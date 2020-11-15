DeafDigest Blue – November 15, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

Halloween has come and gone. Next year

there will be another Halloween. Terry Cullen,

who is deaf, was praised in a newspaper

story for creating the creepiest house

in the neighborhood. They have said he

is the best with these creepy houses!

……….

A deaf mother of a murder victim filed a

lawsuit accusing the police department and

the state attorney (Florida) of not providing

her with an interpreter during proceedings.

The federal court dismissed part of her

lawsuit.

……….

California’s Kern County will pay a deaf woman

$150,000 as a result of her lawsuit against

the sheriffs that arrested her but refused

to provide her with an interpreter.

……..

Two hearing women, riding a bus, taunted

a deaf passenger because of her deafness.

They were arrested and accused of hate

crime, based on disability.

………

A question was thrown in for discussion at the

virtual Beer Culture Summit, hosted by The Chicago

Brewseum center. The question is – how could

small businesses be deaf-accessible?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HOW MANY TIMES IT HAS HAPPENED

How many times it has happened that you write

a note for a hearing person to read – and the

hearing person acts strange.

You then realize the hearing person is

illiterate!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/note-for-illiterate-person/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A deaf man and a hearing man were talking

about politics.

The deaf man thought the hearing man said:

There is a cap between income and expenses

The hearing man actually said:

There is a gap between income and expenses

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

AMERICAN AND BRITISH NEWSPAPERS

DeafDigest editor looks for deaf news in newspapers

every day. There have been many, many, many deaf news

in British newspapers, but few deaf news in USA

newspapers.

Why? Is it because British newspapers like to write

about the deaf while American newspapers don’t?

No. More and more American newspapers go out of

business; many American newspaper reporters are

laid off. As a result, fewer and fewer American deaf

stories.

British newspapers are different.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/newspapers/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

In reading through captioning errors, it might help to look at long and

short vowels. The only vowel keys on the steno keyboard are A, O, E, and

U. The E and U are depressed together to get the letter I. These are

generally thought to be the short vowels.

In order to get a long vowel sound, there are a couple of different

methods that captioners use. The most common way to get long vowels is by

adding other vowels to go with those vowels.

For example, the short A sound would just be written with the letter A.

However, the long A sound may be written with the letters AEU. If the

captioner makes a mistake in writing a long or a short vowel, it can

change the word.

Some examples of this would be:

He used many colors of pants on the project.

She backed the pies.

They ate stacks and baked potatoes.

These should be:

He used many colors of paints on the project.

She baked the pies.

They ate steaks and baked potatoes.

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Last week’s DeafDigest mentioned Diego Lombana

Franceschi, a deaf man, being elected to a

legislative body in Panama but that information

on him was insufficient.

It surfaced this week that he took part in a

TV program in Panama – Face to Face, explaining

his role as substitute deputy legislator. He

is 24 years old and has claimed to have introduced

eight bills, one of these which became law.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Captain Susan Culin, not deaf, is the Commander of the Fairfax

County Police Department’s Traffic Division in Virginia.

She implied that driving while signing is distracted driving.

She made the implication at a recent Q and A online session.

