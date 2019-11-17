DeafDigest Blue – November 17, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

School bus drivers having issues with some

deaf students that do not behave well?

Ad advocate said that these bus drivers

are not trained how to deal with

misbehaving deaf students!

The Ruderman Family Foundation, which

pushes for casting of disabled actors,

praised Neflix for casting a deaf actor

in the “Tales of the City” miniseries.

New York’s de Blasio administration has

been blasted for delaying the 911

overhaul that would greatly help the

deaf during emergencies.

William Beaumont Hospital (Michigan) reached

agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for

the Eastern District of Michigan to provide

interpreters for deaf patients.

A big irony in Minnesota, a state pretty much

known for its top-notch serves for its deaf

residents. The state Department of Human Services

has been accused of denying accommodations for their

deaf and disabled employees. An investigation

is ongoing.

DEAF WON’T TELL HEARING THE FAMILY HISTORY

There are some hearing members of a family that want to

know more about their deaf family members.

These hearing members are frustrated because the deaf

family members refuse to share with them the family history

such as marriages, jobs, sports, etc.

Lip reading tale

A hearing I/T man was explaining something to

a deaf programmer while pointing at a list

of programming codes.

The deaf programmer thought the hearing I/T man said:

This has to be a match

The hearing I/T man actually said:

This has to be a batch

THE FACE IS ALWAYS ANGRY

DeafDigest editor knows of several deaf people that always

look angry, even when they’re not angry!

It has alot to do with facial expressions, and it is

unfortunate because it scares away deaf people that want

to be friends with them!

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

When people have talked to me about the mistakes of broadcast captioners

or CART captioners, one thing some people have not taken into

consideration is the speed of the speakers. How fast someone talks can

drastically affect the accuracy of realtime translation.

When someone is learning steno, after completing the steno theory, the

first test a court reporting student takes is usually at 60 words a

minute. In order to finish school, most court reporting schools require

speeds of 225 words per minute or higher. It can take two, three, or more

years for a steno student to increase his or her writing speed from 60 to

225 words per minute.

After a student has completed school and has passed whatever certification

tests are required, that person is now faced with how fast some people

actually talk in the “real world.” There are people who at times speak at

speeds around 300 words a minute.

All court reporters, broadcast captioners, and CART captioners must

continually try to increase their speed on the steno machine, but what

people should understand is that the faster someone is speaking, the more

mistakes may be made by realtime captioners.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Michigan State University is closing its

Deaf Education Program, effective in 2012.

No new students will be admitted; current

students will need to complete their course work

by then. This program has combined ASL and

bi-bi into their teaching agenda.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

A prison within a prison. This is what the Helping

Educate to Advance the Rights of the Deaf, an

organization, is saying in a press release

distributed nationally this week. This is in

reference to isolation of deaf prisoners in

hearing prisons.

