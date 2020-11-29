DeafDigest Blue – November 29, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

A deaf employee in a supermarket, upset over

getting complaints from customers because

of mask-communication issues, was about just

ready to walk off the job. This complaint

was written up in a newspaper story.

……….

The Austin (Texas) police department is making

an effort to reach out to the local deaf community.

……….

University of Tennessee hosting a workshop on

deaf-owned businesses and how they deal with

Covid-19 issues? Yes, this workshop took place

recently and the owners of these deaf-run

businesses said, yes, Covid-19 has impacted

on their normal business operations.

……..

Nothing has changed in South Dakota, as far as

educating the deaf is concerned. This is what one

newspaper said today.

………

There was a story of mask saying “I am deaf” and

the person, wearing it, would approach the

supermarket clerk to ask which aisle has the

product wants to buy. The clerk, getting the

hint, would point at the aisle instead of

saying it out.

MOST EMBARRASSING THING IN KITCHEN

For the deaf person that cooks his meals

in his home kitchen, there is a most

embarrassing thing.

It is when there is overheating and

the deaf person did not know that the

fire alarm went off – and the neighbors

come to the door!

Lip reading tale

A hearing gardener instructed his deaf employee

to perform a task.

The deaf employee thought his boss said:

Please place plants on the table

The boss actually said:

Please place plates on the table

THE DEAF AND THE BODY LANGUAGE

Do deaf people have their own body language

that is different from those of hearing

people.

DeafDigest editor thinks so. He has seen

deaf people in restaurants or at stores

using their own body language that is not

the same as hearing!

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

In order to understand some captioning errors, it might be helpful to look

at how captioners differentiate between long and short vowels. This is the

most common method, but there are other methods because of different steno

theories that have been learned by some captioners.

Short Long

A AEU

O OE

E AOE

U AOU

EU AOEU (This is the letter I)

If a captioner were to make a mistake in differentiating long and short

vowels, it can totally change the word.

Some examples of this would be:

He asked the waiter for his cheek.

He put his cards in a pill.

She was mueling over the plan.

These should be:

He asked the waiter for his check.

He put his cards in a pile.

She was mulling over the plan.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Deaf artist Hideto Noritomi, of Kumamoto City in Japan,

featured his art works at an art gallery in the same city.

His exhibit includes 63 oil paintings; he was taught orally,

but signed on the sly. He has lived in USA and then in France

before coming back home.

His message for his deaf friends is this:

I want you to be proud of being Deaf and of using sign language

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Bill Furman, who is deaf but wears hearing aids, and is the

Centre County Sheriff’s Deputy and a constable in Pennsylvania,

is currently locked into a bitter lawsuit with the state police.

In order to be certified for his local law enforcement position,

he needs to attend training classes hosted by state police.

They told him he cannot attend classes and Bill is angry.

