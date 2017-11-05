DeafDigest Blue – November 5, 2017

Blue Edition

Barry Strassler, Editor

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube

This week's ASL videos in youtube

DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;

sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always

confidential

Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)

— reviving a dead sign language

Saturday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

Top stories about the deaf:

Fiji Association for the Deaf said there is

a serious shortage of interpreters in the

nation.

Marketing consultants are saying that British

businesses do not market that well in the

Deaf Community.

Molina Healthcare (Syracuse, NY) has reached

settlement on lawsuit that they refused to

provide interpreters for a deaf patient.

Text 911 will reach 71 counties in Kansas

effective this week.

The National Black Deaf Advocates has elected

three officers, president Evon Black;

Vice President Samuel Holden and

secretary Anquinette Kimble.

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

This week’s ASL video in youtube

FAST NEWS IN OLD DAYS

We have email, videos, blogs, vlogs, AIM, pagers, etc.

All of these help us get news very quickly. An example

was when Ben Soukup introduced Alan Hurwitz as the

new Gallaudet president. Everyone knew about it within

few seconds.

What about the old days of TTY machines. Were the

news slow? Well, one news-hungry CEO of a deaf agency

used his TTY for about 2-3 hours a day just to get deaf

news from anywhere in USA?

Yes, telephone bills were high.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

This guy I hadn’t seen for a good while came up to me

and said “Do I see two”?

He actually said:

Good to see you

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SALE OF A PROPERTY IN LITTLE ROCK

Some time ago there was a notice in a newspaper

of a sale of property in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The name of the property is Deaf Mute, and

it was valued at $181,000.

Deaf Mute property? DeafDigest cannot figure

it out.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

A website called “Captioning Matters” has been created and is maintained

by the National Court Reporters Association (NCRA). Its purpose is to

promote the value of broadcast captioning and CART captioning that is

offered by many of NCRA’s members.

According to the website, “The Captioning Matters campaign is designed to

promote best practices in the realm of broadcast and ADA captioning.” This

is a grassroots campaign that promotes the value of quality captioning to

television stations, content creators, and individuals throughout the

country.

On this website, you will find useful information, articles, and resources

about captioning. A very important part of this website is devoted to

specifying the best practices that broadcast captioners, captioning

companies, content creators, video programming distributors, and consumers

of captioning services should follow so that accurate and timely captions

may be produced.

You can visit this website and see why “Captioning Matters.”

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

When DeafDigest dedicates its edition to an individual

that departed us, it is usually a human being of

distinction. An exception is being made in this edition.

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to a deceased living

being, of distinction. The deceased’s name is Washoe.

Washoe, a 42-year old chimpanzee, was the first ASL-

signing primate. Learning ASL was not a circus stunt for

Washoe. It was for ASL researchers and linguists to understand

the thought and process that elevated the language to the

stature it enjoys everywhere in the world.

Washoe was the first in a proliferation of sign language

chimpanzees in these collegiate research labs.

DeafDigest editor, at one time during the seventies,

visited the lab at University of Nevada to observe Washoe’s

signs, and to ask the director some questions.

For some reason, the director’s comments were evasive and

extremely guarded.

It was later learned that visitors were not permitted at

the lab, but somehow allowed DeafDigest editor to tour the

premises!

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

A school district in Missouri hired a convicted felon as an

interpreter and gave her a provisional certification without

knowing about her background. When full background investigation

findings came in, she was fired, and then ran away. The police

and the FBI is looking for her because of her continuing

series of crimes.

DeafDigest

Copyright 2017 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

DeafDigest conditions and terms

