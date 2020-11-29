DeafDigest Blue – November 29, 2020
Top stories about the deaf:
A deaf employee in a supermarket, upset over
getting complaints from customers because
of mask-communication issues, was about just
ready to walk off the job. This complaint
was written up in a newspaper story.
……….
The Austin (Texas) police department is making
an effort to reach out to the local deaf community.
……….
University of Tennessee hosting a workshop on
deaf-owned businesses and how they deal with
Covid-19 issues? Yes, this workshop took place
recently and the owners of these deaf-run
businesses said, yes, Covid-19 has impacted
on their normal business operations.
……..
Nothing has changed in South Dakota, as far as
educating the deaf is concerned. This is what one
newspaper said today.
………
There was a story of mask saying “I am deaf” and
the person, wearing it, would approach the
supermarket clerk to ask which aisle has the
product wants to buy. The clerk, getting the
hint, would point at the aisle instead of
saying it out.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
MOST EMBARRASSING THING IN KITCHEN
For the deaf person that cooks his meals
in his home kitchen, there is a most
embarrassing thing.
It is when there is overheating and
the deaf person did not know that the
fire alarm went off – and the neighbors
come to the door!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/embarrassed-in-kitchen/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
A hearing gardener instructed his deaf employee
to perform a task.
The deaf employee thought his boss said:
Please place plants on the table
The boss actually said:
Please place plates on the table
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
THE DEAF AND THE BODY LANGUAGE
Do deaf people have their own body language
that is different from those of hearing
people.
DeafDigest editor thinks so. He has seen
deaf people in restaurants or at stores
using their own body language that is not
the same as hearing!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-with-body-language/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
In order to understand some captioning errors, it might be helpful to look
at how captioners differentiate between long and short vowels. This is the
most common method, but there are other methods because of different steno
theories that have been learned by some captioners.
Short Long
A AEU
O OE
E AOE
U AOU
EU AOEU (This is the letter I)
If a captioner were to make a mistake in differentiating long and short
vowels, it can totally change the word.
Some examples of this would be:
He asked the waiter for his cheek.
He put his cards in a pill.
She was mueling over the plan.
These should be:
He asked the waiter for his check.
He put his cards in a pile.
She was mulling over the plan.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Deaf artist Hideto Noritomi, of Kumamoto City in Japan,
featured his art works at an art gallery in the same city.
His exhibit includes 63 oil paintings; he was taught orally,
but signed on the sly. He has lived in USA and then in France
before coming back home.
His message for his deaf friends is this:
I want you to be proud of being Deaf and of using sign language
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Bill Furman, who is deaf but wears hearing aids, and is the
Centre County Sheriff’s Deputy and a constable in Pennsylvania,
is currently locked into a bitter lawsuit with the state police.
In order to be certified for his local law enforcement position,
he needs to attend training classes hosted by state police.
They told him he cannot attend classes and Bill is angry.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
