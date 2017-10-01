DeafDigest Blue – October 1, 2017

Blue Edition

Barry Strassler, Editor

http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube

This week’s ASL videos in youtube http://deafdigest.com/videos/hearinggestures/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;

mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always

confidential

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— ASL interpreters helping ASL teachers http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/robotic-asl-hand/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

The CEO of the Botswana Society for the Deaf has

been arrested for embezzling the agency

funds. This case will go to trial.

British artist David Hockney became deaf while

he was younger. He said his deafness helped

sharpen his sense of space and perspective

while drawing.

It costs $1,200 to pay for a bulletproof vest

for K-9 dogs. The students at the St Mary’s

School for the Deaf in Buffalo, NY raised

$2,500 to buy two vests plus medication for

the dogs.

Downtown Fargo (ND( will be having these

ASL bike racks, as a way to promote the needs

and awareness of the deaf.

Parole was denied in Florida for a deaf man who was

convicted of murder in 1981, a crime his attorney

and friends said he never committed.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone!

CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts required.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com (updated every Monday)

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

http://www.drrattner.com/contact/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ALMOST IGNORED A GESTURE

There is a confusion between ASL and gesturing.

A deaf woman was in a room with a hearing woman. That hearing woman always gestured when talking with others. The deaf woman always ignored her.

But this time the gesturing hearing woman was trying to talk to the deaf woman, and was ignored.

It can be embarrassing.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A deaf man and a hearing man were out on the golf

course, playing golf.

The deaf man thought the hearing man said, while

pointing his finger:

This is a shack

The hearing man actually said:

This is a shank (making reference to a bad

shot by another golfer)

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

THE HEARING WHISPER

We often see hearing people whisper something into other hearing person’s ear.

It is like telling something about a big secret that they don’t want others to know. We also know that this whisper is very quiet with very low voice so others can’t hear.

Why would some hearing people whisper something into a deaf person’s ear knowing that the deaf person cannot hear it?

And also why would these same hearing people speak so loud with that whisper on deaf person’s ear?

A big mystery.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As I began to think about the theme of “Back to Basics,” I

realized that many people do not understand the differences

between realtime or online captioners and offline or

post-production captioners and the different jobs that they

perform. A captioner isn’t just a captioner.

Realtime or online captioners write the captions simultaneous

with the production. Therefore, they must be able to transcribe

accurately at high speeds. They use the same skills as a court

reporter.

An offline or post-production captioner may not transcribe the

captions. An offline captioner may only be responsible for

timing and positioning the captions after someone else has

transcribed the audio portion of the television show.

Offline captioning cannot be used for “live” programming and

is generally used on shows such as sitcoms, dramas, and other

shows that are prerecorded

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

for Special Notes, go to the bottom of the Gold section

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

— Deaf Job of the Day (each day new job announcement)

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-job-of-the-day/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

In folklore, the number 13 may be a sign of jinx,

but to TV captioning activists, it is a number of

mystery.

FCC regulations, some years back, decreed that

all new TV sets, bigger than 13 inches, must be

captioned.

Why 13? The perception is that the smaller the

screen, the harder it is to read captions. But if

we have proved we can read the text messages on our

tiny pagers, then captions can be read on the smallest

TV sets possible. Even on “wrist TV sets”, captions

can be read.

These activists are asking the FCC to remove

the 13 inch captioning threshold.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The National Association of School Psychologists passed a resolution to support the needs of deaf students in all school settings.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2017 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

DeafDigest conditions and terms

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-digest-conditions-and-terms/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section