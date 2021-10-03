DeafDigest Blue – October 03, 2021

DeafDigest Blue – October 3, 2021
Blue Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
CONNECTING MADE EASY!
Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From
TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the
technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.
For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit
http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
Top stories about the deaf:
Dylan Rafaty, who is deaf, was written up as the
commissioner for Plano’s Building Standards Commission
in Texas.
Mohamed Abanoor, who is deaf and attends Northeastern
University, taking classes in Criminal Justice was
written up in a local newspaper where he expressed
his hopes of becoming Boston’s first deaf police
officer.
A big question in Hollywood right now is:
will Marlee Matlin be back with the Oscar
voting after her performance with the CODA
movie?
It has been 35 years since she got her Oscar.
Deaf Cookery has become a popular facebook site
in Ireland for the deaf whose hobby is cooking
up great meals. So far it has 650 deaf followers.
The American Bar Association observing
National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
Do these law firms hire the deaf in higher-level
non-legal positions? Not too sure, as Deaf
Digest editor knows of several deaf employees
permanently stuck with these entry level
positions (file clerk, data entry clerk, etc)
for years.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
MENU FOR DEAF AT MCDONALD’S
This is a true story. A deaf person drove past a McDonald’s
place and saw the sign that said “special menus for the deaf.”
Curious, he drove to the window counter and asked for the
deaf menu. The woman behind the counter gave him a Braille menu
for the blind!
Seems McDonald’s gives Braille menus to blind drivers at the
window counter?
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-mcdonalds/
Lip reading tale
It is so easy to confuse Leary with O’Leary
when a hearing person introduces that person
to a deaf person
This week’s ASL video in youtube
NO MORE CAREER DEAF EMPLOYEES?
In the past we have met many deaf employees
that would work 40 or 50 years in the same company
before they retire.
We are now seeing fewer and fewer career deaf
employees that work for a long time with same
company.
More companies would lay off their employees
today if business is bad. And unions are weaker.
Even the government may also lay off their
employees if there are budget cuts.
This is sad.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-career/
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Many people ask how they can tell if a realtime captioner is qualified to
handle a particular assignment.
I believe that there is no sure-fire way to tell with 100% certainty that
someone is qualified. However, there are a number of questions that you
could ask to get some idea of the skill level of a CART or broadcast
captioner.
One of the first questions you could ask is if that person has achieved
any sort of certification as a court reporter or a captioner. The National
Court Reporters Association offers various levels of certification for
court reporters and realtime captioners.
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Years ago DeafDigest editor met a deaf man from
France who made Correspondence Education his full
time living. He corresponded with students via mail,
correcting their classroom papers and then sending
the stuff back to them. Fast forward today, Douglas
McCarty, who is deaf, teaches online courses at the
University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Students
do not know he is deaf while they interact with him.
He was written up in a recent press release.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The LionWorks Printing & Graphics is a print shop
owned and operated by the Western Pennsylvania School
for the Deaf. It trains students to run the business,
while at the same time serving the local community with
their printing needs – restaurant menus, a community
newsletter, business cards, business literature. It
also serves the school and its classes with their
printing needs. A big client is the Pittsburgh Pirates.
