DeafDigest Blue – November 19, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:

Uber has pulled out of Quebec due to regulatory

squabbles. As a result, several deaf Uber drivers

in this province have lost their jobs.

A deaf person was a victim of a crime in

India. The Supreme Court is now arguing

on how much money to compensate the deaf

victim. Some of the justices felt that

the lower court payment order was too

low.

An activist made an issue in a web posting

regarding describing the deaf as either

hearing impaired or hearing disabled or

hard of hearing.

Florida Blue, a state health care provider, has been

praised for providing employment opportunities

for the deaf.

The Third Circuit refused to review the case in which

the Cinemark USA movie chain was required to provide

an interpreter for a deaf-blind patron. In other

words, the deaf-blind patron can continue enjoying

movies with an interpreter.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DISABILITY LAWS IN GREAT BRITAIN

In Great Britain, they have a law – Disability

Discrimination Act (DAA), which is almost same as our ADA.

An oral deaf woman asked for an oral interpreter for

her new job. The British government said no. She sued

the government and lost.

Why did she lose? The DAA allows government to say

no, if the cost of interpreter is too expensive!

The woman was earning about $78,000. The cost of

oral interpreters for her would be about $390,000

per year.

This is the reason why the British government said no!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

in an oral school, the principal was introducing

a new student to a new teacher

the deaf student thought the principal said:

this is Miss Butter

the principal actually said:

this is Miss Mutter

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A BIG SHOCK FOR TWO DEAF BROTHERS

Two deaf brothers graduated from an oral school. They

did not know sign language. Their deaf parents were oralists,

and never used sign language at home.

Both brothers went to Gallaudet where they became

ASL experts. They came home for the summer months from

Gallaudet.

At home, both brothers got the biggest shock of their

lives.

The big shock was that their deaf parents finally

used ASL at home! They were hiding their ASL from their

sons for many years. They felt safe using ASL when their

sons went to Gallaudet.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

This week our nation will celebrate a holiday when we can slow down and

reflect on the many blessings we have in our lives.

As a profession, court reporters and realtime captioners have much to be

grateful for. They have skills and talents that are necessary to record

and communicate important messages in our fast-paced world.

I personally am very thankful for the hard work of the realtime captioners

who bring us newscasts, sporting events, and other live broadcasts. Much

of their work must be done when others of us choose to spend time with our

families and friends.

Most sporting events take place on the weekends, and newscasts are often

during dinnertime or at bedtime for many of us. There are live events that

must be captioned on holidays. When a disaster strikes or an emergency

takes place, captioners must be there at all hours of the day and night.

Thank you to all of you who have worked hard over the years to bring

access via captioning and CART to people across America.

For all of you who read steno, may I take this opportunity to say:

HAP/PEU/THA*PBGS/TKPWEUFG

For those of you who do not read steno, Happy Thanksgiving to you!

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Does Richard Branson, the flamboyant international

entrepreneur, dislike the disabled, especially the

Deaf-Blind.

He owns Virgin Airlines, an Australian air carrier.

Brenden Borellini, a Deaf-Blind Australian, was

kicked out of one Virgin flight.

What was Brendan’s crime? That he is Deaf-Blind and

the Virgin employees did not want to be responsible

for him in case there was a disaster.

The irony is that Brenden is an experienced traveler,

who has been traveling all his life since he was at

the age of four. And when Brenden travels out of

Australia, it is not by an automobile. Australia,

being an island, requires air travel to anywhere in

the world.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Do deaf people lipread themselves better than lipreading

other lips? Yes, according to a team of researchers from

Washington University. DeafDigest editor has never tried

to read his own lips and so, cannot say if this theory

is valid.

that section