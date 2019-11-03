DeafDigest Blue – November 3, 2019

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

Top stories about the deaf:

The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind and

Gallaudet is now working together to develop

agenda for early childhood deaf education.

Back-up deafness genes? Russian deaf gene

designer Denis Rebrikov said he plans

to give double copies of deaf genes for

deaf couples that do not want hearing

babies. Single copy, double copy? This

story gets a bit more complicated!

Thanks to a new state law, police officers

in Oklahoma will have an easier time

communicating with deaf drivers during

traffic stops.

A new novel is coming up, and it is about

a deaf person. It is “My Splendor,”

written by Jack Saffell. It is his

first novel.

The Coptic diocese in Egypt has published

a sign language dictionary that they are

saying is the first such one in the

Middle East.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

IS ORAL INTERPRETING DEAD?

Is oral interpreting now old fashioned and now dead?

Many oral people get tired of reading the lips of oral

interpreters. Some of them “sneak” a look at ASL

interpreters and can follow their signs because of

easier lipreading.

And also, most oral people prefer CART instead of

lipreading.

This is why DeafDigest wonders if oral interpreting

is dead?

Lip reading tale

At an airport, a deaf passenger was talking

to a hearing passenger.

A 3rd person walked through them.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

This is Jet

The hearing person actually said:

This is Chet.

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

“How does someone become a CART captioner?” I have heard this question

asked many times when people hear what I do for a living.

Because most CART captioners use the same skills that court reporters use,

they get their training by attending the same schools that court reporters

attend. Nowadays there are schools that one can attend in person and

online.

There is no set length of time that someone must attend school because

everyone progresses at a different pace when they are learning the steno

machine and speedbuilding. Some schools have two-year programs in place,

but some students may take longer to develop the speed necessary.

Because machine shorthand is a skill that one must learn, the length of

time it takes to acquire it can be affected by someone’s motor skills and

how much time is devoted to practicing.

Some of the most talented court reporters have chosen to become CART

captioners and have cross-trained after working as court reporters for a

number of years.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Jacqui Smith, not deaf, is the Member of Parliament in

Great Britain. She invited a group of deaf constituents

to a tour of the Parliament, and was told no interpreters

were available nor were loops fully installed throughout

the touring area. She made a considerable stink about

it, which hit the newspapers.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Cytomegalovirus is a different kind of virus.

Some babies get it, and some of them become

deaf because of it – but deafness does not always

show up that quickly. This was the announcement

that was made this week in health-related media.

