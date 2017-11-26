DeafDigest Blue – November 26, 2017
Blue Edition
Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube
This week’s ASL videos in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always
confidential
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— gentle shoulder tap almost led to a violent fight http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/alumni-association-of-a-closed-deaf-school/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
$150,000 grant has been given to researchers at
University of Texas at San Antonio to train
school psychologists in deaf education.
AT&T Pacific Bell has been slapped with a discrimination
lawsuit filed by a deaf employee for denying him reasonable
accommodation.
More people in Kenya are becoming deaf. Why?
No one knows!
A deaf man checked in at an emergency room in a
British hospital, and was left there for many
hours – only because the hospital couldn’t find
an interpreter for him. The government hospital
services have been pretty much embarrassed by
the whole thing.
In parts of India, there is a court room on wheels,
transporting to areas where public transportation
is not available. In one day, over 90 people
showed up with their legal issues. A number of them were deaf!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html . For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
http://www.drrattner.com/contact/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
TINNITUS DOCTOR AND THE DEAF
Many deaf people suffer from tinnitus. We have
some doctors that work with people that suffer from
tinnitus.
There is one doctor, who said she is the only one
in USA with a doctorate, specializing in tinnitus. Her
name is Dr. Marsha Johnson and her practice is in
Oregon.
Yet, how many deaf patients have seen her in her
15 years of practice?
Zero! Why?
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
a deaf friend was chatting with a hearing friend
in a bar
The deaf friend thought hearing friend said:
I like chin
The hearing friend actually said:
I like gin
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
AN APPLAUSE THAT A DEAF SPEAKER HATES
What is an applause from the hearing people that the
deaf speaker, with interpreter, hates?
It is when a deaf speaker gives a wonderful speech
about something. The hearing people stand up and give
a very loud applause after that speech.
One thing was wrong. The applause was for the
interpreter, not for the deaf speaker!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
When people find out what I do for a living, one topic that many people immediately bring up is captioning errors. People are always reading the screens of CART captioners and broadcast captioners as we write what is being said, and because we are human, there will always be some mistakes.
Realtime captioners cannot stop and go back to correct mistakes. Everyone sees the mistakes that we make.
It is very important that users of realtime captioning understand what an acceptable error rate is and what is not acceptable. Unfortunately, even if a captioner is writing at 99.9% accuracy, there will still be 10 misstrokes for every 10,000 steno strokes. People often focus on those 10 misstrokes rather than the 9,990 strokes that are correct.
To do a little comparison with something that most of us are familiar with, imagine if you were typing on a computer keyboard and you were typing 10,000 keystrokes without taking a break. If you only had 10 incorrect keystrokes, you would probably be very happy with your accuracy.
Of course, there are some captioners and captioning programs out there that may not be doing a good job, and consumers of captioning should voice their concerns to help to improve the quality. If there is a mistake in every sentence or if one in every 10 or 20 words is wrong, it is important to let the people in charge know that the captioning is not good enough. Sometimes the people in charge have no idea what good captioning is.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
A recent edition of the Irish Independent
newspaper ran a piece about babies being
able to tell friend from foe before talking.
It pretty much is the same with the
deaf adults able to tell a hearing friend
from a hearing foe. All we do is to read
their facial expressions.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Implants come in two pieces, inner and outer. Future CI’s
may come in one piece, all that go inside. A major CI
manufacturer introduced this device, saying it is the
world’s first single unit processor, claiming FDA has
approved it.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2017 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
DeafDigest conditions and terms
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-digest-conditions-and-terms/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section