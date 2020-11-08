DeafDigest Blue – November 8, 2020
Blue Edition
Top stories about the deaf:
RiverWalk Village, a new apartment building
in St George, Utah, has been advertising
their units as “full ADA” which is somewhat
of a different way of saying they are
ADA-compliant.
……….
Northwest Wireless Enterprises, LLC, which sells
T-Mobile devices, has been penalized $175,000
for discriminating against a deaf employee.
This lawsuit was brought on by the EEOC.
……….
Description of Covid-19 rules
A perfect description of Covid-19 rules
is this newspaper headline:
How the deaf are navigating a masked world
……..
Shayla Jackson, who is deaf, is the Miss Georgia Teen
USA. She was interviewed for a story in People magazine.
………
It has happened among interpreters in USA; now it is
happening in Australia – that an interpreting agency
is broke, because of embezzlement of funds. Arrest
has been made in this case.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
LONG LINE OF DEAF PEOPLE WAITING FOR HOTEL BUS
True story about 40 years ago. At a national
deaf basketball tournament, a bus brought deaf
fans from the hotel to the tournament gym.
One night after the games were over, there
was a long line of deaf people waiting for the
bus.
They waited for almost one hour before the
bus finally arrived.
Why was the wait long? Because the tournament
committee was broke and had no money. The bus
drivers wanted to be paid first or they won’t
pick up deaf fans!
This week's ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/long-line-of-deaf-fans/
Lip reading tale
A deaf person was complaining about being cheated
by someone.
He thought the hearing person said:
You were chopped
The hearing person actually said:
You were jobbed
This week’s ASL video in youtube
ONE POUND OR ONE PIECE
A deaf man went to a butcher shop and
ordered one pound of Italian sausage.
He pointed “one” with his finger and
mouthed the words – one pound.
The clerk just gave him one piece.
The deaf person said “one pound, not
one piece”.
The hearing clerk just nodded and
smiled!
Did the clerk freeze up, and was
smiling to cover it up?
This week's ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/pound-not-piece/
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As we have been looking at how stenocaptioners write vowels, since the
only vowels on the keyboard are A, O, E, and U, we have seen that the
captioner depresses the E and U at the same time with the right thumb to
get an I.
If the captioner depresses the A and O at the same time with the left
thumb, that is generally the “oo” spelling or sound. If the captioner were
to miss either the A or the O, it can totally change the word being
captioned.
Some examples of this would be:
Her number was in his black back.
She went down a very crocked path.
The water temperature was warm in the pal.
These should be:
Her number was in his black book.
She went down a very crooked path.
The water temperature was warm in the pool.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Gerald Buckley, who is deaf, is the new president
of NTID. His first day on the job as president
will be January 1, 2011.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
DeafDigest mentioned a while ago that Jane Cordell, a deaf
British woman, had her job offer as a deputy ambassador to
Kazakhstan withdrawn when the government learned of her
deafness.
She appealed and it was ruled against her, citing the
excessive costs (?240,000) to provide her with oral
interpreters.
