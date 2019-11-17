DeafDigest Blue – November 17, 2019
Blue Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Employment ads web site:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
School bus drivers having issues with some
deaf students that do not behave well?
Ad advocate said that these bus drivers
are not trained how to deal with
misbehaving deaf students!
The Ruderman Family Foundation, which
pushes for casting of disabled actors,
praised Neflix for casting a deaf actor
in the “Tales of the City” miniseries.
New York’s de Blasio administration has
been blasted for delaying the 911
overhaul that would greatly help the
deaf during emergencies.
William Beaumont Hospital (Michigan) reached
agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for
the Eastern District of Michigan to provide
interpreters for deaf patients.
A big irony in Minnesota, a state pretty much
known for its top-notch serves for its deaf
residents. The state Department of Human Services
has been accused of denying accommodations for their
deaf and disabled employees. An investigation
is ongoing.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices
we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF WON’T TELL HEARING THE FAMILY HISTORY
There are some hearing members of a family that want to
know more about their deaf family members.
These hearing members are frustrated because the deaf
family members refuse to share with them the family history
such as marriages, jobs, sports, etc.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
A hearing I/T man was explaining something to
a deaf programmer while pointing at a list
of programming codes.
The deaf programmer thought the hearing I/T man said:
This has to be a match
The hearing I/T man actually said:
This has to be a batch
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
THE FACE IS ALWAYS ANGRY
DeafDigest editor knows of several deaf people that always
look angry, even when they’re not angry!
It has alot to do with facial expressions, and it is
unfortunate because it scares away deaf people that want
to be friends with them!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
When people have talked to me about the mistakes of broadcast captioners
or CART captioners, one thing some people have not taken into
consideration is the speed of the speakers. How fast someone talks can
drastically affect the accuracy of realtime translation.
When someone is learning steno, after completing the steno theory, the
first test a court reporting student takes is usually at 60 words a
minute. In order to finish school, most court reporting schools require
speeds of 225 words per minute or higher. It can take two, three, or more
years for a steno student to increase his or her writing speed from 60 to
225 words per minute.
After a student has completed school and has passed whatever certification
tests are required, that person is now faced with how fast some people
actually talk in the “real world.” There are people who at times speak at
speeds around 300 words a minute.
All court reporters, broadcast captioners, and CART captioners must
continually try to increase their speed on the steno machine, but what
people should understand is that the faster someone is speaking, the more
mistakes may be made by realtime captioners.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Michigan State University is closing its
Deaf Education Program, effective in 2012.
No new students will be admitted; current
students will need to complete their course work
by then. This program has combined ASL and
bi-bi into their teaching agenda.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
A prison within a prison. This is what the Helping
Educate to Advance the Rights of the Deaf, an
organization, is saying in a press release
distributed nationally this week. This is in
reference to isolation of deaf prisoners in
hearing prisons.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2019 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-