DeafDigest Blue – November 26, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:

$150,000 grant has been given to researchers at

University of Texas at San Antonio to train

school psychologists in deaf education.

AT&T Pacific Bell has been slapped with a discrimination

lawsuit filed by a deaf employee for denying him reasonable

accommodation.

More people in Kenya are becoming deaf. Why?

No one knows!

A deaf man checked in at an emergency room in a

British hospital, and was left there for many

hours – only because the hospital couldn’t find

an interpreter for him. The government hospital

services have been pretty much embarrassed by

the whole thing.

In parts of India, there is a court room on wheels,

transporting to areas where public transportation

is not available. In one day, over 90 people

showed up with their legal issues. A number of them were deaf!

READ WHAT THEY SAY

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TINNITUS DOCTOR AND THE DEAF

Many deaf people suffer from tinnitus. We have

some doctors that work with people that suffer from

tinnitus.

There is one doctor, who said she is the only one

in USA with a doctorate, specializing in tinnitus. Her

name is Dr. Marsha Johnson and her practice is in

Oregon.

Yet, how many deaf patients have seen her in her

15 years of practice?

Zero! Why?

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

a deaf friend was chatting with a hearing friend

in a bar

The deaf friend thought hearing friend said:

I like chin

The hearing friend actually said:

I like gin

This week’s ASL video in youtube

AN APPLAUSE THAT A DEAF SPEAKER HATES

What is an applause from the hearing people that the

deaf speaker, with interpreter, hates?

It is when a deaf speaker gives a wonderful speech

about something. The hearing people stand up and give

a very loud applause after that speech.

One thing was wrong. The applause was for the

interpreter, not for the deaf speaker!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

When people find out what I do for a living, one topic that many people immediately bring up is captioning errors. People are always reading the screens of CART captioners and broadcast captioners as we write what is being said, and because we are human, there will always be some mistakes.

Realtime captioners cannot stop and go back to correct mistakes. Everyone sees the mistakes that we make.

It is very important that users of realtime captioning understand what an acceptable error rate is and what is not acceptable. Unfortunately, even if a captioner is writing at 99.9% accuracy, there will still be 10 misstrokes for every 10,000 steno strokes. People often focus on those 10 misstrokes rather than the 9,990 strokes that are correct.

To do a little comparison with something that most of us are familiar with, imagine if you were typing on a computer keyboard and you were typing 10,000 keystrokes without taking a break. If you only had 10 incorrect keystrokes, you would probably be very happy with your accuracy.

Of course, there are some captioners and captioning programs out there that may not be doing a good job, and consumers of captioning should voice their concerns to help to improve the quality. If there is a mistake in every sentence or if one in every 10 or 20 words is wrong, it is important to let the people in charge know that the captioning is not good enough. Sometimes the people in charge have no idea what good captioning is.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

A recent edition of the Irish Independent

newspaper ran a piece about babies being

able to tell friend from foe before talking.

It pretty much is the same with the

deaf adults able to tell a hearing friend

from a hearing foe. All we do is to read

their facial expressions.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Implants come in two pieces, inner and outer. Future CI’s

may come in one piece, all that go inside. A major CI

manufacturer introduced this device, saying it is the

world’s first single unit processor, claiming FDA has

approved it.

