DeafDigest Blue – November 8, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

RiverWalk Village, a new apartment building

in St George, Utah, has been advertising

their units as “full ADA” which is somewhat

of a different way of saying they are

ADA-compliant.

……….

Northwest Wireless Enterprises, LLC, which sells

T-Mobile devices, has been penalized $175,000

for discriminating against a deaf employee.

This lawsuit was brought on by the EEOC.

……….

Description of Covid-19 rules

A perfect description of Covid-19 rules

is this newspaper headline:

How the deaf are navigating a masked world

……..

Shayla Jackson, who is deaf, is the Miss Georgia Teen

USA. She was interviewed for a story in People magazine.

………

It has happened among interpreters in USA; now it is

happening in Australia – that an interpreting agency

is broke, because of embezzlement of funds. Arrest

has been made in this case.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

LONG LINE OF DEAF PEOPLE WAITING FOR HOTEL BUS

True story about 40 years ago. At a national

deaf basketball tournament, a bus brought deaf

fans from the hotel to the tournament gym.

One night after the games were over, there

was a long line of deaf people waiting for the

bus.

They waited for almost one hour before the

bus finally arrived.

Why was the wait long? Because the tournament

committee was broke and had no money. The bus

drivers wanted to be paid first or they won’t

pick up deaf fans!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/long-line-of-deaf-fans/

Lip reading tale

A deaf person was complaining about being cheated

by someone.

He thought the hearing person said:

You were chopped

The hearing person actually said:

You were jobbed

This week's ASL video in youtube

ONE POUND OR ONE PIECE

A deaf man went to a butcher shop and

ordered one pound of Italian sausage.

He pointed “one” with his finger and

mouthed the words – one pound.

The clerk just gave him one piece.

The deaf person said “one pound, not

one piece”.

The hearing clerk just nodded and

smiled!

Did the clerk freeze up, and was

smiling to cover it up?

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/pound-not-piece/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As we have been looking at how stenocaptioners write vowels, since the

only vowels on the keyboard are A, O, E, and U, we have seen that the

captioner depresses the E and U at the same time with the right thumb to

get an I.

If the captioner depresses the A and O at the same time with the left

thumb, that is generally the “oo” spelling or sound. If the captioner were

to miss either the A or the O, it can totally change the word being

captioned.

Some examples of this would be:

Her number was in his black back.

She went down a very crocked path.

The water temperature was warm in the pal.

These should be:

Her number was in his black book.

She went down a very crooked path.

The water temperature was warm in the pool.

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Gerald Buckley, who is deaf, is the new president

of NTID. His first day on the job as president

will be January 1, 2011.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

DeafDigest mentioned a while ago that Jane Cordell, a deaf

British woman, had her job offer as a deputy ambassador to

Kazakhstan withdrawn when the government learned of her

deafness.

She appealed and it was ruled against her, citing the

excessive costs (?240,000) to provide her with oral

interpreters.

