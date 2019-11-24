DeafDigest Blue – November 24, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

Top stories about the deaf:

At Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District, one of the

many candidates is Chris Haulmark. He is deaf

and was previously a candidate in another election

but was not successful.

A report issued by the National Deaf Center

said that late-deafened military vets are

not doing that well in colleges.

Alexandria Wailes, a professional dancer, who is

deaf, said in a newspaper interview – Face Is My Voice

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut

reached agreement with Disability Rights Connecticut

to ensure that deaf patients, seeking physical

therapy, be given interpreters.

Larry Kinitsy is the new chairperson of the board of

trustees of the Helen Keller Services in New York.

AN UGLY DEAF INCIDENT AT MCDONALDS

AN UGLY DEAF INCIDENT AT MCDONALDS

A deaf husband and wife couple, both of them

anti-hearing extremists, walked into a local

McDonalds. They used ASL to order their food.

Of course, the woman behind the counter

did not understand ASL. She called for her manager

to help. Yes, the manager also did not understand

ASL.

It only made the deaf couple angrier and angrier.

At this point, another deaf couple entered McDonalds

and saw this incident. They were so embarrassed that

they quickly left the place.

DeafDigest does not know what happened afterwards.

But signing ASL with hearing people that does not

know ASL is the worst example of Deaf Extremism!

Lip reading tale

Lip reading tale

Years ago, the Yankees were playing a pre-season

game against the Nationals in Washington, DC.

Controversial Yankee superstar Alex Rodriguez

was at bat. The fans stood up.

The deaf fan thought the hearing fan said:

They are cheering him

The hearing fan actually said:

They are jeering him

PREFERING THE DEAF OR PREFERRING THE HEARING?

PREFERING THE DEAF OR PREFERRING THE HEARING?

An oral deaf person struggles with ASL with

a deaf friend.

That oral deaf person and that ASL deaf person

were invited to a hearing party.

That oral deaf person rejects the ASL deaf

person during that party because he wants to

communicate with hearing. The funny thing is that

he struggles while communicating with hearing.

Which is better for oral deaf person? To

struggle with ASL with a deaf person or to struggle

to communicate with the hearing?

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

People often comment to me that there are no letters designated on the

steno keyboard. They wonder how we know what the keys are. In fact, some

people think the steno keyboard looks more like a piano keyboard than a

traditional computer keyboard.

When students are learning steno theory, they must memorize where the keys

are. Then they must memorize what combinations of letters to use to make

other letters.

For example, to write the sound of an initial “N” as in the word “nap,”

the steno student must learn that N is written using the index, middle,

and ring finger of the left hand on the top bank of steno keys. It just so

happens that the keys associated with that stroke are T, P, and H.

When a steno writer sees “TPH,” they will begin to see the letter “N.”

Since all initial consonants are written with the left hand, all consonant

sounds at the beginning of words must be written using different

combinations of the letters STKPWHR. These seven letters must be used

together in different ways to make all the consonant sounds that we use to

start words in English.

Having the letters printed on the tops of those keys really would not help

a steno writer remember all the different ways these letters are mixed

together to make other letters.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The Baton Rouge Association of the Deaf is putting

their clubhouse for sale. No new members are being

accepted. Proceeds from the club house sale will

go towards housing for deaf senior citizens.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The National Association of the Deaf is conducting

a survey to see if the deaf clients are happy

or unhappy with their interpreters.

note:

What became of that survey? Do not know.

