporting industry.

Captioners, court reporters, and legal videographers are all focused on

capturing the spoken word.

The National Court Reporters Association website offers this information

about NCRA:

“National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) is internationally recognized

as the premier educational and informational resource for its members and

the public. Through its actively involved membership, the association

impacts legislative issues and the global marketplace.”

The mission statement as adopted by the NCRA Board of Directors states:

“NCRA promotes excellence among those who capture and convert the spoken

word to text and is committed to supporting every member in achieving the

highest level of professional expertise.”

Gallaudet men's basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Many companies in many nations would not hire the deaf.

But Take One Animation Studio, based in the Philippines,

was willing to hire the deaf to become animators. Yes,

these deaf candidates had to be trained to learn how to

become animators. And after a group of seven deaf

individuals completed the training sessions, they were

hired.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Not really about the deaf specifically, but it might as

well as be deaf-related. Many local governments are broke,

and as a result, some of them are beginning to charge

drivers responsible for accidents. Many of these accidents

send fire trucks and police to the scene – and it costs

money. Now – the big question is – what if the driver

is deaf and gets into an accident? Does he have to pay

for interpreters that are sent to the scene?

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

