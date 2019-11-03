DeafDigest Blue – November 3, 2019
Top stories about the deaf:
The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind and
Gallaudet is now working together to develop
agenda for early childhood deaf education.
Back-up deafness genes? Russian deaf gene
designer Denis Rebrikov said he plans
to give double copies of deaf genes for
deaf couples that do not want hearing
babies. Single copy, double copy? This
story gets a bit more complicated!
Thanks to a new state law, police officers
in Oklahoma will have an easier time
communicating with deaf drivers during
traffic stops.
A new novel is coming up, and it is about
a deaf person. It is “My Splendor,”
written by Jack Saffell. It is his
first novel.
The Coptic diocese in Egypt has published
a sign language dictionary that they are
saying is the first such one in the
Middle East.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
IS ORAL INTERPRETING DEAD?
Is oral interpreting now old fashioned and now dead?
Many oral people get tired of reading the lips of oral
interpreters. Some of them “sneak” a look at ASL
interpreters and can follow their signs because of
easier lipreading.
And also, most oral people prefer CART instead of
lipreading.
This is why DeafDigest wonders if oral interpreting
is dead?
Lip reading tale
At an airport, a deaf passenger was talking
to a hearing passenger.
A 3rd person walked through them.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
This is Jet
The hearing person actually said:
This is Chet.
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
“How does someone become a CART captioner?” I have heard this question
asked many times when people hear what I do for a living.
Because most CART captioners use the same skills that court reporters use,
they get their training by attending the same schools that court reporters
attend. Nowadays there are schools that one can attend in person and
online.
There is no set length of time that someone must attend school because
everyone progresses at a different pace when they are learning the steno
machine and speedbuilding. Some schools have two-year programs in place,
but some students may take longer to develop the speed necessary.
Because machine shorthand is a skill that one must learn, the length of
time it takes to acquire it can be affected by someone’s motor skills and
how much time is devoted to practicing.
Some of the most talented court reporters have chosen to become CART
captioners and have cross-trained after working as court reporters for a
number of years.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Jacqui Smith, not deaf, is the Member of Parliament in
Great Britain. She invited a group of deaf constituents
to a tour of the Parliament, and was told no interpreters
were available nor were loops fully installed throughout
the touring area. She made a considerable stink about
it, which hit the newspapers.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Cytomegalovirus is a different kind of virus.
Some babies get it, and some of them become
deaf because of it – but deafness does not always
show up that quickly. This was the announcement
that was made this week in health-related media.
