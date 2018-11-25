DeafDigest Blue – November 25, 2018

Top stories about the deaf:

The Bulgarian Ministry of Education and Science

has started a news program for the deaf. It

is an experiment to see if it will be a success.

A deaf man was flying home from Cleveland, Ohio

to California. He wrote a letter to the editor

saying that the TSA agents gave him a hard time

at the Cleveland airport, saying they treated

him like a criminal for no reason.

UK Autodrive has been working on self-driving

cars, and the corporate planners have contacted

the deaf community for their feedback. The

issue is safety if deaf people cannot hear

the sounds from these cars.

The Hong Kong Association of the Deaf wanted

to display its own flag during the national

flag day. The government said no, revoking

its permission after originally issuing it!

A deaf person, in a newspaper interview, said

that his CI gave him a robotic ear. Is he

serious or was he joking?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TO AVOID DEAF SCAMMERS

We have many hearing scammers. We also have some

deaf scammers, who want to cheat deaf people of their

money.

How can we avoid these deaf scammers?

– no such a thing as sure money investment

– ask the scammer for their investment certificates

– ask who is the scammer’s accounting firm

– ask the scammer for their web site

– if they promise high interest rates, it is a fake

We have had two deaf scammers that cheated deaf people.

One went to jail; another is in big trouble now.

for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

A hearing man, talking with a deaf man, pointed at a

woman across the hall.

The deaf man thought the hearing man said:

This is Billy

The hearing man actually said:

This is Millie

This week’s ASL video in youtube

NO INTERPRETER AT AUCTIONS

Could a deaf person participate at a hearing auction

without an interpreter?

There is fast action at auctions, and it is easy for

a hearing person to get lost!

But what about a deaf person? A deaf businessman told

DeafDigest that he goes to auctions without an

interpreter!

How? The auctioneers know him. And they use their

fingers to tell the deaf person the price being bid,

and will make sure the deaf person knows the price that

has been bid.

for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Because court reporters and broadcast and CART captioners have embraced

technology in order to make sure their profession remains in demand, they

now rely on technology to do their job.

Just like many other professions, on a daily basis captioners depend on

technology that functions properly. Their steno machines are no longer

mechanical machines, but are computers with intricate designs. They use

laptop or desktop computers in order to translate their steno notes, and

all the necessary programs must work in order to provide an accurate

output.

There are modems, encoders, projectors, and other pieces of equipment that

can malfunction. Captioners and the people working with them must be able

to troubleshoot the problem quickly in order to make sure that everything

that is being said is being recorded correctly.

If you see captioning errors, they may not be human error, but there are

times when a computer or another electronic component malfunctions. As in

other areas of modern society, one little computer glitch can cause big

problems.

When gibberish appears on a computer monitor or a television screen, the

court reporter or realtime captioner may be stroking all the right keys on

the steno machine, but there may be a problem with a piece of equipment.

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Could we be driving a car with a special device

that flashes when someone behind us honks his

horn?

Well, the horn-honking alerting device won the

amateur inventor Rashid Hussein Rahimi a silver

medal at the 2nd International Fair Middle East 2008

that took place recently at Qatar.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Arthur Verney,

a British deaf man, who departed us.

As the general secretary of the British Deaf

Association, he was able to change control of this

organization by hearing people to the deaf. It was

a long time in the making, but he succeeded.

