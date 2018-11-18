DeafDigest Blue – November 18, 2018

Top stories about the deaf:

University of California at Davis, an academically

demanding school, is offering ASL courses for the

first time.

Joseph Ronan, who is deaf and is a volunteer firefighter

with the West Haven (CT) fire department, achieved his

dream of joining the fire service.

The Kress Cinema & Lounge in Greeley, Colorado

has been praised for showing open captioned

movies for the deaf.

After some delay, the Regina Public Schools (Canada)

has opened a pre-school program for deaf children.

Glasgcow (Scotland) administrators have agreed on

plans to make education, leisure, health and public

services more accessible to the deaf.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A FAMOUS SINGER USES SIGN LANGUAGE

One famous singer uses sign language at home.

He is not deaf, and his wife is not deaf.

Then why does he use sign language to

communicate with his wife?

Because he wants to save his voice for

singing; he is afraid that if talks too much,

it will hurt his voice.

DeafDigest does not know if he signs in

ASL or with gestures and body language!

Lip reading tale

A hearing man was talking with his deaf friend

when another person passed by between them.

The deaf man thought the hearing man said:

This is Bob Walker

The hearing man actually said:

This is Bob Waller

BAD EXPERIENCE AT AN AIRPORT

A late deafened man flew to Australia, and

was checked at the gate by the Australian customs

inspectors.

The inspectors refused to believe that the traveler

was deaf because his speech was perfect. The man

tried to explain that while he became deaf he still kept

his perfect speech.

As a result he was sent to a doctor for a full

medical check up to make sure he was deaf and was not

faking his deafness! The doctor then gave him permission

to enter Australia.

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

“Who is in charge of making sure that the television programs I want to

watch are closed captioned?”

According to the FCC website, “The Federal Communications Commission

regulates interstate and international communications by radio,

television, wire, satellite and cable in all 50 states, the District of

Columbia and U.S. territories. An independent U.S. government agency

overseen by Congress, the commission is the United States’ primary

authority for communications law, regulation and technological

innovation.”

The FCC is the agency that would be responsible for enforcing the various

disability rights laws that govern closed captioning. These would include

the Television Decoder Circuitry Act of 1990, the Telecommunications Act

of 1996, and the most recent 21st Century Communications and Video

Accessibility Act of 2010.

If you experience problems with lack of captioning or poor closed

captioning, the organization that would be in charge of enforcing the law

is the FCC.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

John Lennon is one of the most famous names in the

world of music, as a member of The Beatles quartet.

He was also a jerk, according to the book “The Life”

written by Phillip Norman. He had many faults, but one

especially stood out – mocking the deaf!

If he was alive today, would he be mocking Evelyn

Glennie, an Englishwoman, who is the world’s best

percussionist? Glennie happens to be deaf!

And as a matter of irony, the music The Beatles rendered

may have made many music lovers deaf, for it paved the way

to rock music. In essence Lennon was mocking his deaf-to-be

admiring fans!

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

As a result of its involvement with deaf video relay

fraudulent billing scandal, AT&T has agreed to reimburse

the Feds nearly 22 million dollars. This brings closure.

