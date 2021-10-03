DeafDigest Blue – October 03, 2021

DeafDigest Blue – October 3, 2021

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Dylan Rafaty, who is deaf, was written up as the

commissioner for Plano’s Building Standards Commission

in Texas.

Mohamed Abanoor, who is deaf and attends Northeastern

University, taking classes in Criminal Justice was

written up in a local newspaper where he expressed

his hopes of becoming Boston’s first deaf police

officer.

A big question in Hollywood right now is:

will Marlee Matlin be back with the Oscar

voting after her performance with the CODA

movie?

It has been 35 years since she got her Oscar.

Deaf Cookery has become a popular facebook site

in Ireland for the deaf whose hobby is cooking

up great meals. So far it has 650 deaf followers.

The American Bar Association observing

National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Do these law firms hire the deaf in higher-level

non-legal positions? Not too sure, as Deaf

Digest editor knows of several deaf employees

permanently stuck with these entry level

positions (file clerk, data entry clerk, etc)

for years.

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

This week’s ASL video in youtube

MENU FOR DEAF AT MCDONALD’S

This is a true story. A deaf person drove past a McDonald’s

place and saw the sign that said “special menus for the deaf.”

Curious, he drove to the window counter and asked for the

deaf menu. The woman behind the counter gave him a Braille menu

for the blind!

Seems McDonald’s gives Braille menus to blind drivers at the

window counter?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-mcdonalds/

Lip reading tale

It is so easy to confuse Leary with O’Leary

when a hearing person introduces that person

to a deaf person

This week’s ASL video in youtube

NO MORE CAREER DEAF EMPLOYEES?

In the past we have met many deaf employees

that would work 40 or 50 years in the same company

before they retire.

We are now seeing fewer and fewer career deaf

employees that work for a long time with same

company.

More companies would lay off their employees

today if business is bad. And unions are weaker.

Even the government may also lay off their

employees if there are budget cuts.

This is sad.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-career/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Many people ask how they can tell if a realtime captioner is qualified to

handle a particular assignment.

I believe that there is no sure-fire way to tell with 100% certainty that

someone is qualified. However, there are a number of questions that you

could ask to get some idea of the skill level of a CART or broadcast

captioner.

One of the first questions you could ask is if that person has achieved

any sort of certification as a court reporter or a captioner. The National

Court Reporters Association offers various levels of certification for

court reporters and realtime captioners.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Years ago DeafDigest editor met a deaf man from

France who made Correspondence Education his full

time living. He corresponded with students via mail,

correcting their classroom papers and then sending

the stuff back to them. Fast forward today, Douglas

McCarty, who is deaf, teaches online courses at the

University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Students

do not know he is deaf while they interact with him.

He was written up in a recent press release.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The LionWorks Printing & Graphics is a print shop

owned and operated by the Western Pennsylvania School

for the Deaf. It trains students to run the business,

while at the same time serving the local community with

their printing needs – restaurant menus, a community

newsletter, business cards, business literature. It

also serves the school and its classes with their

printing needs. A big client is the Pittsburgh Pirates.

