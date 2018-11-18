DeafDigest Blue – November 18, 2018
Blue Edition
Top stories about the deaf:
University of California at Davis, an academically
demanding school, is offering ASL courses for the
first time.
Joseph Ronan, who is deaf and is a volunteer firefighter
with the West Haven (CT) fire department, achieved his
dream of joining the fire service.
The Kress Cinema & Lounge in Greeley, Colorado
has been praised for showing open captioned
movies for the deaf.
After some delay, the Regina Public Schools (Canada)
has opened a pre-school program for deaf children.
Glasgcow (Scotland) administrators have agreed on
plans to make education, leisure, health and public
services more accessible to the deaf.
A FAMOUS SINGER USES SIGN LANGUAGE
One famous singer uses sign language at home.
He is not deaf, and his wife is not deaf.
Then why does he use sign language to
communicate with his wife?
Because he wants to save his voice for
singing; he is afraid that if talks too much,
it will hurt his voice.
DeafDigest does not know if he signs in
ASL or with gestures and body language!
Lip reading tale
A hearing man was talking with his deaf friend
when another person passed by between them.
The deaf man thought the hearing man said:
This is Bob Walker
The hearing man actually said:
This is Bob Waller
BAD EXPERIENCE AT AN AIRPORT
A late deafened man flew to Australia, and
was checked at the gate by the Australian customs
inspectors.
The inspectors refused to believe that the traveler
was deaf because his speech was perfect. The man
tried to explain that while he became deaf he still kept
his perfect speech.
As a result he was sent to a doctor for a full
medical check up to make sure he was deaf and was not
faking his deafness! The doctor then gave him permission
to enter Australia.
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
“Who is in charge of making sure that the television programs I want to
watch are closed captioned?”
According to the FCC website, “The Federal Communications Commission
regulates interstate and international communications by radio,
television, wire, satellite and cable in all 50 states, the District of
Columbia and U.S. territories. An independent U.S. government agency
overseen by Congress, the commission is the United States’ primary
authority for communications law, regulation and technological
innovation.”
The FCC is the agency that would be responsible for enforcing the various
disability rights laws that govern closed captioning. These would include
the Television Decoder Circuitry Act of 1990, the Telecommunications Act
of 1996, and the most recent 21st Century Communications and Video
Accessibility Act of 2010.
If you experience problems with lack of captioning or poor closed
captioning, the organization that would be in charge of enforcing the law
is the FCC.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
John Lennon is one of the most famous names in the
world of music, as a member of The Beatles quartet.
He was also a jerk, according to the book “The Life”
written by Phillip Norman. He had many faults, but one
especially stood out – mocking the deaf!
If he was alive today, would he be mocking Evelyn
Glennie, an Englishwoman, who is the world’s best
percussionist? Glennie happens to be deaf!
And as a matter of irony, the music The Beatles rendered
may have made many music lovers deaf, for it paved the way
to rock music. In essence Lennon was mocking his deaf-to-be
admiring fans!
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
As a result of its involvement with deaf video relay
fraudulent billing scandal, AT&T has agreed to reimburse
the Feds nearly 22 million dollars. This brings closure.
DeafDigest
Copyright 2018 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
