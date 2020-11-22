DeafDigest Blue – November 22, 2020

Blue Edition

http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/note-for-illiterate-person/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/newspapers/

This week’s ASL videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/everyday/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/nationalleaders/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Rorri Burton, who owns her Pro Bono ASL

interpreting agency in Long Beach, CA

has become a Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

contestant on TV.

……….

A deaf owner of a small jewelry business

said, in a posting, that after some

struggles at the start, her business

is taking off. She has lamented lack of

knowledge and experience with media.

……….

In an interview with Variety newspaper

Nyle DiMarco gave suggestions on how

Hollywood could help with opportunities

for deaf and the disabled that seek

employment in the entertainment field.

……..

Where the Buffalo Roam, a digital production

company, is featuring a deaf hockey player

in animated action, showing the audience

how deaf athletes use four remaining senses

while participating in a competitive sport.

………

Does the field of architecture accept

deaf and disabled architects as peers?

No; this is what one such architect

said in an interview.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

EVERYDAY WE KNOW WE ARE DEAF

Do hearing people know they are hearing

every day? Don’t know.

But deaf people know they are deaf every

day. Deaf people depend on devices; deaf people

depend on their eyes all the time. And deaf

people go to Starbucks and always point at

the coffee on the sign on the wall.

And so on.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/everyday/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing person was chatting with a deaf person

and was pointing at a third person.

The deaf person thought hearing person said:

This is understand

The hearing person actually said:

This is Anderson

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

NOT KNOWING WHO ARE OUR LEADERS

Years ago many deaf people knew who Mac Norwood

(captioned movies) was, who Boyce Williams

(voc rehab services), Fred Schreiber (NAD) was.

Times have changed. Do we know who the important

deaf people in federal government are?

Sad to say, no!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/nationalleaders/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

This week our nation will celebrate a holiday when we can slow down and

reflect on the many blessings we have in our lives.

As a profession, court reporters and realtime captioners have much to be

grateful for. Although many of us have struggled as our nation has

struggled financially, for the most part, realtime court reporters are

still able to find employment. They have skills and talents that are

necessary to record and communicate important messages in our virtual

world.

I personally am very thankful for the hard work of the realtime captioners

who bring us newscasts, sporting events, and other live broadcasts. Much

of their work must be done when others of us choose to spend time with our

families and friends.

Most sporting events take place on the weekends, and newscasts are often

during dinnertime or at bedtime for many of us. There are live events that

must be captioned on holidays. When a disaster strikes or an emergency

takes place, captioners must be there at all hours of the day and night.

Thank you to all of you who have worked hard over the years to bring

access via captioning and CART to people across America.

For all of you who read steno, may I take this opportunity to say

HAP/PEU/THAPBGS/TKPWEUFG

And for those of you who do not read steno, Happy Thanksgiving to you!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

A deaf man in a Terp magazine!

A terp magazine published by the RID? No.

It is a magazine published by the University of

Maryland. The university mascot is the Terrapin,

hence the abbreviation – Terp.

Anyway, Dr Steven Rattner, a deaf dentist, with a

huge clientele in the Washington, DC area, was

profiled in the magazine. He graduated from

University of Maryland in 1977.

It is a rarity that a deaf person would be profiled

in a hearing college magazine.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Deaf travelers in Europe should no longer have problems

crossing borders next year. All they need is an identification card.

Agreement regarding a single identification card was thrashed out

among leaders in the European disabled community. One such leader

is Deaf European parliamentarian Adam Kosa of Hungary.

note:

This has changed, maybe a bit, because of Brexit

restricting travel to and away from Great

Britain. Time will tell.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-