DeafDigest Blue – November 5, 2017
Top stories about the deaf:
Fiji Association for the Deaf said there is
a serious shortage of interpreters in the
nation.
Marketing consultants are saying that British
businesses do not market that well in the
Deaf Community.
Molina Healthcare (Syracuse, NY) has reached
settlement on lawsuit that they refused to
provide interpreters for a deaf patient.
Text 911 will reach 71 counties in Kansas
effective this week.
The National Black Deaf Advocates has elected
three officers, president Evon Black;
Vice President Samuel Holden and
secretary Anquinette Kimble.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
FAST NEWS IN OLD DAYS
We have email, videos, blogs, vlogs, AIM, pagers, etc.
All of these help us get news very quickly. An example
was when Ben Soukup introduced Alan Hurwitz as the
new Gallaudet president. Everyone knew about it within
few seconds.
What about the old days of TTY machines. Were the
news slow? Well, one news-hungry CEO of a deaf agency
used his TTY for about 2-3 hours a day just to get deaf
news from anywhere in USA?
Yes, telephone bills were high.
Lip reading tale
This guy I hadn’t seen for a good while came up to me
and said “Do I see two”?
He actually said:
Good to see you
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SALE OF A PROPERTY IN LITTLE ROCK
Some time ago there was a notice in a newspaper
of a sale of property in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The name of the property is Deaf Mute, and
it was valued at $181,000.
Deaf Mute property? DeafDigest cannot figure
it out.
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
A website called “Captioning Matters” has been created and is maintained
by the National Court Reporters Association (NCRA). Its purpose is to
promote the value of broadcast captioning and CART captioning that is
offered by many of NCRA’s members.
According to the website, “The Captioning Matters campaign is designed to
promote best practices in the realm of broadcast and ADA captioning.” This
is a grassroots campaign that promotes the value of quality captioning to
television stations, content creators, and individuals throughout the
country.
On this website, you will find useful information, articles, and resources
about captioning. A very important part of this website is devoted to
specifying the best practices that broadcast captioners, captioning
companies, content creators, video programming distributors, and consumers
of captioning services should follow so that accurate and timely captions
may be produced.
You can visit this website and see why “Captioning Matters.”
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
When DeafDigest dedicates its edition to an individual
that departed us, it is usually a human being of
distinction. An exception is being made in this edition.
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to a deceased living
being, of distinction. The deceased’s name is Washoe.
Washoe, a 42-year old chimpanzee, was the first ASL-
signing primate. Learning ASL was not a circus stunt for
Washoe. It was for ASL researchers and linguists to understand
the thought and process that elevated the language to the
stature it enjoys everywhere in the world.
Washoe was the first in a proliferation of sign language
chimpanzees in these collegiate research labs.
DeafDigest editor, at one time during the seventies,
visited the lab at University of Nevada to observe Washoe’s
signs, and to ask the director some questions.
For some reason, the director’s comments were evasive and
extremely guarded.
It was later learned that visitors were not permitted at
the lab, but somehow allowed DeafDigest editor to tour the
premises!
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
A school district in Missouri hired a convicted felon as an
interpreter and gave her a provisional certification without
knowing about her background. When full background investigation
findings came in, she was fired, and then ran away. The police
and the FBI is looking for her because of her continuing
series of crimes.
