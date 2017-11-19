DeafDigest Blue – November 19, 2017
Top stories about the deaf:
Uber has pulled out of Quebec due to regulatory
squabbles. As a result, several deaf Uber drivers
in this province have lost their jobs.
A deaf person was a victim of a crime in
India. The Supreme Court is now arguing
on how much money to compensate the deaf
victim. Some of the justices felt that
the lower court payment order was too
low.
An activist made an issue in a web posting
regarding describing the deaf as either
hearing impaired or hearing disabled or
hard of hearing.
Florida Blue, a state health care provider, has been
praised for providing employment opportunities
for the deaf.
The Third Circuit refused to review the case in which
the Cinemark USA movie chain was required to provide
an interpreter for a deaf-blind patron. In other
words, the deaf-blind patron can continue enjoying
movies with an interpreter.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DISABILITY LAWS IN GREAT BRITAIN
In Great Britain, they have a law – Disability
Discrimination Act (DAA), which is almost same as our ADA.
An oral deaf woman asked for an oral interpreter for
her new job. The British government said no. She sued
the government and lost.
Why did she lose? The DAA allows government to say
no, if the cost of interpreter is too expensive!
The woman was earning about $78,000. The cost of
oral interpreters for her would be about $390,000
per year.
This is the reason why the British government said no!
Lip reading tale
in an oral school, the principal was introducing
a new student to a new teacher
the deaf student thought the principal said:
this is Miss Butter
the principal actually said:
this is Miss Mutter
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A BIG SHOCK FOR TWO DEAF BROTHERS
Two deaf brothers graduated from an oral school. They
did not know sign language. Their deaf parents were oralists,
and never used sign language at home.
Both brothers went to Gallaudet where they became
ASL experts. They came home for the summer months from
Gallaudet.
At home, both brothers got the biggest shock of their
lives.
The big shock was that their deaf parents finally
used ASL at home! They were hiding their ASL from their
sons for many years. They felt safe using ASL when their
sons went to Gallaudet.
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
This week our nation will celebrate a holiday when we can slow down and
reflect on the many blessings we have in our lives.
As a profession, court reporters and realtime captioners have much to be
grateful for. They have skills and talents that are necessary to record
and communicate important messages in our fast-paced world.
I personally am very thankful for the hard work of the realtime captioners
who bring us newscasts, sporting events, and other live broadcasts. Much
of their work must be done when others of us choose to spend time with our
families and friends.
Most sporting events take place on the weekends, and newscasts are often
during dinnertime or at bedtime for many of us. There are live events that
must be captioned on holidays. When a disaster strikes or an emergency
takes place, captioners must be there at all hours of the day and night.
Thank you to all of you who have worked hard over the years to bring
access via captioning and CART to people across America.
For all of you who read steno, may I take this opportunity to say:
HAP/PEU/THA*PBGS/TKPWEUFG
For those of you who do not read steno, Happy Thanksgiving to you!
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Does Richard Branson, the flamboyant international
entrepreneur, dislike the disabled, especially the
Deaf-Blind.
He owns Virgin Airlines, an Australian air carrier.
Brenden Borellini, a Deaf-Blind Australian, was
kicked out of one Virgin flight.
What was Brendan’s crime? That he is Deaf-Blind and
the Virgin employees did not want to be responsible
for him in case there was a disaster.
The irony is that Brenden is an experienced traveler,
who has been traveling all his life since he was at
the age of four. And when Brenden travels out of
Australia, it is not by an automobile. Australia,
being an island, requires air travel to anywhere in
the world.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Do deaf people lipread themselves better than lipreading
other lips? Yes, according to a team of researchers from
Washington University. DeafDigest editor has never tried
to read his own lips and so, cannot say if this theory
is valid.
