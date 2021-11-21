DeafDigest Blue – November 21, 2021
Blue Edition
http://deafdigest.com/
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Employment ads web site:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/tree/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/ttymachines/
This week’s ASL videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/cops-forgetting-deafness/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deafprisoners/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
CONNECTING MADE EASY!
Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From
TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the
technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.
For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit
http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
In an interview, the interviewee said:
‘Deaf’ is not a bad word
……..
In an interview, past Oscar winner Louise Fletcher
explained the reason for using ASL while accepting
the honor. She wanted to honor her deaf parents.
……..
Go Fund me campaign is going on to raise money
to pay for interpreting fees. DeafDigest is
concerned that once funding runs out, can
that deaf group use Go Fund again to raise
funds again for the same purpose?
………..
The courts threw out a deaf man’s discrimination
claim against a hospital for not “providing” him
with interpreters. The hospital owned two VRI devices
that were broken and instead – offered him some
interpreting alternatives, in which he turned down.
For that reason, the courts sided with the hospital.
……….
Deaf and hard-of-hearing scientists call for equity, inclusion
Perspective includes more than 40 co-authors worldwide, including the Oregon Hearing Research Center at OHSU
…………
…………
CONNECTING MADE EASY!
Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From
TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the
technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.
For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit
http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
EASY FOR COPS TO FORGET DEAFNESS
All police officers attend Police Academy training
classes. These classes teach future cops all about
ADA and what deafness is all about.
But when they graduate from the Police Academy
and become real cops, they often forget what they
learn about deafness.
This is the reason why many cops have problems
when they arrest deaf people.
Why do they forget? A cop can be on duty for
25 years and never met a deaf person. Then all of a
sudden he arrests a deaf person and it is hard to
remember classroom lessons 25 years ago!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/cops-forgetting-deafness/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
A hearing person said:
In a TV talk show, it was about the budget deal did zing
The deaf person thought the hearing person said
In a TV talk show, it was about the budget deal did sing
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF VIRGINIA PRISONERS FILE LAWSUIT
Many years ago very few deaf people were in
prisons. Times have changed, unfortunately, and
we have many deaf people in prisons.
These deaf prisoners are complaining – no
interpreters, no TTY devices, no flashing
signalers, etc.
A group of deaf prisoners in Virginia have
filed a lawsuit against the state for these
reasons.
Very sad.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deafprisoners/
note:
This is an old video. Times have changed;
not just these lawsuits only in Virginia,
but everywhere in USA. Still very sad!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As we have seen, there are numerous certifications that your captioner or
CART provider may have achieved. The Certified Realtime Captioner (CRC)
designation offered by the National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) is
the most closely related to the captioning field. The other certifications
we have discussed may be more indicative of the person’s skills as a court
reporter.
If your captioner has achieved one or more of these certifications, it may
give you some idea of that person’s qualifications. If a person does not
have any of these certifications we have discussed, it does not neces
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Optus, a leading Australian mobile communications carrier, is
staging a contest – the Optus Business apps face-off. The
winner would get a full range of support services in use
of its mobile communications. It attracted 100 applications,
but most of them were eliminated. Still surviving and hoping
to win is the Deaf Services Queensland, an agency serving
the deaf in this Australian state. If this agency wins, they
would develop on-line job search opportunities for the deaf.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
In a meeting in Wilson, NC, among community and business
leaders, the sole issue was “how to save Eastern North
Carolina School for the Deaf from being closed.” It was
moderated by a state legislator. She said “think outside
the box.” Many ideas came out during that meeting – all
in agreement that the school could be converted for
many different purposes – community recreation, independent
living center, family weekends, cooperative programs
with local school districts, etc, etc.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-