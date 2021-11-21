DeafDigest Blue – November 21, 2021

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

Top stories about the deaf:

In an interview, the interviewee said:

‘Deaf’ is not a bad word

In an interview, past Oscar winner Louise Fletcher

explained the reason for using ASL while accepting

the honor. She wanted to honor her deaf parents.

Go Fund me campaign is going on to raise money

to pay for interpreting fees. DeafDigest is

concerned that once funding runs out, can

that deaf group use Go Fund again to raise

funds again for the same purpose?

The courts threw out a deaf man’s discrimination

claim against a hospital for not “providing” him

with interpreters. The hospital owned two VRI devices

that were broken and instead – offered him some

interpreting alternatives, in which he turned down.

For that reason, the courts sided with the hospital.

Deaf and hard-of-hearing scientists call for equity, inclusion

Perspective includes more than 40 co-authors worldwide, including the Oregon Hearing Research Center at OHSU

This week’s ASL video in youtube

EASY FOR COPS TO FORGET DEAFNESS

All police officers attend Police Academy training

classes. These classes teach future cops all about

ADA and what deafness is all about.

But when they graduate from the Police Academy

and become real cops, they often forget what they

learn about deafness.

This is the reason why many cops have problems

when they arrest deaf people.

Why do they forget? A cop can be on duty for

25 years and never met a deaf person. Then all of a

sudden he arrests a deaf person and it is hard to

remember classroom lessons 25 years ago!

Lip reading tale

A hearing person said:

In a TV talk show, it was about the budget deal did zing

The deaf person thought the hearing person said

In a TV talk show, it was about the budget deal did sing

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF VIRGINIA PRISONERS FILE LAWSUIT

Many years ago very few deaf people were in

prisons. Times have changed, unfortunately, and

we have many deaf people in prisons.

These deaf prisoners are complaining – no

interpreters, no TTY devices, no flashing

signalers, etc.

A group of deaf prisoners in Virginia have

filed a lawsuit against the state for these

reasons.

Very sad.

note:

This is an old video. Times have changed;

not just these lawsuits only in Virginia,

but everywhere in USA. Still very sad!

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As we have seen, there are numerous certifications that your captioner or

CART provider may have achieved. The Certified Realtime Captioner (CRC)

designation offered by the National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) is

the most closely related to the captioning field. The other certifications

we have discussed may be more indicative of the person’s skills as a court

reporter.

If your captioner has achieved one or more of these certifications, it may

give you some idea of that person’s qualifications. If a person does not

have any of these certifications we have discussed, it does not neces

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Optus, a leading Australian mobile communications carrier, is

staging a contest – the Optus Business apps face-off. The

winner would get a full range of support services in use

of its mobile communications. It attracted 100 applications,

but most of them were eliminated. Still surviving and hoping

to win is the Deaf Services Queensland, an agency serving

the deaf in this Australian state. If this agency wins, they

would develop on-line job search opportunities for the deaf.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

In a meeting in Wilson, NC, among community and business

leaders, the sole issue was “how to save Eastern North

Carolina School for the Deaf from being closed.” It was

moderated by a state legislator. She said “think outside

the box.” Many ideas came out during that meeting – all

in agreement that the school could be converted for

many different purposes – community recreation, independent

living center, family weekends, cooperative programs

with local school districts, etc, etc.

