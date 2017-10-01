DeafDigest Blue – October 1, 2017
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
The CEO of the Botswana Society for the Deaf has
been arrested for embezzling the agency
funds. This case will go to trial.
British artist David Hockney became deaf while
he was younger. He said his deafness helped
sharpen his sense of space and perspective
while drawing.
It costs $1,200 to pay for a bulletproof vest
for K-9 dogs. The students at the St Mary’s
School for the Deaf in Buffalo, NY raised
$2,500 to buy two vests plus medication for
the dogs.
Downtown Fargo (ND( will be having these
ASL bike racks, as a way to promote the needs
and awareness of the deaf.
Parole was denied in Florida for a deaf man who was
convicted of murder in 1981, a crime his attorney
and friends said he never committed.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
ALMOST IGNORED A GESTURE
There is a confusion between ASL and gesturing.
A deaf woman was in a room with a hearing woman. That hearing woman always gestured when talking with others. The deaf woman always ignored her.
But this time the gesturing hearing woman was trying to talk to the deaf woman, and was ignored.
It can be embarrassing.
Lip reading tale
A deaf man and a hearing man were out on the golf
course, playing golf.
The deaf man thought the hearing man said, while
pointing his finger:
This is a shack
The hearing man actually said:
This is a shank (making reference to a bad
shot by another golfer)
This week’s ASL video in youtube
THE HEARING WHISPER
We often see hearing people whisper something into other hearing person’s ear.
It is like telling something about a big secret that they don’t want others to know. We also know that this whisper is very quiet with very low voice so others can’t hear.
Why would some hearing people whisper something into a deaf person’s ear knowing that the deaf person cannot hear it?
And also why would these same hearing people speak so loud with that whisper on deaf person’s ear?
A big mystery.
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As I began to think about the theme of “Back to Basics,” I
realized that many people do not understand the differences
between realtime or online captioners and offline or
post-production captioners and the different jobs that they
perform. A captioner isn’t just a captioner.
Realtime or online captioners write the captions simultaneous
with the production. Therefore, they must be able to transcribe
accurately at high speeds. They use the same skills as a court
reporter.
An offline or post-production captioner may not transcribe the
captions. An offline captioner may only be responsible for
timing and positioning the captions after someone else has
transcribed the audio portion of the television show.
Offline captioning cannot be used for “live” programming and
is generally used on shows such as sitcoms, dramas, and other
shows that are prerecorded
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
In folklore, the number 13 may be a sign of jinx,
but to TV captioning activists, it is a number of
mystery.
FCC regulations, some years back, decreed that
all new TV sets, bigger than 13 inches, must be
captioned.
Why 13? The perception is that the smaller the
screen, the harder it is to read captions. But if
we have proved we can read the text messages on our
tiny pagers, then captions can be read on the smallest
TV sets possible. Even on “wrist TV sets”, captions
can be read.
These activists are asking the FCC to remove
the 13 inch captioning threshold.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The National Association of School Psychologists passed a resolution to support the needs of deaf students in all school settings.
